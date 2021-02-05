તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:માર્ચમાં BRTS ટ્રેક પર ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ દોડવા લાગશે, રાજકોટમાં 20 બસનું આગમન થશે

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અમૂલ ચોકડી પાસે ચાર્જિંગ સ્ટેશન બનશે

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાને આગામી મહિનામાં 20 ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ મળશે અને તે બીઆરટીએસ ટ્રેક પર દોડાવવામાં આવશે. ઈલેક્ટ્રીક બસને કારણે શહેરનું પ્રદૂષણ પણ ઘટશે અને મનપાને ખર્ચમાં પણ ફાયદો થવાની શક્યતા છે.

કેન્દ્ર સરકારે 50 ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ મંજૂર કરી હતી અને ત્યાર બાદ બીજી 100 ઇ-બસ મંજૂર કરાઇ હતી. આમ કુલ 150 ઇ-બસ મળનાર છે. પ્રથમ તબક્કે 20 બસ માર્ચ મહિનાથી પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં મળનાર ઇ-બસને બી.આર.ટી.એસ. રૂટ ઉપર દોડાવવાનું આયોજન છે. ત્યારબાદ તબક્કાવાર જરૂરિયાત મુજબ ઇ-બસની સંખ્યા વધારવામાં આવશે અને તમામ સિટીબસ તથા બી.આર.ટી.એસ. રૂટમાં ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ દોડાવવામાં આવશે. કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા યોજના હેઠળ ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ ચલાવવા માટે તેના વપરાશ પર પ્રતિ કિ.મી. રૂ. 25 સુધીની સબસિડી પણ આપનાર છે. હાલ રાજકોટ રાજપથ લિ. 150 ફૂટ રોડ બીઆરટીએસ ટ્રેક પર 10 ડીઝલ બસ દોડાવે છે. માધાપર ચોકડીથી ગોંડલ રોડ ચોક વચ્ચેના 10.7 કિ.મી.ના રૂટ પર આ બસ સેવાનો દૈનિક 15 હજારથી વધુ લોકો લાભ લે છે. રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાને કેન્દ્ર સરકારની યોજના હેઠળ ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ મળવાની છે.

આગામી માસમાં 20 ઇલેક્ટ્રિક બસ રાજકોટને મળી જશે. બાદમાં જેમ જેમ ડિલિવરી મળતી જાય તેમ રોડની ક્ષમતા અને મુસાફરોની જરૂરિયાત મુજબ આ બસ મુકાશે. ભાવનગર રોડ પર અમૂલ ચોકડી પાસે બસના ચાર્જિંગ સ્ટેશનનું કામ પણ શરૂ છે. આ કામ બસની ડિલિવરી આવે તે સાથે પૂરું થઇ જશે.

