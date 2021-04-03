તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વોર્ડ યાત્રા:અડધી રાત્રે ફોન ઉપાડીને સમસ્યા હલ કરે તેવા કોર્પોરેટર જોઈએ છે

  • મનપાની ચૂંટણીને લઇ વોર્ડ ન.1ના સ્થાનીકોમાં નિરશતા જોવા મળી રહી છે ત્યારે આ ચૂંટણી બાદ વોર્ડના વિકાસ માટે પણ અપેક્ષા દાખવી છે.

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીની જાહેરાત થઇ ગઈ છે અને પક્ષોએ તેમના ઉમેદવારોની યાદી પણ પ્રસિદ્ધ કરી છે. આ તકે શહેરમાં વસતા લોકોની માંગ તેમના નવા થનારા પ્રતિનિધિ પાસે શું છે? તેમની અપેક્ષા શું છે? જેવા વિવિધ મુદ્દાઓને ધ્યાને લઇ ભાસ્કરે વોર્ડ યાત્રા શરૂ કરી જ્યાં સ્થાનિકોની ઈચ્છા અંગે માહિતી પણ મેળવી. વોર્ડ નં. 1ની જો વાત કરવામાં આવે તો લોકો ઈચ્છે છે કે, તેમનો નવો ચૂંટવામાં આવેલો નેતા ગુંડો ન હોવો જોઈએ, સાથોસાથ અડધી રાત્રે પણ ફોનની રિંગ પર જ ઉદ્ભભવેલા પ્રશ્નોનું નિવારણ લાવે. વોર્ડ નં. 1ના લોકોનું માનવું છે કે,

કોઈ પણ નેતા જે વોર્ડમાંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યા હોય તે શિક્ષિત હોવા જોઈએ અને લોકો સાથે જોડાયેલા હોવા જોઈએ જેથી સમસ્યા કે તકલીફનું નિવારણ સરળતાથી થઇ શકે. જે ઉમેદવાર લોકોની વચ્ચે રહી સક્રિય હશે તેજ વ્યક્તિ વોર્ડનો વિકાસ કરી શકશે. બીજી તરફ વોર્ડમાં જો કોઈ સરકારી શાળા હોઈ તો તેને વધુ વિકસિત કરી અભ્યાસને પણ પ્રાધાન્ય આપી શકે તેવા નેતાની જરૂરિયાત છે.

વિધવા છું અનેક વખત રજૂઆત કરી પણ આવકનો દાખલો હજુ સુધી મળ્યો નથી
વોર્ડ નં.1માં વસતા વિધવા મહિલાએ જણાવ્યું કે, તે આવકનો દાખલો લેવા માટે અનેક વખત કચેરીના ધક્કા ખાધા છે, ચૂંટાયેલા પ્રતિનિધિને સમસ્યા અંગે જાણ પણ કરી પરંતુ હજુ સુધી કોઈ ઉકેલ આવ્યો નથી ત્યારે આ વખતની ચૂંટણીમાં એવા પ્રતિનિધિ જોઈએ છે કે જે આ પ્રકારના પ્રશ્નનો ત્વરિત ઉકેલ લાવી શકે. આ ઉપરાંત સરકારની ઘણી વિકાસલક્ષી યોજનાઅો લોકો માટે બનાવવામાં આવેલી છે પરંતુ ઘણાખરા અંશે તે વિસ્તારના રહેવાસીઓ માહિતગાર હોતા નથી. ત્યારે જે કોઇ પક્ષનો ઉમેદવાર ચૂંટાય અને તમામ યોજનાઓ વિશે સ્થાનીકોને માહિતગાર કરેે.

કાલે વોર્ડ નં.2ની વોર્ડયાત્રા
તમારા વોર્ડની વાત આ નંબંર પણ જણાવો મોબાઇલ નંબર : 96246 13772

આ છે લોકોની અપેક્ષા

  • પ્રતિનિધિ ગુંડો ન હોવો જોઈએ
  • લોકોના પ્રશ્નો સાંભળી તેનો સૂઝબૂઝથી યોગ્ય ઉકેલ લાવવો જોઈએ.
  • નાની સમસ્યાનું ત્વરિત નિરાકરણ અને કોઈ મોટી સમસ્યા વખતે લોકો સાથે રહેવો જોઈએ.
  • લોકો સ્વીકારે તેવા ગુણ હોવા જોઈએ.
  • ચૂંટાયા પછી પણ લોકો સાથે રહે તેવો નેતા જોઈએ છે.
  • શિક્ષિત નેતા હોઈ તો તે શિક્ષણને પણ પ્રાધાન્ય આપી શકે અને વોર્ડનો વિકાસ કરે.

વોર્ડ નં. 1માં મતદાર

પુરુષ મતદાર36634
મહિલા મતદાર33469
ટ્રાન્સજેન્ડર2
કુલ મતદાર70105
કુલ બૂથ63

