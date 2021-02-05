તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વુમન્સ ડે સ્પેશિયલ:181 અભયમ હેલ્પલાઇનમાં ગુજરાતની પ્રથમ મહિલા પાયલોટ રાજકોટની, 24 કલાક અને 365 દિવસ ફરજ પર હાજર

રાજકોટ16 મિનિટ પહેલા
181 હેલ્પલાઇનમાં મહિલા પાયલોટ ભાનુબેન અઢીયા. - Divya Bhaskar
  • સરકાર ઘણી યોજનાઓ લાવી, બહેનો હોંશભેર દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં હિંમતભેર આગળ આવેઃ મહિલા પાયલોટ
  • દહેજ, ઘરેલુ હિંસા, દુર્વ્યવહાર, છેડતીના કિસ્સામાં મહિલાઓને મદદ રૂપ બને છે અભયમ હેલ્પલાઇન

રાજ્યમાં મહિલાઓની સુરક્ષા માટે સરકાર દ્વારા 181 અભયમ મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇનની શરૂઆત 8 માર્ચ 2015ના રોજ કરવામાં આવી છે. આજે મહિલા દિવસે હેલ્પલાઇનને 6 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થયા છે ત્યારે અભયમ હેલ્પલાઇનની ટીમે 6 વર્ષમાં 8.25 લાખ જેટલી મહિલાઓને મદદ પુરી પાડી છે. આ પ્રોજેકટમાં પાયલોટ પ્રોજેક્ટ તરીકે હેલ્પલાઇનમાં મહિલા પાયલોટ તરીકે નિમણુંક કરવાની શરૂઆત રાજકોટથી કરવામાં આવી છે. 181 મહિલા અભયમ હેલ્પલાઇનમાં ગુજરાતની પ્રથમ મહિલા પાયલોટ તરીકે રાજકોટના ભાનુબેન અઢવી કામ કરી રહ્યાં છે. તેઓ 24 કલાક અને વર્ષના 365 દિવસ ફરજ પર હાજર રહે છે.

ગર્વ છે ગુજરાતની પ્રથમ મહિલા પાયલોટ છું: ભાનુબેન અઢવી
GVK EMRIના ગુજરાતના પ્રથમ મહિલા પાયલોટ ભાનુબેન અઢવીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મહિલા પાયલોટ તરીકે કામ કરવું ઘણું અઘરું છે અને મને ગર્વ છે કે ગુજરાતમાં પ્રથમ મહિલા પાયલોટની જવાબદારી મને મળી છે. આ સાથે જ મહિલાઓએ કોઇ પ્રશ્નથી મુંજાવવું ન જોઇએ, કોઈને કોઈ કામ પણ કરવું જોઈએ. દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં આગળ આવવું જોઈએ. આજે સરકાર પણ મહિલાઓને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવા ઘણી યોજનાઓ લાવી રહી છે તો બહેનો હોંશભેર તેનો લાભ લે અને દરેક ક્ષેત્રમાં હિંમતભેર આગળ આવે એ આજના દિવસનો મુખ્ય સંદેશો છે. ​​​​​​​

ભાનુબેન અઢીયા પોતાની ફરજ હોંશે હોંશે નિભાવે છે.
અભયમમાં પાયલોટની સાથે મહિલા કાઉન્સલર પણ હોય છે
મહિલા અભયમમાં પાયલોટની સાથે મહિલા કાઉન્સલર પણ હોય છે. જ્યારે પણ હેલ્પલાઇન પર કોલ આવે તો ગણતરીની મિનીટોમાં સમગ્ર ટીમ સ્થળ પર પહોંચી જતી હોય છે અને તેને કાઉન્સલિંગ કરી મદદ પુરી પાડે છે. આ સમયે ખાસ મહિલા પાયલોટની નિમણુંક થતા રાજકોટમાં કામ કરતા મહિલા અભયમના કાઉન્સિલર આરતી પરમારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મહિલા અભયમમાં મહિલા પાયલોટની નિમણુંક એ ખૂબ મોટી આવશ્યક હતી અને એ આજે રાજકોટમાં પુરી થતા સારો પ્રતિસાદ મળી રહ્યો છે.

ભાનુબેન મહિલાઓને સમજાવવાની કોશિશ પણ કરે છે.
મહિલા પાયલોટ હોવાથી બહેનો સંકોચ વિના આપવીતી જણાવી શકે છે: કાઉન્સિલર
ઘણા કિસ્સામાં મહિલાઓ પુરુષ પાયલોટ સામે વાતચીત કરવામાં સંકોચ અનુભવતી હોય છે અને ખુલ્લીને વાત કરી શકતી નથી અને મહિલા પાયલોટ આવવાથી બહેનો ખુલ્લીને પોતાની સમસ્યા વિશે વાત કરી શકે છે. તેઓ ભાનુબેનને જોઇ અન્ય મહિલાઓને સંદેશો આપી રહ્યા છે કે બહેનો પોતાની જાતે કોઇ પણ કોઇ પણ ક્ષેત્રમાં આગળ વધી શકે છે અને વધવું જોઈએ.

ગુજરાતમાં પ્રથમ મહિલા પાયલોટ તરીકે ભાનુબેન અઢીયા.
