તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આધુનિક હોસ્ટેલ:વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને સાઇકલ, વાઈ-ફાઈ, સંગીત-સ્પોર્ટ્સના સાધનોની સુવિધા

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
હોસ્ટેલમાં રહેવાની સાથે બીજી અનેક સુવિધાઓ અપાય છે. - Divya Bhaskar
હોસ્ટેલમાં રહેવાની સાથે બીજી અનેક સુવિધાઓ અપાય છે.
  • યુનિ.ની સરસ્વતી હોસ્ટેલમાં રેક્ટર-ગૃહમાતા વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને જીવન ઘડતરના પાઠ શીખવે છે

સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીની હોસ્ટેલ જ્યાં વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને ઘર જેવું જ વાતાવરણ મળે, રેક્ટર-ગૃહમાતા માતા-પિતાની કમી મહેસૂસ ન થવા દે, ભણવાની સાથે ચારિત્ર્ય નિર્માણ અને જીવન ઘડતરના પાઠ ભણાવે, હોસ્ટેલની બાજુમાં સ્ટાફ ક્વાર્ટરમાં રહેતા ‘બા’ વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓ સાથે બેસે, વાતો કરે, સત્સંગ કરે એવી હોસ્ટેલ કોને ન ગમે. સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીમાં બનેલી સરસ્વતી હોસ્ટેલ કોઈ હાઈફાઈ હોટેલથી કમ નથી. અહીંયા વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને માત્ર રહેવા-જમવાની સુવિધા જ નહીં પરંતુ સાથે સાથે કેમ્પસમાં કે બહાર જવા સાઇકલ, વાઈ-ફાઈ, સેનેટરી પેડ મશીન, સંગીત અને સ્પોર્ટ્સના સાધનો સહિતની બીજી અનેક સુવિધાઓ મળે છે.

જેમાં વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓ અભ્યાસ સિવાયના સમયમાં પોતાનો સમય પસાર કરી શકે. યુનિવર્સિટીની સરસ્વતી હોસ્ટેલમાં 28 જેટલી વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ પ્રવેશ મેળવ્યો છે. યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ચાર હોસ્ટેલમાં સરસ્વતી હોસ્ટેલમાં 64, નર્મદામાં 60, ગંગામાં 83 અને યમુનામાં 52 વિદ્યાર્થિનીને સમાવવાની ક્ષમતા છે જેમાં એક રૂમમાં માત્ર બે જ વિદ્યાર્થિનીનો સમાવેશ કરાય છે. હાલ કોવિડ-19ની સ્થિતિમાં એક રૂમમાં એકને રહેવાની વ્યવસ્થા કરાઇ છે.

21 લાખના ખર્ચે AC લાઇબ્રેરી બનાવી
યુનિવર્સિટીની સરસ્વતી હોસ્ટેલમાં પાંડુરંગ શાસ્ત્રી ચેર અંતર્ગત રૂ. 21 લાખના ખર્ચે અત્યાધુનિક લાઇબ્રેરી બનાવવામાં આવી છે જ્યાં હોસ્ટેલની વિદ્યાર્થિની બેસીને જુદા જુદા પુસ્તકો અને સમાચારપત્રો વાંચી શકે. વાતાનુકૂલિત આ લાઇબ્રેરીમાં વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓ વાંચવાની સાથે બે કમ્પ્યૂટર સિસ્ટમ પણ આપી છે.

હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ સિસ્ટમથી 35 હજાર લિ. પાણીનો સંગ્રહ
સરસ્વતી હોસ્ટેલમાં વોટર હાર્વેસ્ટિંગ પદ્ધતિથી એવી વ્યવસ્થા ઊભી કરવામાં આવી છે જેમાં વરસાદના પાણીનો પણ સંગ્રહ કરી શકાય અને પીવાલાયક પાણી તરીકે ઉપયોગ કરી શકાય. હોસ્ટેલમાં જ અન્ડરગ્રાઉન્ડ ટાંકો બનાવ્યો છે જેમાં 35 હજાર લિટર વરસાદી પાણીનો સંગ્રહ કરી શકાય.

વિદ્યાર્થિનીને આટલી સુવિધા મળે છે
સાઇકલ સુવિધા, વાઈ-ફાઈ, સેનેટરી પેડ, સંગીતના સાધનો, સ્પોર્ટ્સના સાધનો, સોલાર વોટર હીટર, આરઓ પ્લાન્ટ, કબાટ-ટેબલ-ખુરશી, સીસીટીવી કેમેરા, ગાર્ડન, ડાયનિંગ હોલ, ન્યૂઝ પેપર, પુસ્તકો મળે છે. સમયાંતરે સાંસ્કૃતિક કાર્યક્રમો યોજાય છે. ગણેશ મહોત્સવ વખતે પંડાલ જોવા લઇ જવાય છે, નવરાત્રીમાં સિક્યુરિટી સાથે અને માતા-પિતાની મંજૂરી સાથે વિદ્યાર્થિનીઓને ગરબા રમવા પણ લઇ જવાય છે. હોસ્ટેલમાં વિવિધ સ્પર્ધાઓ, ફાયર કેમ્પ યોજાય છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો