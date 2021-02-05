તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Rajkot
  Gondal Market Yard Received A Lot Of Onions, 1.25 Lakh Red And White Onions, 4 To 5 Km Long Line Of Vehicles Outside The Yard.

મબલક આવક:ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડમાં ડુંગળીની અઢળક આવક, 1.25 લાખ કટ્ટા લાલ અને સફેદ ડુંગળીની આવક થઈ, યાર્ડ બહાર 4થી 5 કિમી વાહનોની લાંબી લાઇન લાગી

રાજકોટ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડમાં ધાણાની આવક શરૂ થઇ

સૌરાષ્ટ્રનું અગ્રીમ ગણાતું ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડ ડુંગળીની આવકથી છલકાય ગયું છે. માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડમાં ગઈકાલ રાતથી જ વાહનોની 4થી 5 કિલોમીટર લાંબી લાઇનો લાગી ગઈ હતી. જે રાત્રિના 12 વાગ્યે આવક શરૂ કરતાં અંદાજે 1.25 લાખ ડુંગળીના કટ્ટાની આવક થઈ છે.

હાલ ડુંગળીની આવક બંધ કરવામાં આવી
ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડમાં 3 દિવસ પહેલા પણ 1 લાખ જેટલા કટ્ટાની આવક થઈ હતી. જેમાં લાલ ડુંગળીના અંદાજે 1 લાખ કટ્ટા તેમજ સફેદ ડુંગળીના 15થી 20 હજાર કટ્ટાની આવક થઈ હતી. લાલ ડુંગળીના 20 કિલોના ભાવ રૂપિયા 250થી લઈને 550 રૂપિયા સુધીના ભાવ હરાજીમાં બોલાયા હતાં. તો બીજી તરફ સફેદ ડુંગળીના 20 કિલોના ભાવ રૂપિયા 150થી લઈને 250 સુધીના બોલાયા હતાં. ગોંડલ માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ ડુંગળીની આવકથી ઉભરાતા હાલ યાર્ડના સત્તાધીશો દ્વારા ડુંગળીની આવક બંધ કરવામાં આવી
હતી.

​​​​​​​યાર્ડમાં 4500 ગુણી ધાણાની આવક થઈ​​​​​​​
ગોંડલ માર્કેટિંગ યાર્ડ ધાણાનું હબ ગણવામાં આવે છે. ત્યારે આજ રોજ ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડમાં 4500 ગુણી ધાણાની આવક થઈ હતી. જેના ભાવ 900થી 1600 સુધીના બોલાયા હતાં. તેમજ ધાણીનો ભાવ 1100થી 2100 સુધીનો ભાવ બોલાયો હતો. ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડમાં સૌરાષ્ટ્ર-ગુજરાત તેમજ અલગ અલગ 10થી વધુ રાજ્યના વેપારીઓ ડુંગળી સહિતની જણસીઓ ખરીદી માટે ગોંડલ માર્કેટ યાર્ડ ખાતે આવતા હોય છે.

