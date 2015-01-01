તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દર્શન:દિવાળી વેકેશનમાં ખોડલધામમાં ભાવિકોનું ઘોડાપૂર, દર્શન માટે પડાપડી, સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના નિયમોને નેવે મુકાયા

રાજકોટ2 કલાક પહેલા
ખોડલધામ મંદિરમાં દર્શન માટે ભાવિકોની પડાપડી.
  • સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના અભાવને કારણે કોરોના સંક્રમણ વધે તો જવાબદાર કોણ? એવો સવાલ ઊઠ્યો

હાલ દિવાળીનું વેકેશન ચાલી રહ્યું છે ત્યારે સૌરાષ્ટ્રનાં ધાર્મિક સ્થળો પર લોકો દર્શન માટે ઊમટી પડ્યા છે. ત્યારે લેઉવા પટેલ સમાજના એકતાના પ્રતીક ખોડલધામમાં પણ દિવાળી વેકેશનમાં ભાવિકોનું ઘોડાપૂર જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે. ખોડિયાર માતાજીનાં દર્શન માટે ભાવિકો પડાપડી કરી રહ્યા છે. કોરોનાએ સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં ફરી માથું ઊંચક્યું છે ત્યારે મંદિરોમાં ભાવિકો વચ્ચે સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો અભાવ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના અભાવને કારણે કોરોના સંક્રમણ વધે તો જવાબદાર કોણ? એવો સવાલ ઊઠી રહ્યો છે.

વીરપુર જલારામ મંદિરે પણ ભાવિકોની મોટી સંખ્યા જોવા મળી
રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજ અને ધર્મનો ધ્વજ બંને એકસાથે ફરકે છે એવા સમગ્ર ભારતનું એકમાત્ર સ્થળ એટલે જગવિખ્યાત ખોડલધામ. ખોડલધામ લોકાર્પણ થયું ત્યારથી અત્યારસુધી તહેવારો પર ભાવિકોની અતિ ભીડ જોવા મળે છે, પરંતુ કોરોના વાઇરસે દરેક તહેવારના નીતિનિયમો બદલી નાખ્યા છે. ચાલુ વર્ષે નૂતન વર્ષ નિમિત્તે ખોડાલધામ ખાતે દર્શનાર્થીઓ તો રાબેતા મુજબ જ માતાજીનાં દર્શન કરવા ઊમટી રહ્યા છે. વીરપુર જલારામ મંદિર અને ખોડલધામ મંદિરે અત્યારે દિવાળીની રજામાં ભાવિકો આસ્થાથી દર્શન કરી રહ્યા છે.

મંદિરમાં પગ મૂકવાની જગ્યા નહીં તેટલા ભાવિકો જોવા મળ્યા.
મંદિરમાં પગ મૂકવાની જગ્યા નહીં તેટલા ભાવિકો જોવા મળ્યા.

દિવાળીના તહેવારને લઈ ખોડલધામ મંદિર રંગબેરંગી રોશનીથી ઝગમગ્યું
દિવાળીના તહેવાર ચાલી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે ખોડલધામ મંદિરને રંગબેરંગી રોશનીથી શણગારવામાં આવ્યું છે. દિવસ કરતાં રાતનો નજારો જોવા માટે ભાવિકો ઊમટી પડે છે. ખોડિયાર માતાજીનાં ચરણોમાં શીશ ઝુકાવી ભાવિકો ધન્યતા અનુભવી રહ્યા છે. ખોડલધામ ઉપરાંત સોમનાથ અને દ્વારકામાં પણ મોટી સંખ્યામાં ભાવિકો દર્શ માટે ઊમટી રહ્યા છે.

ખોડલધામ મંદિર પરિસર ભાવિકોની ભીડ.
ખોડલધામ મંદિર પરિસર ભાવિકોની ભીડ.

ખોડલધામમાં ભાવિકો માસ્ક વગર પણ જોવા મળ્યા
ખોડલધામ મંદિરમાં દર્શન કરવા આવતા ભાવિકોમાં કેટલાક ભાવિકો તો માસ્ક વગર જ જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. હાલ કોરોના મહામારીમાં લોકોને સાવચેતી રાખવા માટે સરકાર દ્વારા અવારનવાર અપીલ કરવામાં આવે છે, પરંતુ ધાર્મિક સ્થળો પર જ ભાવિકો માસ્ક વગર ફરી રહ્યા છે. ખોડલધામ ટ્રસ્ટ દ્વારા કોરોનાની ગાઈડલાઈન્સ પ્રમાણે ફરજિયાત માસ્ક અને સેનિટાઈઝની વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવી છે, પરંતુ લોકો જ આ નિયમોને નેવે મૂકતા જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે.

(દીપક મોરબિયા, વીરપુર)

