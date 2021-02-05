તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Passionate As A Young Man In Rajkot To Get Vaccinated, Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal Took Another Dose Of The Vaccine, Rajkot Residents Are Requested To Take The Vaccine As Needed.

વેક્સિનેશન:રાજકોટમાં વેક્સિન લેવા માટે વયોવૃદ્ધમાં યુવાન જેવો જુસ્સો, પોલીસ કમિશ્નર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ લીધો કહ્યું,રાજકોટવાસીઓને વિનંતી છે કે તમે પણ વેક્સિન જરૂરથી લેજો.

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વેક્સિનની કોઈ આડઅસરના કિસ્સા હજુ સુધી નોંધાયા નથી

રાજકોટમાં હાલ કોરોના વેક્સિનનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો ચાલી રહ્યો છે. જેમાં સિનિયર સિટીઝનો હોંશે હોંશે કોરોના વેક્સિન મૂકાવી રહ્યાં છે. યુવાનોને પાછળ રાખી તે પ્રકારે સિનિયર સિટીઝનો રસી મૂકાવા માટે ઉમટી રહ્યાં છે. રાજકોટ મનપા દ્વારા ઝોનલ ઓફિસે સિનિયર સિટીઝનો કોરોના વેક્સિન મૂકાવા માટે ઉમટી પડ્યા છે. બીજી તરફ એક તબીબને પ્રથમ ડોઝમાં નોંધપાત્રા એન્ટીબોડી આવ્યાનું સામે આવ્યું છે.

રાજકોટવાસીઓને વિનંતી છે કે તમે પણ વેક્સિન જરૂરથી લેજો. - CP
હાલ રાજકોટ સહિત સમગ્ર રાજ્યભરમાં કોરોનાનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તો બીજી તરફ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન કોરોના વોરિયર્સને વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ત્યારે રાજકોટ પોલીસ હેડ ક્વાર્ટર ખાતે પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલ તથા જોઇન્ટ પોલીસ કમિશનર ખુરશીદ અહેમદ સહિતના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓએ કોરોના વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ લીધો છે. ત્યારે આ તકે પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલ દ્વારા લોકોને અપીલ કરવામાં આવી હતી કે, લોકો આગળ આવે અને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન મુકાવે. વેક્સિન સુરક્ષિત છે તેથી લોકો પોતાના મનમાં કોઈ પણ જાતનો ડર ન રાખે એટલે રાજકોટવાસીઓને વિનંતી છે કે તમે પણ વેક્સિન જરૂરથી લેજો.

વેક્સિનની કોઈ આડઅસરના કિસ્સા હજુ સુધી નોંધાયા નથી
સિવિલ હોસ્પલિટલના તબીબ ડો.પંકજ બુચે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ વેક્સિનની કોઈ આડઅસરના કિસ્સા હજુ સુધી નોંધાયા નથી. પરંતુ બાળકોને જેમ વિવિધ રસી અપાય ત્યારે સામાન્ય તાવ, માથુ દુખવા જેવા લક્ષણો હોય છે તે દરેક પ્રકારની રસી મુકાવીએ ત્યારે થતા હોય છે. કોઈ પણ વ્યક્તિને કોરોના થયો હોય તેમને શરીરમાં એન્ટીબોડી આવી જતું હોય છે.

