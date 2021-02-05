તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફરિયાદ:રાજકોટમાં પરિવારને મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી પૂર્વ પાડોશીએ ધો.12ની વિદ્યાર્થિની પર ત્રણ વખત દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યુ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસ્વીર - Divya Bhaskar
  • ઘરેથી સ્કૂલે જવાનું ખોટું બોલીને સગીરા નીકળી, પિતાએ શોધખોળ કરતા આરોપી સંજયના ઘર પાસે પુત્રીની સાઇકલ મળી આવી
  • સંજયના ઘરમાં જ દીકરી હતી, ત્રણ દિવસ સુધી ગુમસુમ રહ્યા બાદ સગીરાએ શોષણની ઘટના વર્ણવતા પરિવારજનો ખળભળી ઉઠ્યા

રાજકોટના આલાપ ગ્રીન સિટી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી RMC આવાસ યોજના ક્વાર્ટરમાં રહેતાં પૂર્વ પાડોશી સંજયે ધોરણ 12ની વિદ્યાર્થિનીને તેના પરિવારને મારી નાંખવાની ધાક ધમકી આપી પોતાની સાથે ધરાર પ્રેમસંબંધ રાખવા દબાણ કરી ત્રણ વખત બળજબરીથી દુષ્કર્મ ગુજાર્યુ હતું. આથી વિદ્યાર્થિનીના પરિવારે યુનિવર્સિટી પોલીસમાં આ અંગેની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે. પોલીસે દુષ્કર્મ, પોકસો, એટ્રોસિટી સહિતની કલમો હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધી આરોપી સંજયની અટકાયત કરી છે.

બપોર બાદ દીકરી સ્કૂલે જવાનું કહીને નીકળી હતી, પણ સ્કૂલે તપાસ કરતાં ત્યાં રજા હોવાનું જણાવાયું- ફરિયાદી
પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર ભોગ બનનાર યુવતીની માતાએ ફરિયાદ દાખલ કરી હતી. તેમણે ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મારા પતિ બિમાર છે અને કામધંધો કરી શકતાં નથી. એટલે હું પ્રાઇવેટ કંપનીમાં નોકરી કરુ છું. મારી એક દીકરી ધોરણ-12માં અભ્યાસ કરે છે જે સગીર વયની છે. પહેલા અમે જ્યાં રહેતાં હતા ત્યાં અમારા પાડોશમાં સંજય કણજરીયા રહેતો હતો. તે મારી દીકરીનો મિત્ર છે અને બ્લોકની નીચે અવાર-નવાર બેસે છે, એટલે હું તેને ઓળખું છું. તા. 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ મારી દીકરી સ્કૂલે ગઇ હતી અને બપોરે પાછી આવી ગઇ હતી. હું કામ પર ગઇ હતી. એ પછી મારા પતિ મારા નોકરીના સ્થળે આવેલા અને કહ્યું હતું કે બપોર બાદ દીકરી સ્કૂલે જવાનું કહીને નીકળી હતી, પણ સ્કૂલે તપાસ કરતાં ત્યાં રજા હોવાનું જણાવાયું હતુ. શોધખોળ કરવા છતાં મળી નથી.

આજે મારો બર્થ ડે છે એટલે મેં તેને બોલાવી હતી- આરોપી સંજય
વધુમાં ફરિયાદીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, સ્કૂલે અમારી દીકરી મળી નહીં એટલે અમે શોધખોળ ચાલુ કરતાં આલાપ ગ્રીન સિટી પાસેના RMC ક્વાર્ટર પાસે દીવાલ નજીક અમારી દીકરીની સાઇકલ પડી હતી એટલે ક્વાર્ટરનો દરવાજો ખોલી જોયું તો અમારો પૂર્વ પાડોશી સંજય બહાર નીકળ્યો અને અમને જોઇને ડરી ગયો હતો. અમે તુરંત અંદર જઇને જોયું તો રૂમમાં અમારી દીકરી મળી આવી હતી. અમે સંજયને તે કેમ અમારી પુત્રીને અહિં બોલાવી છે? તેમ પૂછતાં તેણે આજે મારો બર્થ ડે છે એટલે મેં તેને બોલાવી હતી, મારા બીજા ફ્રેન્ડ પણ આવ્યા હતાં અને તે જતાં રહ્યા છે એવી વાત કરી હતી.

મારી દીકરી પર સંજયે ત્રણ વખત દુષ્કર્મ ગુજાર્યુ હતું. - ફરિયાદી
બનાવની વધુમાં માહિતી આપતા ભોગ બનનાર સગીરાની માતાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, એ પછી અમે દીકરીને ઘરે લાવ્યા હતાં. ત્યારથી એ ગુમસુમ રહેવા લાગી અને કોઇની સાથે વાત કરતી નહોતી. એ પછી મંગળવારે 9મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સવારે મારા પતિ, મારા ભાભી સહિતે તેને સમજાવીને પૂછતાં તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે સંજય ત્રણ વર્ષથી ઓળખે છે અને પોતાને તથા ભાઇને મારી નાંખવાની ધમકીઓ આપી, બળજબરી પૂર્વક પ્રેમસંબંધ બાંધવા માટે દબાણ કરે છે. તેમજ મોબાઇલ ફોનમાં વાત કરવાનું કહેતો રહે છે. 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ બપોરે મળવા બોલાવતાં પોતે સાઇકલ લઇને ગઇ હતી. ત્યારે સંજય સાથે તેના મિત્રો કમલેશ, જયેશ પણ હતાં. અમે ચારેય થોડીવાર બેઠા હતાં. જયેશે મારા અને સંજયના મોબાઇલમાં ફોટા પાડ્યા હતાં. એ પછી સંજયે બંનેને બહાર જવાનું કહ્યું હતું. એ પછી ભાઇને મારી નાંખવાની ધમકી આપી બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો હતો. આ પહેલા એક મહિના પહેલા અને ત્રણ મહિના પહેલા પણ આ રીતે બળજબરીથી બળાત્કાર ગુજાર્યો હતો.

આરોપી સંજય કડીયા કામ કરે છે.
​​​​​​​સગીરાના પરિવારને આ બનાવની જાણ થતા જ તેઓ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવવા પોલીસ સ્ટેશને આવ્યા હતાં. અને સમગ્ર ઘટનાની જાણ પોલીસને કરી હતી તેથી પોલીસે આરોપી સંજયને પકડી પાડ્યો હતો, સંજય કડીયા કામ કરે છે. આ બનાવમાં યુનિવર્સિટી પોલીસે ભોગ બનનાર છાત્રાના માતાની ફરિયાદ પરથી આલાપ ગ્રીન સિટી પાસે આવેલા આરએમસી આવાસ યોજના ક્વાર્ટરમાં રહેતાં સંજય ધર્મેન્દ્રભાઇ કણજરીયા વિરૂદ્ધ આઇપીસી 376, 506 (2) તથા પોકસો તેમજ એટ્રોસિટીની કલમ હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

