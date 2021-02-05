તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ક્રાઇમ:રાજકોટમાં ખનીજ ચોરે પોલીસ મથકમાં ઘૂસી ખનીજ વિભાગના કર્મચારી હુમલો કર્યો, જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઇલ તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઇલ તસ્વીર
  • કુવાડવા વિસ્તારમાં ખનીજ માફિયાઓને પોલીસના કાયદાનો ભય નથી
  • હુમલો કર્યા પછી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી, ફરજમાં રૂકાવટનો ગુનો નોંધાયો

રાજકોટ-અમદાવાદ હાઇવે પર આવેલા કુવાડવા પંથકમાં છેલ્લા ઘણા સમયથી ખનીજ ચોરી થતી હોવાની ફરિયાદ અન્વયે ખાણખનીજ વિભાગના અધિકારીઓ પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતા. એ દરમિયાન ડમ્પરમાં ગેરકાયદેસર કપચી ભરીને નિકળેલા શખ્સને અટકાવી કુવાડવા પોલીસ સ્ટેશને લઇ જતા એક શખ્સ ત્યાં ધસી આવ્યો હતો અને સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડને માર મારી પથ્થરોના ઘા કરી અધિકારીઓને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપતા ફરજમાં રુકાવટ અંગે કુવાડવા રોડ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા પોલીસે બેટીના શખ્સની ધરપકડ કરી ધોરણસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

ડમ્પરમાંથી 11.290 ટન કપચી મળી આવી હતી
આ અંગે પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર મૂળ ભાવનગર જિલ્લાના તળાજા તાલુકાના ટીમાણા ગામના વતની અને હાલ ધરમ સિનેમા પાછળ સરકારી ક્વાર્ટરમાં રહેતા તથા ખાણખનીજ શાખામાં ઇન્સ્પેકટર તરીકે નોકરી કરતા સંજયભાઈ સુંદરભાઈ બારૈયાએ કુવાડવા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં નોંધાવેલી ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે તેઓ સુપરવાઈઝર પી.જી.મકવાણા, ડ્રાઇવર એ.કે. બેલીમ તેમજ સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડ ભુરાભાઇ લખુભાઈ ભરવાડ અને કેસરીસિંહ ચૌહાણ સાથે સરકારી બોલેરોમાં કુવાડવા પાસે વાહનોની ચેકિંગમાં હતા. એ વખતે શંકાસ્પદ ડમ્પર પસાર થતા તેને અટકાવી તપાસ કરતા એમાંથી ગેકાયદેસર 11.290 ટન કપચી મળી આવતા ડ્રાઇવર પરબત વેજા બોખીરીયા સાથે સિક્યુરિટી ભુરાભાઇ ભરવાડને ડમ્પરમાં બેસાડી કુવાડવા પોલીસ સ્ટેશને લઇ જવામાં આવ્યો હતો.​​​​​​​

પોલીસે આરોપીને સકંજામાં લઇ વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી
પોલીસ સ્ટેશને ડમ્પરના ડ્રાઇવર સાથે પહોંચતા જ ડમ્પરનો માલિક બેટી ગામનો રાણા વેજ કુચડીયા ધસી આવ્યો હતો અને સિક્યુરિટીમેન ભૂરાભાઇને આપશબ્દો કહી લાફા માર્યા હતા. ત્યારે ભુરાભાઇએ સ્વ-બચાવ અર્થે ભાગવા જતા તેમના પર પથ્થરોના છૂટ્ટા ઘા કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જેથી તેઓને પગમાં ઇજા થઇ હતી. અને આ સમયે મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી રાણા વેજા બોખીરીયા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનની બહાર ભાગી ગયો હતો. જેથી તેના વિરુદ્ધ ફરજમાં રુકાવટ અંગે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતા PSI જે.કે.પાંડાવદરા સહિતના સ્ટાફે આરોપીને સકંજામાં લઇ વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત96-4 (43.0)
ભારત 109 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદના હેબતપુર વિસ્તારમાં લૂંટના ઈરાદે બે સિનિયર સિટિઝન દંપતીની ઘાતકી હત્યા કરાઈ - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો