ક્રાઇમ:જેતપુરમાં પિતાએ મકાન ખાલી કરવાનું કહેતા પુત્રએ ગળે ટૂંપો દઈને પિતાની હત્યા નિપજાવી, આરોપીની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી

જેતપુર2 કલાક પહેલા
  • પિતાની પુત્ર સાથે બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી

રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં હત્યાના બનાવો દિવસે ને દિવસે વધી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે જેતપુરમાં વધુ એક હત્યાનો બનાવ સામે આવ્યો છે. જે બનાવમાં પિતાએ પુત્રને મકાન ખાલી કરવાનું કહેતા કપાતરે મકાન ખાલી કરવાને બદલે દોરીથી ગળે ટૂંપો દઈને પિતાની હત્યા નિપજાવી નાંખી હતી.

પિતાની પુત્ર સાથે બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી.
'જર, જમીન અને જોરું કજ્યાના છોરું' આ ગુજરાતી કહેવત મોટાગુંદાળા ગામે થયેલ હત્યાના બનાવમાં બિલકુલ બંધ બેસતી છે. બનાવની મળતી વિગત મુજબ મોટાગુંદાળા ગામે રહેતા ખેડૂત મથુરભાઈ અમીપરાને પુત્ર સાથે બનતું હોય માટે તેઓએ પોતાનું મકાન પુત્રને આપીને અલગ રહેતા હતાં. જેમાં ગતરોજ તેઓ પોતાના ઘરે આવી હવે પોતાને પણ અહીં રહેવું હોય તેમ પુત્રને કહેતા પ્રથમ પુત્ર સાથે બોલાચાલી થઈ હતી.

મૃતકની ફાઈલ તસ્વીર
મૃતકની ફાઈલ તસ્વીર

ગળેટૂંપો આપવાથી પિતાનું પ્રાણ પંખેરુ ઉડી ગયું.
પિતા મથુરભાઈએ તેમના પુત્ર રાજેશને સાથે રાખવા તૈયાર ન હોય એટલે પોતાનું મકાન ખાલી કરવાનું કહ્યું હતું. પિતાએ કાળી મજૂરી કરીને બનાવેલ મકાન પર હક જમાવીને બેસી ગયેલ પુત્રને મકાન ખાલી કરવું ન હોવાથી તે પિતા સાથે ઝઘડો કરવા લાગ્યો. અને ઝઘડો એટલો ઉગ્ર બની ગયો તો પુત્ર નરાધમ બનીને ઝઘડતો ઝઘડતો ઘરમાંથી દોરી લઈ પિતાને ગળેટૂંપો આપી દીધો હતો. ગળેટૂંપો આપવાથી પિતા પગ પછાડી તડફવા લાગ્યા પરંતુ પુત્રને જરા પણ દયા ન આવી અને દોરી ઝોરથી ખેંચી જ રાખતા અંતે પિતાનું પ્રાણ પંખેરુ ઉડી ગયું. અને કપાતર પુત્રના હાથે પિતાની હત્યા નિપજ્યાનો કાળો ઇતિહાસ લખાય ગયો.

આરોપીની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી
મિલકત માટે પિતાની હત્યા નિપજાવી પુત્ર રાજેશ ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો અને હત્યાની જાણ પોલીસને થતાં પોલીસ મોટાગુંદાળા ગામે પહોંચી હતી જ્યાં લાશનું પંચનામું કરી, લાશને પીએમ માટે સરકારી હોસ્પીટલે ખસેડી હતી. અને હત્યારા રાજેશની ગણતરીના કલાકોમાં પિતાની હત્યા કરવાના ગુનામાં ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

વીડિયો

