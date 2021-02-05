તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અશાંત ધારો શાંત:રાજકોટમાં ચૂંટણી પછી અશાંત ધારામાં સુધારો, વિધર્મીઓએ મિલકત વેચવા મંજૂરી લેવી ફરજીયાત'તી, 30 અરજીમાંથી 1 મંજૂર કરાઇ

રાજકોટ41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સંપતિ વેચવા મુશ્કેલી પડતા કલેક્ટર દ્વારા સુધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો (ફાઇલ તસવીર) - Divya Bhaskar
સંપતિ વેચવા મુશ્કેલી પડતા કલેક્ટર દ્વારા સુધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો (ફાઇલ તસવીર)
  • રાજકોટના રૈયાધાર વિસ્તાર સહિત 20થી વધારે વિસ્તારોમાં આ કાયદો લાગુ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે

રાજકોટ શહેરમાં રૈયાધાર સહિતના 20થી વધારે વિસ્તારોમાં તંત્ર દ્વારા અશાંતધારો લગાવવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેથી મિલકત વેચવા સંપતિધારકોને મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી હોવાથી તંત્ર દ્વારા કાયદામાં સુધારા વધારા કરવામાં આવ્યા છે અને પોતાની જ કોમના લોકોને મિલકત વેચાણ માટે માત્ર તંત્રને જાણ કરવાની રહેશે. તેમજ વિધર્મીઓએ તંત્રની મંજૂરી ફરજીયાત લેવાની રહેશે. અશાંત ધારા હેઠળ આવેલી 30 અરજીમાંથી 1 અરજી મંજૂર કરવામાં આવી છે.

20થી વધારે વિસ્તારોમાં આ કાયદો લાગુ
સૌરાષ્ટ્ર સહિત રાજકોટમાં પણ કોમી તંગદીલી અને લવજેહાદના કિસ્સાઓનું પ્રમાણ વધતા અશાંતિ જેવો માહોલ સર્જાતાની ભીતિ સેવાતા સરકાર દ્વારા રાજકોટ શહેરના કેટલાક વિસ્તારોમાં અશાંતધારો લગાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. તાજેતરમાં રાજકોટના રૈયાધાર વિસ્તાર સહિત 20થી વધારે વિસ્તારોમાં આ કાયદો લાગુ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

રાજકોટ જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર કચેરીમાં 20થી વધુ અરજી આવી છે.
રાજકોટ જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર કચેરીમાં 20થી વધુ અરજી આવી છે.

સંપતિ વેચવા મુશ્કેલી પડતા કાયદામાં સુધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો
રાજકોટમાં અશાંતધારાના કાયદામાં આવતા વિસ્તારોમાં મિલકત ધારકોએ પોતાની સંપતિ વેચવા માટે સ્થાનિક જિલ્લા વહીવટી તંત્રને જાણ કરવી અને મંજૂરી લેવી ફરજીઆત હુકમ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેના લીધે મિલકત ધારકોને પોતાની સંપતિ વેચવા માટે મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી છે અને આવી રાવ ઉઠતા કાયદામાં સુધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેથી હવે મિલકત વેચનારને કોઇ સમસ્યા રહેશે નહીં.

20થી વધારે અરજી આાવી છે જેની તપાસ ચાલુ
રાજકોટ કલેક્ટર તંત્રના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર હાલ 20થી વધારે અરજી આાવી છે જેની તપાસ ચાલુ છે. પરંતુ આ પ્રકારની પ્રક્રિયાની લોકોને ઘણી હાલાકી પડી રહી હોવાથી અને પ્રોસેસ લાંબી થવાથી કાયદામાં થોડો ફેરફાર કરાયો છે અને હવે એક જ ધર્મના લોકો પોતાના મિલકત અરસપરસ વેચવા માંગતા હશે તેને માત્ર મામલતદારમાં અરજી કરી અને જાણ કરવાની રહેશે તેમજ ઈન્ટરકોમના મિલકત ધારકોએ અશાંતધારાના નિયમોને આધિન તમામ પ્રક્રિયામાંથી પસાર થયા બાદ યોગ્ય જણાય તંત્ર દ્વારા મિલ્કત વેચવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવશે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત148-6 (59.5)
ભારત 57 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો