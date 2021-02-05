તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગ્રાઉન્ડ રિપોર્ટ:રાજકોટમાં કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા, જાહેરસભામાં સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સના નિયમને નેવે મૂક્યો, શહેર પ્રમુખે કહ્યું- ઇ-મેમોના કેસ અમારા વકીલો મફ્તમાં લડશે

રાજકોટ27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કોંગ્રેસે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભર્યું - Divya Bhaskar
કોંગ્રેસે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભર્યું
  • કોંગ્રેસ અન્ય ઉમેદવારોની યાદી આજે સાંજ સુધીમાં જાહેર કરશે
  • ભાજપમાં ફેલાયેલી અસંતોષની આગથી પક્ષના 72 કટકા થશે- મહિલા નેતા

રાજકોટ મપાની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી ગયા છે. ત્યારે મનપા ચૂંટણીને લઈને કોંગ્રેસની જાહેરસભા યોજાઈ છે. શહેર કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ 22 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. જે ઉમેદવારો આજે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવે તે પહેલા કોંગ્રેસે ઢેબર ચોક ખાતે જાહેરસભાનું આયોજન કર્યુ હતું. જેમાં કોંગ્રેસના કાર્યકરો સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિતના નિયમોનો ભંગ કરતાં જોવા મળ્યાં હતાં. શહેર પ્રમુખ અશોક ડાંગરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમારૂ શાસન આવશે તો ઇ-મેમોના કેસ અમારા તરફથી વકીર રાખી મફ્તમાં લડવામાં આવશે.

રાજકોટ શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખે કોરૂ મેન્ડેડ લઇને ફોર્મ ભર્યુ
રાજકોટ શહેર પ્રમુખનું નામ જાહેર થાય તે પહેલા જ હાલના શહેર પ્રમુખ અશોક ડાંગરે વોર્ડ નં.17માં ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભર્યુ છે. કોંગ્રેસના નામ જાહેર ન થતા તેઓએ ફોર્મ ભર્યુ છે. અશોક ડાંગરે કોરૂ મેન્ડેડ લઇને ફોર્મ ભર્યુ છે. આથી વોર્ડ નં.17માં તેઓ ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થઇ ગયા છે.

મોટી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યકરો ઉમટી પડ્યાં
મોટી સંખ્યામાં કાર્યકરો ઉમટી પડ્યાં

ભાજપમાં હાલ અસંતોષની આગ ભભૂકીઃ મહિલા નેતા
અશોક ડાંગરે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ભાજપનો ભ્રષ્ટાચાર ઉખેડીને સુશાસન લાવશું. રાજકોટના વિકાસની શરૂઆત કાવાલડ રોડ અંડરબ્રિજ આપી કોંગ્રેસ કરી હતી. ઢેબર ચોકમાં વિજયી સંકલ્પ સભામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો ઉમટી પડ્યા તેનો આભાર માનુ છું. ભ્રષ્ટાચારીઓને ઘરભેગા કરીશું. આ સાથે જ કોંગ્રેસના મહિલા નેતા ગાયત્રીબા વાઘેલાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ભાજપમાં ફેલાયેલી અસંતોષની આગથી પક્ષના 72 કટકા ક્યારે થઇ જશે તે શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખને ખબર પણ નહીં પડે.

સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિતના નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો
સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સહિતના નિયમોનો ઉલાળ્યો

કોંગ્રેસના બાકી રહેલા ઉમેદવારોની યાદી સાંજ સુધીમાં જાહેર થશે
કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા બાકી રહેલા ઉમેદવારોની યાદી આજે સાંજ સુધીમાં જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. જે બાકી રહેલા ઉમેદવારો આવતીકાલે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. ઢેબર ચોક ખાતે યોજાયેલી જાહેરસભા પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ કુલ 31 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા છે. અશોક ડાંગર, વશરામ સાગઠિયા અને ગાયત્રીબા વાઘેલાની સમગ્ર પેનલ આજે ફોર્મ ભર્યુ છે.

એપ ખોલો
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ127-2 (52.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત--
રમત ચાલે છે
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓતાઇકવૉન્ડોમાં 6 નેશનલ અને 7 સ્ટેટ લેવલે અવૉર્ડ જીતનાર વિભૂતિ પરમાર હવે ચૂંટણી લડશે, ભાજપે દરિયાપુર વોર્ડમાંથી ટિકિટ આપી - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો