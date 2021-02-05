તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:રાજકોટમાં ભાજપના એક પછી એક ઉમેદવાર ઢોલના તાલે અને ખુલ્લી જીપમાં સભા સ્થળે પહોંચ્યા, પોલીસની હાજરીમાં નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો કરી દો ગજ કી દૂરી ભૂલ્યાં

રાજકોટ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ભાજપના ભાવિ કહેવાતા મેયર ભાનુબેન બાબરીયા ખુલ્લી જીપમાં આવ્યાં. - Divya Bhaskar
ભાજપના ભાવિ કહેવાતા મેયર ભાનુબેન બાબરીયા ખુલ્લી જીપમાં આવ્યાં.
  • ભાજપના કાર્યકરો દાઢી પર માસ્ક બાંધેલા જોવા મળ્યાં
  • રેસકોર્ષ સરદાર પટેલ બહુમાળી ભવન ખાતે ઉમેદવારો ફોર્મ ભરશે
  • કાર્યકરોએ પોલીસની હાજરીમાં રસ્તા પર માંડવા બાંધી દીધા

રાજકોટમાં 18 વોર્ડના 72 ઉમેદવારો આજે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. ત્યારે ભાજપના એક પછી એક ઉમેદવાર ઢોલના તાલે સભા સ્થળ પર પહોંચી રહ્યાં છે. આ તમામ ઉમેદવારો વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં બપોરે 12.39 વાગ્યે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. કાર્યકરોએ પોલીસની હાજરીમાં રસ્તા પર માંડવા બાંધી દીધા છે. અને અને રસ્તો પણ વન વે કરી નાખ્યો છે. પોલીસની હાજરીમાં જ ભાજપના કાર્યકરો ટોળે વળ્યાં હતાં અને દો ગજકી દૂર ભૂલી નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો કર્યો હતો. મહત્વનું છે કે નિયમો બનાવનાર જ નિયમોનો ભંગ કરી રહ્યાં છે.

ઢોલના તાલે એક પછી એક ઉમેદવાર ખુલી જીપમાં આવી રહ્યાં છે
ભાજપના એક પછી એક ઉમેદવાર ઢોલના તાલે સભા સ્થળ પર પહોંચી ગયા છે. ભાજપના ભાવિ મેયર ભાનુંબેન બાબરીયા માતાજીના દર્શન કરી ખુલ્લી જીપમાં સભા સ્થળે પહોંચ્યા હતાં. કાર્યક્રમ સ્થળ પર વિજય રૂપાણીના પત્ની અંજલી રૂપાણી પણ હાજર છે. રાજકોટ મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં આ વખતે ઘણાં નવા ચહેરાઓને આ વખતે ટીકીટ આપવામાં આવી છે.

સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિતના નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો
સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિતના નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો બપોરે 13.39 કલાકે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે
ભાજપ દ્વારા ગઇકાલે 18 વોર્ડ માટે પોતાના 72 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી. આજે ભાજપના 72 ઉમેદવારો બહુમાળી ભવન ચોક ખાતે એકઠા થશે. બાદમાં 12.39 વાગ્યે પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરશે. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા પ્રથમ યાદીમાં 22 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. કોંગ્રેસના 22 ઉમેદવારો ત્રિકોણ બાગ ખાતે એકઠા થઇ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરશે.

  
