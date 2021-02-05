તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલાની સુરક્ષા વધશે:રાજકોટમાં વધુ ભીડવાળા વિસ્તારમાં દુર્ગાશક્તિની ટીમની બાજ નજર, કાલે CMના પત્ની દુર્ગાશક્તિ ભરોસા કેન્દ્ર ખુલ્લું મૂકશે

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજકોટ દુર્ગાશક્તિ ટીમની ફાઇલ તસવીર.
  • દુર્ગાશક્તિ ટીમ 300 સિનિયર સિટીઝન મહિલાઓની દેખરેખ પણ રાખશે
  • કાલે પોલીસ હેડક્વાર્ટર ખાતે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ અંતર્ગત કાર્યક્રમ

રાજકોટના પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે આજે આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસની શહેરની મહિલાઓને શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી. તેઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, શહેરમાં પોલીસની દુર્ગાશક્તિની ટીમ સતત મહિલાઓની સુરક્ષા માટે કાર્યરત છે. પરંતુ હવેથી જ્યાં જ્યાં મહિલાઓની ભીડ વધુ હોય છે એવી બજારો, મોલ સહિતના સ્થળોએ દુર્ગા શક્તિની ટીમો વધુ સતર્ક રહી નજર રાખશે. આવા સ્થળોએ દૂર્ગા શક્તિ ભરોસા કેન્દ્ર શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે. આ કાર્યક્રમ પોલીસ હેડ ક્વાર્ટર ખાતે યોજાશે. જેમા મુખ્યમંત્રીના પત્ની અંજલીબેન રૂપાણી હાજર રહેશે.

મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષા માટે સમજ આપી કાઉન્સેલિંગ કરશે મનોજ અગ્રવાલે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, શનિ-રવિ તેમજ અન્ય દિવસોમાં જ્યાં જ્યાં પણ મોટી બજારો ભરાય છે ત્યાં મહિલાઓ મોટી સંખ્યામાં આવતી હોય છે. આવા સ્થળોએ મહિલાઓની સલામતિ-સુરક્ષા જળવાય રહે તે માટે આવા સ્થળોએ દુર્ગા શક્તિની ટીમો દ્વારા ભરોસા કેન્દ્ર શરૂ થશે. જેમાં દુર્ગા શક્તિની ટીમો, તેમજ હેડક્વાર્ટરની મહિલા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓ અને ટીઆરબીની મહિલા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓ હાજર રહી મહિલાઓને સુરક્ષા માટે સમજ આપી કાઉન્સેલિંગ કરશે અને તાલીમ આપશે.

રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલ.
રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલ.

300 સિનિયર સિટીઝન મહિલાની દેખરેખ રખાશે
આ ઉપરાંત શહેરમાં 300 જેટલા સિનિયર સિટીઝન મહિલા એવા છે જેઓ એકલા રહે છે. તેમને દુર્ગાશક્તિની ટીમોએ શોધી લીધા છે. હવે પછી આ એકલા મહિલાઓની દેખરેખનું કામ પણ દુર્ગાશક્તિની ટીમો દ્વારા થશે. આ યોજનાને સંભાળ યોજના એવું નામ અપાયું છે. આવતીકાલે પોલીસ હેડ ક્વાર્ટર ખાતે મહિલાઓનું સન્માન ઉપરાંત દુર્ગા શક્તિ ભરોસા કેન્દ્ર અને સંભાળ યોજનાનો પ્રારંભ અંજલીબેન રૂપાણી દ્વારા કરાવવામાં આવશે. આ કાર્યક્રમ આવતીકાલે મંગળવારે સવારે 11 વાગ્યે યોજાશે. જેમાં નવા ચૂંટાયેલા મહિલા કોર્પોરેટરોને પણ આ કાર્યક્રમમાં આમંત્રણ અપાયું છે. પોલીસ મહિલાઓને ખૂબ ઉપયોગી એવી સુરક્ષીતા એપ વધુ ડાઉનલોડ થાય તે માટે પ્રયત્નશીલ રહેશે.

