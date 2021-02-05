તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મનપા ચૂંટણી:રાજકોટમાં ભાજપના 18 વોર્ડના 72 અને કોંગ્રેસના 22 ઉમેદવારો 12.39 વાગ્યે પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરશે

રાજકોટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશનની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • પરિવર્તન સંસારનો નિયમ છે. કોઇ સિનિયરની જગ્યાએ હું ચૂંટાયો અને મારી જગ્યાએ કોઇ બીજા આવશે- પુષ્કર પટેલ

રાજકોટ મનપાની ચૂંટણીના પડઘમ વાગી ચૂક્યા છે. ત્યારે ગઈકાલે ભાજપ દ્વારા રાજકોટના 18 વોર્ડના 72 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસના 22 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યાં છે. ત્યાર આ ઉમેદવારો આજે બપોર 12.39 વાગ્યે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. ભાજપ-કોંગ્રેસની સાથે સાથે આ વર્ષે NCP અને AAP પણ ચૂંટણી મેદાવનમાં ઉતાર્યું છે. જેથી આ વખતે ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ, આપ અને NCP વચ્ચે ચૂંટણીનો જંગ જામશે.

ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે
ભાજપ દ્વારા ગઇકાલે 18 વોર્ડ માટે પોતાના 72 ઉમેદવારોની યાદી જાહેર કરવામાં આવી હતી. આજે ભાજપના 72 ઉમેદવારો બહુમાળી ભવન ચોક ખાતે એકઠા થશે. બાદમાં 12.39 વાગ્યે પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્રક ભરશે. જ્યારે કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષ દ્વારા પ્રથમ યાદીમાં 22 ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. કોંગ્રેસના 22 ઉમેદવારો ત્રિકોણ બાગ ખાતે એકઠા થઇ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરશે.

વિકાસના કામોને આગળ વધારવાનું સપનું છે- પુષ્કર પટેલ
પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી બોર્ડના નિર્ણયથી અનેક સિનિયરોની ટિકિટ કપાઇ ગઈ છે. ગત ટર્મમાં ચૂંટાયેલા સભ્યો પૈકી માત્ર 12 ઉમેદવારોને રિપીટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. ત્યારે પૂર્વ સ્ટેન્ડિંગ ચેરમેન અને રિપીટ ઉમેદવાર પુષ્કર પટેલે નિવેદન આપતા કહ્યું કે ગત ટર્મમાં અધૂરા રહી ગયેલા કામ પૂરા કરવા અને વોર્ડ નંબર-9નાં વધુ વિકાસના કામો આગળ વધારવાનું સપનું છે. ગત ટર્મમાં વોર્ડ નંબર-9માં અદ્યતન લાઈબ્રેરી, મહિલાઓ સંચાલિત મહિલાઓ માટે સ્વિમિંગ પુલ, કોમ્યુનિટી હોલ સહિતના કામો કર્યાનો સંતોષ છે. કાર્યકાળ દરમિયાન કાર્પેટ એરિયા મુજબ મિલકત વેરાની વસૂલાત શરૂ કરી દેવાનો પણ આનંદ છે. કોઇ નારાજગી નથી. ભાજપ કાર્યકર્તા બેઝ પાર્ટી છે. હું નહીં તુંની ભાવનાથી તમામ લોકો કામ કરે છે. પરિવર્તન સંસારનો નિયમ છે. કોઇ સિનિયરની જગ્યાએ હું ચૂંટાયો અને મારી જગ્યાએ કોઇ બીજા આવશે.

