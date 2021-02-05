તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાજપ V/S NCP:રાજકોટમાં રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી, પોલીસે રેશ્માની ટીંગાટોળી કરી, રેશ્માએ કહ્યું- ભાજપની ગુંડાગીરી નહીં ચલાવી લેવાય

રાજકોટ40 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અધિક કલેક્ટરની કચેરીમાં ભાજપ અને NCP વચ્ચે બોલાચાલી થઈ. - Divya Bhaskar
અધિક કલેક્ટરની કચેરીમાં ભાજપ અને NCP વચ્ચે બોલાચાલી થઈ.
  • રેશ્મા પટેલે અધિક કલેક્ટરને કહ્યું, તમે આવો ભેદભાવ રાખો છો એ અમે નહીં ચલાવી લઈએ

રાજકોટમાં આજે જૂની કલેક્ટર કચેરી ખાતે NCP નેતા રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ભાજપ નેતા ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે ફોર્મ ભરવા સમયે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી. વોર્ડ નંબર 13ના ઉમેદવારોના ફોર્મ ભરાતા હતા તે વખતે રેશ્મા પટેલે મેન્ડેડ માટે બોલાચાલી કરી હતી. જેથી અધિક કલેક્ટરની ચેમ્બરમાંથી રેશ્મા પટેલની ટીંગાટોળી કરી બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યા હતા. રેશ્મા પટેલે અધિક કલેક્ટરની કચેરીમાં કહ્યું કે સાહેબ હું તમને રિકવેસ્ટ કરૂ છું કે, ભાજપની દરેક જગ્યાએ ગુંડાગર્દી નહીં ચાલે. અમે તમારા માટે માન રાખીએ છીએ અને તમે આવો ભેદભાવ રાખો છો તે અમે નહીં ચલાવી લઈએ.

ભાજપના ઉદય કાનગડ અને NCPના રેશ્મા પટેલ વચ્ચે તું તું-મેં મેં.
ભાજપના ઉદય કાનગડ અને NCPના રેશ્મા પટેલ વચ્ચે તું તું-મેં મેં.

રેશ્મા પટેલને ટીંગાટોળી કરીને કલેક્ટર કચેરીમાંથી બહાર કાઢી મૂકવામાં આવ્યા
રેશ્મા પટલે કહ્યું આવી રીતે ભાજપના લોકો વાત કરે છે. તે જરાય ચલાવી લેવામાં નહીં આવે. આ લોકો મહિલાઓનું અપમાન કરે છે. રેશ્મા પટેલે મેન્ટેડની વાતને લઈને બોલાચાલી કરી હતી. રેશ્મા પટેલે કહ્યું તમે શાંતિથી વાત કરો અવાજ નહીં. મહત્વનું છે કે ભાજપ દ્વારા આજે વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. દરમિયાન રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ભાજપના ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે જૂની કલેક્ટર કચેરીમાં જ બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી. જેમાં મામલો વધારે ઉગ્ર બનતાં રેશ્મા પટેલને ટીંગાટોળી કરીને કલેક્ટર કચેરીમાંથી બહાર કાઢી મૂકવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

પોલીસે રેશ્મા પટેલને ટીંગાટોળી કરી બહાર લઈ ગયા.
પોલીસે રેશ્મા પટેલને ટીંગાટોળી કરી બહાર લઈ ગયા.

ઉદય કાનગડે ઉદ્ધાતાયભર્યુ વર્તન કર્યાનો રેશ્મા પટેલનો આક્ષેપ
ભાજપના લિસ્ટ મુજબ આજે ભાજપી ઉમેદવારો પણ વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ફોર્મ ભરવા માટે આવી પહોંચ્યા હતા. પણ ફોર્મ ભરતાં સમયે એનસીપીના રેશ્મા પટેલ અને ભાજપના ઉદય કાનગડ વચ્ચે કલેક્ટર કચેરીની અંદર જ બોલાચાલી થઈ ગઈ હતી. જોતજોતામાં ઉદય કાનગડે તુકારાથી વાત કરવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું. જે બાદ રેશ્માએ કાબૂ ગુમાવી દીધો હતો. રેશ્મા પટેલે આરોપ લગાવ્યો કે ઉદય કાનગડે તેમની સાથે ઉદ્ધાતાયભર્યું વર્તન કર્યુ છે. સાથે જ તેઓએ ભાજપ દ્વારા મહિલાઓનાં અપમાનનો પણ આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો.

