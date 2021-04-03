તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આદેશ:ગાંજા સાથે પકડાયેલી ત્રિપુટી સહિત 3 પાસામાં

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
ગુનેગારો સામે શરૂ કરાયેલી પાસાની ઝુંબેશમાં પોલીસે વધુ ત્રણ ગુનેગારને પાસા તળે જુદી જુદી જેલહવાલે કરાયા છે. ગત નવેમ્બર મહિનામાં બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસમથક વિસ્તારમાંથી સ્પે.ઓપરેશન ગ્રૂપે પરેશ ચંદુ સાગઠિયા, અર્જુન ભરત કામલિયા અને નાશીર હાસમ સીરમાન નામના શખ્સોને સાડા સત્તર કિલો ગાંજાના જથ્થા સાથે પકડી પાડ્યા હતા.

દરમિયાન આવા ગુનેગારો સામે અટકાયતી પગલાં લેવાની સૂચના સંદર્ભે એસઓજીએ ત્રણેય આરોપી વિરુદ્ધ પાસા પ્રપોઝલ એનડીપીએસ એક્ટ હેઠળ દરખાસ્ત તૈયાર કરી સીઆઇડી ક્રાઇમ એન્ડ રેલવેઝને મોકલી આપી હતી. જેના પર મંજૂરીની મહોર લાગતા ત્રિપુટીની અટકાયત કરી પરેશને પોરબંદર, અર્જુનને અમદાવાદ મધ્યસ્થ જેલ અને નાશીરને ભુજ ખાસ જેલહવાલે કરી દેવાયા છે. તદઉપરાંત વિદેશી દારૂના અનેક ગુનામાં પકડાઇ ચૂકેલા બેડીપરા શ્રમજીવી સોસાયટીના હૈદરઅલી મહેબૂબ શેખ સામે પોલીસે પાસા હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી કરી અમદાવાદ જેલહવાલે કરી દેવાયો છે.

