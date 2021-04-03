તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:પાંચ સ્થળે જુગારના દરોડામાં 4 મહિલા સહિત 19 શખ્સ પકડાયા

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
શહેરના જુદા જુદા પાંચ વિસ્તારમાં પોલીસે દરોડા પાડી ચાર મહિલા સહિત 19 જુગારીઓને પકડી પાડ્યા છે. જેમાં જૂના માર્કેટ યાર્ડ પાસે 25 વારિયા ક્વાર્ટરમાં મહિલાના ઘરમાં જુગાર ક્લબ ચાલતી હોવાની માહિતીના આધારે દરોડો પાડી મકાનમાલિક મંજુલાબેન કલ્યાણદાસ અગ્રાવત, હંસાબેન જગદીશભાઇ સીતાપરા, મીનાબેન કલ્યાણદાસ અગ્રાવત, નયના રમેશભાઇ રાઠોડ, કિશોર નાનજીભાઇ જીંજવાડિયા, વિપુલ ભરતભાઇ પીઠડિયા, મનોજ ચંદુભાઇ ચાવડા, સાગર ચંદુભાઇ ચાવડા, કૌશિક રમેશભાઇ રાઠોડ અને જગદીશ ચકાભાઇ સીતાપરાને રોકડા રૂ.12,650 સાથે ઝડપી લીધા હતા.

આ ઉપરાંત ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટનગરમાંથી ટ્રકની આડમાં જુગાર રમી રહેલા હર્ષદ મનસુખ ગોસ્વામી, રવિ ભરત સોલંકી, ડાયા અરજણ રાઠોડ અને મુન્ના ચવાભાઇ જોગરાણાને રોકડા રૂ.11,070 સાથે, પીટીસી ગ્રાઉન્ડમાંથી પ્રવિણ વિહા જાદવ, વિરજી મેઘજી ખેતલીયા, મનસુખ ભીખા રાઠોડને રૂ.7340 સાથે ઝડપી લીધા હતા.

તેમજ હુડકો પોલીસ ચોકી પાછળ માધવ હોલ પાસેથી વરલી ફીચરના આંકડા પર જુગાર રમાડતા વેલનાથ સોસાયટીના મહેશ ભીખુ સોલંકીને રોકડ, મોબાઇલ મળી કુલ રૂ.11,600ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે પકડી લીધો છે. જ્યારે કોઠારિયા સોલવન્ટ પાસેથી રસુલપરાના ઇશાભાઇ નુરમહમદભાઇ સમાને 2230ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝડપી લઇ કાર્યવાહી કરી છે.

