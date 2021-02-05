તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:રાજકોટમાં ચૂંટણી પૂર્ણ, ફાયર વિભાગ એક્શનમાં, સ્કૂલોમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટી નહીં હોય તેવા બિલ્ડીંગો સીલ કરાશે, 450માંથી 120 સ્કૂલ પાસે જ ફાયરના સાધનો

2 કલાક પહેલા
ફાયર વિભાગ એક્શન મોડમાં આવી ગયું છે - Divya Bhaskar
ફાયર વિભાગ એક્શન મોડમાં આવી ગયું છે
  • ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા મોટું ઓપરેશન હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે

રાજકોટમાં મનપાની ચૂંટણી પૂર્ણ થતા જ ફાયર વિભાગ એક્શન મોડમાં આવી ગયું છે. શહેરમાં અવાર-નવાર બનતા આગના બનાવને ધ્યાને રાખીને રાજકોટની જે શાળાઓમાં ફાયર સેફ્ટી નહીં હોય તેવા બિલ્ડીંગોને નોટિસ આપીને તેને સીલ કરવાની કામગીરી શરુ કરવામાં આવશે. જે માટે ફાયર વિભાગ દ્વારા મોટું લિસ્ટ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

રાજકોટમાં 450 સ્કૂલમાંથી માત્ર 120 સ્કૂલ પાસે જ ફાયરના સાધનો છે
આ અંગે માહિતી આપતા મનપાના ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર આઇ.વી.ખેરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હાલ શાળાઓ પ્રથમ પ્રાયોરિટી પર રાખવામાં આવી છે. કોમ્પ્લેક્સમાં રહેલા હોસ્પિટલોને પણ NOC લેવી ફરજીયાત છે. અમારા લિસ્ટ મુજબ રાજકોટમાં 450 સ્કૂલ છે. જેમાંથી માત્ર 120 પાસે જ ફાયરના સાધનો છે. માટે ખાસ અમે ત્યાં ઇન્સ્પેક્શન કરવા જઈશું. દરેક સ્કૂલમાં સેકન્ડ એક્ઝિટ ગેટ ઈમરજન્સી સમયે તમામ માટે લાભદાયી છે, ત્યારે તે માટે જે પણ ટેકનિકલ ઇસ્યુ હોસ્પિટલ સંચાલકોને થઈ રહ્યા છે. તે વહેલામાં વહેલી તકે ઉકેલાય તેના માટે મહાનગરપાલિકા પણ પ્રયત્નશીલ છે.

મનપાના ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર આઇ.વી.ખેર
મનપાના ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર આઇ.વી.ખેર

બે દિવસમાં મોટી કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરશે
મનપાના ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસરે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ફાયર સેફ્ટીના સાધનો વેચનારા વેન્ડર મેક્સિમમ રિટેલ પ્રાયસથી વધુ રૂપિયા નહીં લઇ શકે. વધુ રૂપિયા બાબતે જો કોઈ વેન્ડર અંગે ફરિયાદ મળશે તો તે વેન્ડર વિરુદ્ધ પણ કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે. આ કામગીરી બે દિવસમાં શરૂ કરવામાં આવશે અને જરૂર જણાશે તો મોટી કાર્યવાહી પણ કરવામાં આવશે.

ફાયર વિભાગ એક્શન મોડમાં આવી ગયું છે
ફાયર વિભાગ એક્શન મોડમાં આવી ગયું છે

અરજી મળ્યા બાદ આ પ્રક્રિયા થાય છે

  • ફાયર વિભાગમાં અરજી આવ્યા બાદ રજૂ કરેલા ડોક્યુમેન્ટની
  • ચકાસણીમાં તમામ ડોક્યુમેન્ટ હોય તો અરજી ઇન્વર્ડ થાય છે.
  • ઇન્વર્ડ થયા બાદ ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર પાસે અરજી જાય છે તે સ્ટેશન ઓફિસરને અરજી મોકલે છે
  • સ્ટેશન ઓફિસરને અરજી મળ્યા બાદ તે સ્થળ પર ચેકિંગમાં જાય.
  • કેવા પ્રકારના સાધનો લગાવ્યા છે, ઇમરજન્સી સમયે નિકાલનો રસ્તો છે કે નહીં, પાણીની ક્ષમતા સહિતના મુદ્દાઓનું ચેકિંગ કરે છે.
  • સ્થળ ચેકિંગ બાદ સ્ટેશન ઓફિસર રિપોર્ટ આપે છે કે, ફાયર સર્ટિફિકેટ આપવા યોગ્ય છે કે નહીં
  • જો ફાયર સર્ટિફિકેટ આપવા યોગ્ય હોય તો ફરી ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર પાસે ફાઇલ જાય છે. ઓફિસર સર્ટિફિકેટ ટાઇપ કરવા સૂચના આપે છે
  • ફાયર સેફ્ટી સર્ટિફિકેટ ટાઇપ થયા બાદ અરજદારને ઇસ્યુ થાય છે.
  • કૉપી લિંક
