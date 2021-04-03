તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

યાત્રાનું આગમન:બળદગાડામાં નીકળેલી ઇસ્કોન યાત્રાનું આજે રાજકોટમાં આગમન

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સનાતન ધર્મ સંસ્કૃતિનો પ્રચાર કરવા પદયાત્રા ભારતભરમા ફરી રહી છે

ઇસ્કોન મંદિર દ્વારા સમગ્ર ભારતમાં સનાતન ધર્મની સંસ્કૃતિનો પ્રચાર કરતી પદયાત્રાનું તારીખ 5ને શુક્રવારે સવારે 10 કલાકે ઇસ્કોન મંદિરે પ્રવેશ કરશે અને 3 થી 4 દિવસ રાજકોટમાં રોકાણ કરશે. આ પદયાત્રાના ભક્તો બળદગાડામાં ભગવાન ગૌર નિતાઇને સાથે લઈને સમગ્ર ભારતમાં હરે કૃષ્ણ મહામંત્રના હરિનામ સંકીર્તન દ્વારા આપણા સનાતન ધર્મના વેદિક મૂલ્યોના પ્રચાર અને આપણી સનાતન સંસ્કૃતિનું જતન કરવા માટે કાર્યરત છે તેમજ શ્રીમદ્ ભગવદ ગીતા, શ્રીમદ્ ભાગવત અને રામાયણ ગ્રંથોના અથાક અને અવિરત વિતરણ દ્વારા પ્રચાર-પ્રસાર કરી રહ્યા છે.

લોકનાથ સ્વામી મહારાજના આશીર્વાદથી આચાર્ય પ્રભુજી આ પદયાત્રાનું સંચાલન કરી રહ્યા છે. તેઓ અમુક ભક્તોનો સમૂહ લઈને ભારત દેશના સમગ્ર ગામ તથા શહેરોમાં સનાતન ધર્મનો પ્રચાર કરે છે. આ અમૂલ્ય કાર્ય દરમિયાન તેઓને કડવા અને મીઠા અનેક અનુભવો થયા છે, પરંતુ દરેક પરિસ્થિતિને સહન કરીને તો છેલ્લા 36 વર્ષથી આ પદયાત્રા કરી રહ્યા છે. ભગવાન દ્વારકાધીશની દ્વારકાપુરીથી શરૂ કરીને સમગ્ર ભારતમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 6 ચક્કર લગાવી ચૂક્યા છે અને 7મી વખત પુનઃ પગપાળા ભારત ભ્રમણ કરવા જઈ રહ્યા છે. આજે આ પદયાત્રા રાજકોટ ઇસ્કોન મંદિરે પધારી રહી છે ત્યારે ભાવિકોને આ પદયાત્રા દર્શનનો લહાવો લેવા અનુરોધ કરાયો છે. પદયાત્રિકો ફરી પાછા રાજકોટમાં 11 વર્ષ પછી આવશે.

