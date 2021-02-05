તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભેદ ઉકેલાયો:રાજકોટમાં ડેટા એન્ટ્રીના નામે 38 લાખથી વધુની છેતરપિંડી, 18 વર્ષથી નાસતા ફરતા વોન્ટેડ આરોપીની પુનાથી ધરપકડ

એક કલાક પહેલા
પુનાના વડગામથી આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી  - Divya Bhaskar
પુનાના વડગામથી આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી 
  • પિતાનું અવસાન થયું છતાં રાજકોટ ન ફરક્યો, લગ્નની પરિવારને જાણ પણ ન કરી

રાજકોટ શહેરમાં વિવિધ ગુનાઓમાં નાસતા ફરતા આરોપીઓને દબોચી લેવાની સૂચનાથી DCBની ટીમે ગાંધીગ્રામના 38.88 લાખના ઠગાઇના ગુનામાં 18 વર્ષથી નાસતા ફરતા આરોપીની પુનાથી ધરપકડ કરી લીધી છે. 2008માં પિતાનું અવસાન થયું છતાં આવ્યો ન હતો અને 2009માં લગ્ન કરી લીધા તે અંગે પરિવારને પણ જાણ કરી ન હતી

જોબવર્ક અપાવવાના બહાને 38 લાખની છેતરપિંડી કરી
રાજકોટના ગાંધીગ્રામ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં 2003માં ઠગાઇનો ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો. જેમાં લક્ષ્મીવાડીમાં રહેતા ફરિયાદી વિમાભાઈ સુરેશભાઈ ચૌહાણ અને અન્ય ભોગ બનનાર સાહેદોને રૈયા રોડ હનુમાનમઢી પાસે રહેતા જયેશ સુરેશચંદ્ર પારેખ નામના શખ્સે મૈત્રી કોમ્પ્યુટર નામે ઓફિસ ખોલી જોબવર્ક અપાવવાનો કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ કરી ડિપોઝીટ પેટે 8,22,500 અને એક માસના જોબવર્કના 30,65,700 મળી કુલ 38,88,200 રૂપિયા નહિ ચૂકવી કરાર ભંગ કરી છેતરપિંડી કરી ભાગી ગયો હતો.​​​​​​​

પુનાના વડગામથી આરોપીની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી
એ સમયે પોલીસે તેના બનેવી ચંદન પાર્કમાં રહેતા સંજય રમેશભાઈ કોઠારીની ધરપકડ કરી હતી અને આરોપી જયેશ ત્યારથી નાસતો ફરતો હોય જેને ઝડપી લેવા ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓની સૂચનાથી DCB PI વી.કે. ગઢવીના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ PSI એમ.વી.રબારી અને ટીમ પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતી એ દરમિયાન પ્રતાપસિંહ ઝાલા અને દિગ્વિજયસિંહ જાડેજાને મળેલી બાતમી આધારે મહારાષ્ટ્રના પુનાના વડગામ ખાતે દરોડો પાડી જયેશ પારેખને દબોચી લેવામાં આવ્યો હતો.​​​​​​​

ગાંધીગ્રામ પોલીસે તજવીજ હાથ ધરી
જયેશ સોફ્ટવેર એન્જિનીયર હોવાથી રાજકોટથી પુના ભાગીને ત્યાં છ મહિના સુધી લીગલ ડેટા એન્ટ્રીનું કામ કર્યું હતું. ત્યાંથી દિલ્હી 1 વર્ષ ભાગી ગયો હતો. ફરી પુના આવી IBM કંપનીમાં સોફ્ટવેર એન્જિનિયર તરીકે નોકરી મળતા ત્યાં સ્થાયી થઇ ગયો હતો. 2008માં પિતાનું અવસાન થયું હોવા છતાં રાજકોટ આવ્યો ન હતો અને 2009માં મુંબઈમાં ગુજરાતી યુવતી સાથે લગ્ન કરી લીધા હતાય આ અંગે પણ પરિવારને જાણ કરી ન હતી. હાલ પોલીસે આરોપી જયેશની ધરપકડ કરી વર્ષોથી અનડીટેક્ટ રહેલા ગુનાનો ભેદ ઉકેલી આરોપીના રિમાન્ડ મેળવવા તજવીજ હાથ ધરી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

