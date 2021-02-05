તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • In Saurashtra University, Out Of 48700, 4500 Marksheets Came From Other Universities; Graduates Marksheet Suspicious, Admission Denied

કૌભાંડની શક્યતા:સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીમાં 48700માંથી 4500 માર્કશીટ અન્ય યુનિવર્સિટીની નીકળી; સ્નાતકોની માર્કશીટ શંકાસ્પદ, પ્રવેશ અટકાવાયો

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીમાં અગાઉ હોમિયોપથી ડિગ્રી કૌભાંડ, એલએલબી ફેક માર્કશીટ કૌભાંડ બાદ સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટી હવે દરેક વિદ્યાર્થીની માર્કશીટ અને ડિગ્રી બારિકાઇથી તપસ્યા બાદ જ પ્રવેશ આપી રહી છે. સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટી સંલગ્ન 237 જેટલી કોલેજમાં સ્નાતકમાં 80 હજાર જેટલી સીટ સામે 48700 વિદ્યાર્થીના એનરોલમેન્ટ આવ્યા છે.

આ તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓમાંથી 4500 જેટલી ડિગ્રી એવી છે જે અન્ય યુનિવર્સિટીની છે, જે સાચી છે કે ખોટી તેની તપાસ કરવી પડે. આ તમામ માર્કશીટ પૈકી હજુ 1000 જેટલી માર્કશીટ શંકાસ્પદ છે. આ માર્કશીટ સાચી છે કે ખોટી તે હજુ સ્પષ્ટ થઇ શક્યું નથી તેથી યુનિવર્સિટીના પરીક્ષા વિભાગે આ તમામ વિદ્યાર્થીઓની માર્કશીટ જે-તે યુનિવર્સિટીમાં રૂબરૂ વેરિફાય કરાવવાની પ્રક્રિયા હાથ ધરી છે ત્યાં સુધી 1 હજાર વિદ્યાર્થીનો સ્નાતકમાં પ્રવેશ અટક્યો છે.

માર્કશીટ અને ડિગ્રીમાં અગાઉ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં અનેક કૌભાંડ બહાર આવ્યા બાદ હવે યુનિવર્સિટી સ્નાતક અને અનુસ્નાતક બંનેમાં પ્રવેશ આપતા પહેલા માર્કશીટ અને ડિગ્રી બારિકાઇથી તપાસાઇ રહી છે.

