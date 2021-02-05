તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજકોટ વોર્ડ નં.10 કાલાવડ રોડનો ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:CCTVથી ફટકારાતા ઇ-મેમોથી લોકો પરેશાન, દૂષિત અને ઓછા ફોર્સથી પાણીનું વિતરણ, ઠેર ઠેર ગંદકી ગંજ

રાજકોટ2 દિવસ પહેલાલેખક: જીગ્નેશ કોટેચા
આ વોર્ડમાં સ્થાનિકોના પ્રશ્નો વણઉકેલ્યા છે.
  • વોર્ડ નં.10માં રોયલ પાર્ક, કાલાવડ રોડ, જ્યોતિનગર, પુષ્કરધામ, પ્રકાશ સોસાયટીનો સમાવેશ
  • સીસીટીવી કેમેરાથી જનતાને ફટકારતા ખોટા મેમોથી લોકો પરેશાન છે. સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નો વણઉકેલ્યા

રાજ્યની 6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં યોજાવાની છે. 6 મહાનગરપાલિકા અમદાવાદ, ભાવનગર, જામનગર, રાજકોટ, સુરત અને વડોદરા માટે 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સવારના 7થી સાંજના 6 વાગ્યા સુધી મતદાન યોજાશે. આ 6 મહાનગરપાલિકા માટે 23 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ મતગણતરી થશે અને એ જ દિવસે પરિણામો જાહેર થશે. આ ચૂંટણીને પગલે DivyaBhaskar રાજ્યના ચાર 4 મહાનગરોમાં 5 વર્ષના કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન ચૂંટાયેલા પ્રતિનિધિઓએ પાયાની જરૂરિયાત એવા નળ, ગટર અને રસ્તા એટલે કે ‘નગર’ માટે શું શું કામ કર્યું અને કયા કયા કામો નથી થયા તે અંગે ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટની એક સીરિઝ ચલાવી રહ્યું છે. જેમાં જનતાના મિજાજ પરથી કામગીરીનો તાગ મેળવીને રેટિંગ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. આજે રાજકોટ શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર-10 વિશે પ્રજાના મિજાજ અંગે જણાવીશું.

આ વોર્ડનો મુખ્ય પ્રશ્ન દૂષિત પાણી વિતરણનો છે.
આ વોર્ડનો મુખ્ય પ્રશ્ન દૂષિત પાણી વિતરણનો છે.

બિસ્માર રોડ-રસ્તા અને દૂષિત પાણીના વિતરણનો પ્રશ્ન
સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીની તારીખ જાહેર થઇ ચૂકી છે. ત્યારે રાજકોટમાં ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા તડામાર તૈયારીઓ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. ચૂંટણી પહેલા રાજકોટ મનપાના વોર્ડ નં. 10ની વાત કરીએ તો આ વિસ્તાર પૂર્વ મેયર બીનાબેન આચાર્ય અને રાજ્યના મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજય રૂપાણીનો વિસ્તાર છે. આ વોર્ડનો મુખ્ય પ્રશ્ન રોડ-રસ્તાની બિસ્માર હાલત અને દૂષિત પાણી વિતરણનો છે.

વોર્ડ નં.10માં આવતા વિસ્તારો
રાજકોટના વોર્ડ નં.10માં રોયલ પાર્ક, કાલાવડ રોડ, જ્યોતિનગર, પુષ્કરધામ, પ્રકાશ સોસાયટી, રામપાર્ક, ઘનશ્યામનગર, ચિત્રકૂટ ધામ, શારદાનગર, સત્યસાંઇ હાર્ટ હોસ્પિટલ સહિતના વિસ્તારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. આ વોર્ડમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજય રૂપાણીનું ઘર પણ આવેલું છે. વોર્ડ નં.10માં કુલ 53813 મતદારો નોંધાયેલા છે. જેમાં 27163 પુરુષ જ્યારે 26649 મહિલા મતદારો છે. આ વોર્ડ પર 23000 કરતા વધુ પાટીદાર મતદારો છે. જેથી પાટીદાર મતદારોનું આ વોર્ડ પર પ્રભુત્વ છે. આ વખતે આ વોર્ડ ઓબીસી અનામત રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે.

વિસ્તારમાં સફાઈનો અભાવ જોવા મળે છે
વિસ્તારમાં સફાઈનો અભાવ જોવા મળે છે

વોર્ડ નં.10માં ગંદકીના ગંજ જોવા મળે છે
સ્થાનિક જયાબેને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં રોડ-રસ્તાની બિસ્માર હાલત છે. તેમજ દૂષિત પાણી વિતરણ અને ઓછા ફોર્સથી પાણી વિતરણ થાય છે. મુકેશભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારા વિસ્તારમાં ગંદકીના ગંજ જોવા મળે છે. વિસ્તારમાં સફાઈનો અભાવ જોવા મળે છે. આરોગ્યની સુવિધા માટે અમારા વિસ્તારમાં આરોગ્ય કેન્દ્ર પણ નથી.​​​​​​​

સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નોનો ઉકેલ કરવામાં આવતો નથી.
સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નોનો ઉકેલ કરવામાં આવતો નથી.

ઇ-મેમોને કારણે આ વોર્ડના લોકો પરેશાન
વ્રજભાઇએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સીસીટીવી કેમેરાથી જનતાને ફટકારતા ખોટા મેમોથી લોકો પરેશાન છે. સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નોનો ઉકેલ કરવામાં આવતો નથી. મહિલાઓ પ્રશ્ન ઉઠાવે તો દબાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કરવામાં આવે છે. અનેક વખત પાણી પ્રશ્ને મનપા કચેરીમાં રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી છે. પાંચ વર્ષ સત્તાધારી પક્ષ ભાજપે સત્તા ભોગવી તેમ છતાં લોકોના પ્રશ્નોનું નિરાકરણ આવ્યું નથી. ત્યારે હવે કોંગ્રેસ ફરી મેદાનમાં આવી છે અને આ વખતે ચૂંટણી સ્થાનિક પ્રશ્નોને લઈને જ લડવાના મૂડમાં જોવા મળી રહી છે.​​​​​​​

વોર્ડ નં.10માં મતદારોની સંખ્યા​​​​​​​
પુરૂષ- 27563
સ્ત્રી-27019
અન્ય- 1
કુલ- 54583

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસ્તી ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો