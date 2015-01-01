તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દિવાળી બાદ લગ્નસરા સિઝન:નવેમ્બર-ડિસેમ્બરમાં લગ્ન માટેના માત્ર 5 શ્રેષ્ઠ મુહૂર્ત, 15 ડિસેમ્બરથી કમુરતાં, 21થી 28 માર્ચ સુધી હોળાષ્ટક

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • રાજકોટ સહિત સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં ઓછા મુહૂર્તમાં વધુ લગ્ન યોજાશે

દિવાળી પર્વ બાદ લગ્નસરાની સિઝન પુરબહાર ખીલશે પરંતુ આ વર્ષે લગ્ન માટેના મુહૂર્ત ખૂબ ઓછા હોવાને કારણે ઓછા મુહૂર્તમાં રાજકોટ સહિત સૌરાષ્ટ્રભરમાં વધુ લગ્ન યોજાશે. દિવાળી પછી લગ્ન માટેના નવેમ્બરના માત્ર બે મુહૂર્ત તારીખ 27 અને 30 નવેમ્બર છે, જ્યારે ડિસેમ્બર મહિનામાં લગ્ન માટેના માત્ર ત્રણ જ મુહૂર્ત છે જે તારીખ 7, 8 અને 9 ડિસેમ્બરે આવશે. ઓછા મુહૂર્ત હોવાને કારણે લોકોને લગ્ન માટેના હોલ બુકિંગ, કેટરર્સ, મંડપ સહિતની વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં પણ મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી છે.

સંવત 2076માં ઉનાળામાં માર્ચ મહિનાથી કરાયેલા લોકડાઉનને કારણે અનેક લગ્નો મોકૂફ રહ્યા જે હવે દિવાળી પછીના મુહૂર્તમાં યોજાશે. 15 ડિસેમ્બરથી કમુરતાનો પ્રારંભ થશે અને લગ્નની સિઝનમાં ફરી બ્રેક લાગશે. ત્યારબાદ ચૈત્ર મહિનામાં ફરી લગ્નની સિઝન શરૂ થશે. આ વર્ષે ઉનાળામાં લગ્ન માટેના 32 જેટલા શુભ મુહૂર્ત છે, જ્યારે શિયાળામાં માત્ર 7 જ મુહૂર્ત છે. તારીખ 21થી 28 માર્ચ સુધી હોળાષ્ટક દરમિયાન લગ્ન થઇ શકતા નથી. અને તારીખ 14 માર્ચથી 14 એપ્રિલ દરમિયાન મિનારક કમુરતાને કારણે લગ્ન સહિતના શુભ કર્યો થતાં નથી.

જાન્યુઆરીમાં લગ્નના એકેય મુહૂર્ત નહીં, ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં માત્ર બે!
શાસ્ત્રી રાજદીપ જોષી જણાવે છે કે, આ વર્ષે તારીખ 19 જાન્યુઆરીથી 11 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021 સુધી ગુરુનો અસ્ત છે અને તારીખ 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી 15 એપ્રિલ સુધી શુક્રનો અસ્ત છે આથી કમુરતાં બાદ ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં લગ્ન માટેના લગ્ન માટેના માત્ર બે જ મુહૂર્ત છે જેમાં એક મુહૂર્ત 15 ફેબ્રુઆરી અને બીજું 16 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ છે. આમ ગુરુનો અસ્ત હોતા જાન્યુઆરીમાં લગ્નના એકપણ મુહૂર્ત નથી અને ફેબ્રુઆરીમાં ગુરુ અને શુક્રનો વારાફરતી અસ્ત હોતા વચ્ચે લગ્નના માત્ર બે જ મુહૂર્ત છે.

એપ્રિલથી જુલાઈના શુભ મુહૂર્તો
માસ મુહૂર્તની તારીખ

  • એપ્રિલ 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30
  • મે 1, 4, 8, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31
  • જૂન 3, 4, 6, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28
  • જુલાઈ 1, 2, 3, 13

દિવાળી પછી લગ્નના 5 મુહૂર્ત

  • 27 નવેમ્બર
  • 30 નવેમ્બર
  • 07 ડિસેમ્બર
  • 08 ડિસેમ્બર
  • 09 ડિસેમ્બર
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓરાજ્યભરમાં બેસતાવર્ષની ઉજવણી, વડીલોના આશિર્વાદ લઇ નવા વર્ષની શરૂઆત કરાશે, અમદાવાદની વીએસ હોસ્પિ.માં મૃતદેહની અદલાબદલીથી હોબાળો - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે પારિવારિક તથા સામાજિક બધા કાર્યો યોજનાબદ્ધ તથા અનુશાસિત રીતે પૂર્ણ થશે. લોકો સાથે ઓળખાણ વધશે, જે તમારા માટે ફાયદાકારક સાબિત થશે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક યાત્રા પમ સંપન્ન થઇ શકે છે. નેગેટિવઃ- પરંત...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો