તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:કાટમાળના બિલ મૂકતા કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરને નોટિસ; મનપા ફેરાના રૂ.380 ચૂકવતું , ડ્રાઇવર કારખાના માલિક પાસેથી 150-200 લેતો

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

રાજકોટ મનપાએ શહેરના જુદા જુદા વોર્ડમાં કચરો ઉપાડવા માટે એજન્સીઓને ટ્રેક્ટરના ફેરા દીઠ કામ આપ્યું છે. વોર્ડ નં.15ના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરના ટ્રેક્ટરમાં કારખાનાનો કાટમાળ ભરી ફેરા થતા હતા અને તેનું બિલ મનપામાં મૂકવામાં આવતું હતું. આ અંગે સોલિડ વેસ્ટ મેનેજમેન્ટ વિભાગને માહિતી મળતા કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરને બ્લેકલિસ્ટ કરવા માટે નોટિસ અપાઇ છે. મનપા એક ફેરાના રૂ.380 ચૂકવે છે અને ટ્રેક્ટર ડ્રાઇવર કારખાના માલિક પાસેથી 150-200 રૂપિયા લઇ કાટમાળનો નિકાલ કરી આપતો હતો.

ઇજનેર નિલેશ પરમારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, વોર્ડ નં.15-સીમાં કચરો ઉપાડવાના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર વાલજીભાઇ ગોહેલના ટ્રેક્ટરના ડ્રાઇવર જગાભાઇ ટ્રેક્ટરના ફેરા દરમિયાન ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝનો કાટમાળ ભરી ફેરા કરતા જોવા મળ્યો હતો જેના પગલે એજન્સીને બ્લેકલિસ્ટ કેમ ન કરવી તે અંગે નોટિસ અપાઇ છે. કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરના ટ્રેક્ટરમાં ખોડિયારપરા આવાસ યોજના ક્વાર્ટરની સામેની શેરી આજી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ-1 આજી વસાહત શેરી નં.4 દીપ જ્યોત ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝમાંથી નીકળતું રબ્બીસ, માટી, પથ્થર ટ્રેક્ટરમાં ભરી આવતા નોટિસ અપાઇ છે અને લેખિત જવાબ પણ માગ્યો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો