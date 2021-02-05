તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ટર્મ, વયમર્યાદા નક્કી કરી શૈક્ષણિક લાયકાત નહીં:રાજકોટમાં ભાજપે બે ધોરણ ભણેલાને ટિકિટ આપી, ધોરણ 10 સુધી 15 મુરતિયા પહોંચ્યા નથી, લાખોની ગ્રાન્ટનો વહીવટ બે પાંચ અને સાત પાસ લોકો કરશે!

ભાનુબેન બાબરીયાએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું એ પહેલાની તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
ભાનુબેન બાબરીયાએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું એ પહેલાની તસવીર
  • પાંચ ડોક્ટર, 3 પી.એચ. ડી., 4 માસ્ટર ડિગ્રી, 3 એડવોકેટ, 2 એન્જિનિયર, એક પ્રોફેસર, 39 ગ્રેજ્યુએટ

રાજકોટ ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર થયા પછી અનેક વાદ વિવાદ થયા, ખટરાગ વચ્ચે અતે આજે વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો વાજતે ગાજતે ફોર્મ ભર્યા છે. પરંતુ સીઆર પાટીલે ઉંમર અને ટર્મ તો નક્કી કરી પરંતુ શૈક્ષણિક લાયકાત નક્કી ન કરી શક્યા. જો ભાજપ જીતશે તો બે ચોપડી પાસ પણ કોર્પોરેટર બનશે અને લાખોની ગ્રાન્ટનો વહીવટ કરશે. 15 ઉમેદવાર તો ધો.10 સુધી પણ નથી ભણ્યા.

ભાજપના જાહેર કરાયેલા ઉમેદવારોની વય અને શૈક્ષણિક લાયકાત

વોર્ડ નંબરઉમેદવારઉંમર (વર્ષમાં)અભ્યાસ
વોર્ડ નં.1દુર્ગાબા જાડેજા45ધો.10
ભાનુબેન બાબરીયા45બીએએલએલબી
હિરેન ખીમાણીયા30એમકોમ
ડો. અલ્પેશ મોરઝરીયા45બીએચએમએસ
વોર્ડ નં.2ડો.દર્શિતાબેન શાહ51એમડી
મીતાબેન જાડેજા44ધો.9
મનીષ રાડીયા57આયુ.રત્ન
જયમીન ઠાકર45

બીકોમ ડીટીએલપી.

વોર્ડ નં.3અલ્પાબેન દવે49એમ.એ
કુસુમબેન ટેકવાણી40ધો.12
નરેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજા38ધો.10
બાબુ ઉધરેજા49બીએએલએલબી.
વોર્ડ નં.4કંકુબેન ઉધરેજા46ધો.5
નયનાબેન પેઢડીયા49બીએડ
પરેશ પીપળીયા44એસવાય
કાળુ કુંગસીયા28ધો.12.
વોર્ડ નં.5વજીબેન ગોલતર37ધો.8
રસીલાબેન સાકરીયા46ધો.10
દિલીપ લુણાગરીયા47ધો.12
હાર્દિક ગોહિલ27પીએચડી.
વોર્ડ નં.6દેવુબેન જાદવ49ધો.8
મંજુબેન કુંગસીયા42ધો.9
પરેશ પીપળીયા44ધો.10
ભાવેશ દેથરીયા44બીએ.
વોર્ડ નં.7દેવાંગ માંકડ47બીકોમ
નેહલ શુકલ43એમકોમ પીએચડી
વર્ષાબેન પાંધી53ધો. 11
જયાબેન ચાવડા42ધો.11
વોર્ડ નં.8ડો.દર્શનાબેન પંડ્યા53એમડી ગાયનેક
પ્રિતીબેન દોશી55બીકોમ સીએસ
અશ્ર્વિન પાંભર49એમએસસી
બીપીન બેરા51ડી સીવીલ.
વોર્ડ નં.9દક્ષાબેન વાસાણી53ધો.10
આશાબેન ઉપાધ્યાય46ઇસી એન્જી.
પુષ્કર પટેલ46બીબીએ
જીતુ કાટોડીયા50એફવાય બીકોમ.
વોર્ડ નં.10જયોત્સનાબેન ટીલાળા44ટીવાયબીએ
રાજેશ્ર્વરીબેન ડોડીયા28ડોક્ટર
ચેતન સુરેજા56બીઇ સીવીલ
નરેન્દ્રસિંહ વાઘેલા56એલએલબી.
વોર્ડ નં.11ભારતીબેન પાડલીયા40ધો.10
લીલુબેન જાદવ42ધો.12
વિનુભાઇ સોરઠીયા56ધો. 7
રણજીત સાગઠીયા56ધો.9.
વોર્ડ નં.12અસ્મિતાબેન દેલવાડીયા44ધો.12
મીતલબેન લાઠીયા36ધો.12
પ્રદિપ ડવ37પીએચડી
મગન સોરઠીયા56ધો. 5.
વોર્ડ નં.13જયાબેન ડાંગર53ધો. 2
સોનલબેન સેલારા40ધો.10
નીતિન રામાણી39ધો.7
સુરેન્દ્રસિંહ વાળા48બીકોમ.
વોર્ડ નં.15ડો.મેઘાવીબેન સિંધવ26બીડીએસ
ગીતાબેન પારઘી55ધો.5
વિનુ કુમારખાણીયા44ટીવાય
વરજાંગ હુંબલ44ધો.12
વોર્ડ નં.16કંચનબેન સિદ્ધપુરા51ધો.8
ઋચિતાબેન જોશી40બીએડ
સુરેશ વસોયા46ધો.10
નરેન્દ્ર ડવ46ટીવાયબીકોમ.
વોર્ડ નં.17અનિતાબેન ગોસ્વામી35ધો.9
કીર્તિબા રાણા41ધો.12
વિનુ ઘવા54ધો.12
રવજી મકવાણા59ધો. 6.
વોર્ડ નં.18દક્ષાબેન વાઘેલા34ધો. 10
ભારતીબેન પરસાણા45એસવાયબીએ
સંજયસિંહ રાણા41ધો.9
સંદિપ ગાજીપરાધો. 10

6 મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનો કાર્યક્રમ

  • 1 ફેબ્રુઆરી - જાહેરનામું પ્રસિદ્ધ થયું
  • 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી નોંધણીની છેલ્લી તારીખ
  • 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મની ચકાસણી
  • 9 ફેબ્રુઆરી - ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી શકાશે
  • 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી - મતદાન યોજાશે (સવારે 7 વાગ્યાથી સાંજે 6 વાગ્યા સુધી)
  • 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી - મતગણતરી