પોલીસે રેશ્મા પટેલને ટીંગાટોળી કરી બહાર લઈ ગયાં.
પોલીસે રેશ્મા પટેલને ટીંગાટોળી કરી બહાર લઈ ગયાં.

ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોનાં ફોર્મ ભર્યાં અને અમારા ઉમેદવારોને બહાર કાઢી મૂક્યા-રેશ્મા પટેલ
રેશ્મા પટેલે મીડિયા સાથેની વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે અહીં જૂની કલેક્ટર કચેરી ખાતે પ્રાંત અધિકારી તરીકે ગઢવી સાહેબ કરીને બેસે છે. તેમની સમક્ષ મારે મેન્ડેટને લઇને બે વાત કરવી હતી, પરંતુ ભાજપના ઉમેદવારોનાં જ ફોર્મ લેવામાં આવી રહ્યાં હતાં અને અમારા ઉમેદવારોને બહાર કાઢી મૂક્યા હતા. ભારત દેશના અધિકૃત નાગરિક તરીકે પ્રાંત અધિકારીએ બધા સાથે સરખું કામ કરવું જોઈએ, પરંતુ ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારોને ફોર્મ ભરવા દેવામાં આવે છે.

ઉદય કાનગડ અને રેશ્મા પટેલ વચ્ચે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી થઈ.
ઉદય કાનગડ અને રેશ્મા પટેલ વચ્ચે ઉગ્ર બોલાચાલી થઈ.

પ્રાંત અધિકારી મોઢામાં મગ ભરીને બેઠા હતા
રેશ્મા પટેલે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે NCP પાર્ટી એક વિપક્ષ પક્ષ છે. તેમણે આવી સત્તાધારી પાર્ટીની ગુંડાગર્દી સહન કરવાની? એવો મારો સવાલ છે. બાજુમાં ભાજપના એક ભાઇ હતા, તેમણે મારી સાથે ગેરવર્તન કરી ગાળો ભાંડી હતી. ભાજપના લોકોએ તંત્રનો દુરુપયોગ કરી ધક્કામુક્કી કરી હતી. મને બહાર ખસેડવાનો તેમણે પ્રયાસ કર્યો છે. મને દુઃખ થાય છે કે પ્રાંત અધિકારી મોઢામાં મગ ભરીને બેઠા હતા. તેનો અધિકાર નથી કે કોઇપણ પક્ષ સાથે અન્યાય કરે. ગાઇડલાઇન્સ પ્રમાણે, માત્ર ત્રણ વ્યક્તિ જ હોવી જોઇએ, એને બદલે ભાજપના 50 લોકો અંદર બેઠા હતા.

ભાજપના લોકોએ ગાળો આપ્યાનો રેશ્મા પટેલનો આક્ષેપ.
ભાજપના લોકોએ ગાળો આપ્યાનો રેશ્મા પટેલનો આક્ષેપ.

પ્રાંત અધિકારીએ ભાજપના લોકોને જ પ્રોત્સાહન આપ્યું-રેશ્મા પટેલ
રેશ્મા પટેલે આક્ષેપ સાથે જણાવ્યું હતું કે અમે ચાર વ્યક્તિ સાથે રજૂઆત કરવા આવ્યા તો અમને લોકોને બહાર કાઢવામાં આવ્યા. પ્રાંત અધિકારીએ ભાજપના લોકોને જ પ્રોત્સાહન આપ્યું છે. હું પ્રાંત અધિકારી પર ધિક્કારની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. શરમ આવે છે કે અમે લડી રહ્યા છીએ અને તમે ભાજપના લોકોનાં કામ કરો છો. પગાર લોકોના પૈસાનો ખાવ છો અને તે લોકો અમને ગાળો દે છે તથા તમે તમાશો જોઇ રહ્યા છો. લડીશું અને ભાજપના સૂપડાં સાફ કરીશું.

