કોરોના ઇફેક્ટ:ઉદ્યોગકારો અને શિક્ષકો જોબફેરમાં ભાગ લેવા લાગ્યા, આઈટીઆઈ, વેલ્ડરની અછત, MBA વિદ્યાર્થીની ડિમાન્ડ વધી

પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

કોરોના પછી રાજકોટ જિલ્લામાં આયોજિત જોબફેરમાં ખુદ શિક્ષકો અને ઉદ્યોગકારો ભાગ લે છે. જ્યારે ઓક્ટોબર પછી એમ.બી.એ. અને એન્જિનિયરિંગ કરેલા ઉમેદવારની ડિમાન્ડ વધી છે. જ્યારે લોકડાઉન ખુલ્યું હતું. ત્યારે આઈટીઆઇ પાસ થયેલા યુવાનોની ડિમાન્ડ સૌથી વધારે રહી હોવાનું ડેપ્યુટી ચીફ યુનિવર્સિટી એમ્પલોઈ વિભાગના મનિષાબેન સવનિયા જણાવે છે.

કોરોના પછી કેટલાક જોબફેરમાં સીએને રૂ.1 લાખ સુધીના પેકેજ ઓફર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા, પણ આ પેકેજ તેઓએ ટાળ્યું હતું. કારણ કે, કોઇ પણ સીએ પોતાનો વ્યવસાય શરૂ કરે તો તેઓ આટલી આવક આસાનીથી મેળવી લે છે. જ્યારે બહુમાળી ભવનમાં સ્થિત રોજગાર કચેરી વિભાગના ઈન્ચાર્જ મદદનીશ નિયામક સી.જે.દવે જણાવે છે કે,

બહુમાળી વિભાગમાં નાના કર્મચારીઓને ચૂકવવામાં આવતા પગાર ધોરણમાં રૂ. 10 હજાર સુધીનો વધારો થયો છે.પહેલા રૂ. 20 હજાર સુધીના પેકેજ ઓફર થતા હતા. જો ઉમેદવારમાં આવડત હોય તો તેઓને રૂ.30 હજાર સુધીના પેકેજ ઓફર કરવામાં આવે છે. રાજકોટ એમ.એસ.એમ.ઈ.નું હબ હોવાથી આઈટીઆઈ પાસ, વેલ્ડરની હરહંમેશ અછત રહી છે.

આ પરિવર્તન આવ્યું

  • રોજગાર કચેરીમાં સરેરાશ 25 થી 30 અરજી આવતી જે કોરોના બાદ તેની સંખ્યા 40 થઈ ગઇ છે.
  • યુવાનો પહેલા વિદેશ જવાનું ટાળતા હતા, પરંતુ જેમની નોકરી કોરોનામાં ચાલી ગઇ છે તે હવે વિદેશ જઈને નોકરી કરવાનું પણ મન મનાવી લીધું છે.
  • આઈટી સેક્ટરમાં કામ કરતા યુવાનો વર્ક ફ્રોમ હોમ કરવાનું વધુ પસંદ કરે છે. જ્યારે કંપનીઓ તેને મંજૂરી આપી રહી છે કારણ કે, તેના અનેક ખર્ચા બચી જાય છે.
  • યુવાનો એક કરતા વધુ સ્કિલ ડેવલપ કરતા થઈ ગયા.
  • ITI પાસ ઉમેદવારની ડિમાન્ડ વધી, પરપ્રાંતીય મજૂરો હતા નહિ અને કારખાના શરૂ થયા.
