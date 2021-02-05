તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આદેશ:સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીના 15થી વધુ કર્મીના બે-બે સ્થળે ચૂંટણી કામગીરીના ઓર્ડર!

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • યુનિ.એ સ્ટાફની માહિતી જુદી જુદી કચેરીએ મોકલતા બે સ્થળે ઓર્ડર નીકળ્યા

રાજકોટમાં તારીખ 21મીએ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીનું મતદાન થવાનું છે ત્યારે જુદી જુદી સરકારી કચેરીઓના કર્મચારીઓને ચૂંટણી સંબંધિત કામગીરી સોંપવામાં આવી છે જેમાં સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીના પણ ટીચિંગ અને નોન ટીચિંગના કર્મચારીઓને ચૂંટણી ફરજના ઓર્ડર કાઢ્યા છે, પરંતુ એક કર્મચારીએ બે-બે સ્થળે ચૂંટણી ફરજ નિભાવવી પડે એવા ઓર્ડર નીકળ્યા આશ્ચર્ય સર્જાયું છે. યુનિવર્સિટીના 15થી વધુ નોન ટીચિંગ કર્મચારીઓના એકને બદલે બે-બે સ્થળે ચૂંટણી કામગીરીના ઓર્ડર નીકળતા યુનિવર્સિટી કેમ્પસમાં ચર્ચા જાગી છે.

યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા જ્યારે કર્મચારીઓની યાદી કલેક્ટર તંત્રને મોકલવામાં આવી ત્યારે એક જ કચેરીને માહિતી પહોંચાડવાને બદલે શહેરની જુદી જુદી કચેરીઓને માહિતી મોકલી દીધી હોવાને કારણે આ સમસ્યા થઇ છે. આ સમગ્ર મામલે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર તંત્રે પણ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે અને આ પ્રકારની ભૂલ માત્ર યુનિવર્સિટીમાં જ નહીં પરંતુ બીજી ઘણી સરકારી કચેરીઓના કર્મચારીઓના ઓર્ડરમાં થઇ હોવાનું પણ જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી-2021 અંતર્ગત આસિસ્ટન્ટ ઝોનલ ઓફિસર, મતદાનમથકના પ્રમુખ અધિકારીઓ અને મતદાન અધિકારીઓ સહિતનાઓની નિમણૂકના ઓર્ડર અપાયા છે જેમાં શહેરના જુદા જુદા સરકારી વિભાગના કર્મચારીઓના ચૂંટણી કામગીરીના ઓર્ડર જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર તંત્ર દ્વારા કાઢવામાં આવ્યા છે. પરંતુ આગામી તારીખ 18થી 20 દરમિયાન નેકની ટીમ યુનિવર્સિટીનું ઇન્સ્પેક્શન કરવા માટે આવવાની હોય નેકની કામગીરીમાં જોડાયેલા સ્ટાફને ચૂંટણી કામગીરીમાંથી મુક્તિ આપવા અને તેના બદલે અન્ય કર્મચારી યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા આપવા અંગેની જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર તંત્રને રજૂઆત પણ કરવામાં આવી છે. હવે જે નોન ટીચિંગ કર્મચારીઓના ચૂંટણી ફરજના ઓર્ડર નીકળ્યા છે તેમાંના 15થી વધુ કર્મીઓ એવા છે જેના એકસાથે બે-બે સ્થળે ચૂંટણી કામગીરી કરવાના ઓર્ડર નીકળ્યા છે. જોકે આ અંગે યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા સંબંધિત તંત્રનું ધ્યાન દોર્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો