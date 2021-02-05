તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આગ:રાજકોટમાં પસ્તી ભંડાર મોડી રાત્રે સળગી ઉઠ્યું, ફાયર ફાઇટરોએ 45થી વધુ ફેરા કર્યા, 500 ટન પસ્તી ખાખ થતા 30 લાખનું નુકસાન

4 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • 5 કલાક સુધી પાણીનો પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગને કાબૂમાં લીધી
  • 9 જેટલા ફાયર ફાઇટર દોડી ગયા હતા અને આખી રાત ફેરા કર્યા

રાજકોટમાં ભાવનગર રોડ પર આવેલા ગુજરાત ટ્રેડર્સ નામના પસ્તી ભંડારમાં મોડી રાત્રે 12:30 કલાકે કોઇ કારણોસર ભીષણ આગ લાગી હતી. આથી આજુબાજુના વિસ્તારોમાં રહેતા લોકોમાં અફરાતફરી મચી ગઇ હતી. ઘટનાને પગલે રાજકોટની 9 ફાયબ્રિગેડના ફાયર ફાઇટરોની સ્ટાફ ત્યાં પહોંચી ગયો હતો અને પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગ પર કાબૂ મેળવવા પ્રયત્ન કર્યો હતો. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આ અગ્નિકાંડમાં અંદાજે 500 ટન જેટલો પસ્તીનો માલ, હાઇડ્રોલીક મશીનો ખાક થઇ જતાં 30 લાખનું નુકસાન થયાનું સામે આવ્યું છે.

પાંચ કલાક સુધી પાણીનો મારો ચલાવ્યો- ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર
આ અંગે ડેપ્યુટી ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર બી.જે. ઠેબાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાતે ગુજરાત ટ્રેડર્સ નામના ડેલામાં આગ લાગવાની જાણ થતાં બેડીપરા ફાયર બ્રિગેડ સ્ટેશનથી ફાયર ફાઇટરો પહોંચ્યા હતા. આગે વિકરાળ સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરી લીધું હોય સતત પાંચ કલાક સુધી પાણીનો મારો ચલાવી આગને કાબુમાં લેવા પ્રયાસ થયો હતો. મુખ્ય ફાયર સ્ટેશનેથી બીજા બે ફાયર ફાઇટર, રેલનગરનું એક ફાઇટર તથા કોઠારીયા, મવડી, રામાપીર ચોકડીના મળી કુલ 9 ફાયર ફાઇટરોએ પાણીના 40થી વધુ ફેરા કરી આગ ઓલવવા ભારે જહેમત ઉઠાવી હતી. જો કે અંદર પુઠા પસ્તીનો ખૂબ મોટો જથ્થો હોય સવારે પણ આગના લબકારા ચાલુ રહ્યાં હતાં.

ડેપ્યુટી ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર બી.જે. ઠેબા
ડેપ્યુટી ચીફ ફાયર ઓફિસર બી.જે. ઠેબા

ફાય બિગ્રેડે આખી રાત પાણીના ફેરા લગાવ્યા
ડેલાના માલિક યામીનભાઇ મહમદભાઇ ગાંજાના કહેવા મુજબ આગમાં અંદાજે 500 ટન જેટલી પસ્તી પુઠાનો જથ્થો તથા તેને પેક કરવાના ત્રણ હાઇડ્રોલીક મશીન, પતરાનો શેડ સહિતનું બળી ગયું હોય અંદાજે 30 લાખનું નુકસાન થયું છે. આખો ડેલો પેક છે. પાછળના ભાગેથી આગ લાગ્યાનું પ્રાથમિક તારણ છે. આગ લાગવાનું કારણ હજુ અકબંધ છે, આગને પગલે સવારે પણ 3 ફાયર ફાઇટર સ્ટેન્ડ બાય રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. અને રાતભર બંબાના ફેરા ચાલુ હોય ભાવનગર રોડ વિસ્તાર સાયરનોથી ગાજતો રહ્યો હતો. બનાવને પગલે થોરાળા પોલીસનો કાફલો પણ પહોંચ્યો હતો અને ટોળે વળેલા લોકોને સલામત સ્થળે ખસેડ્યા હતાં.

3 ફાયર ફાઇટર સ્ટેન્ડ બાય રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતાં.
3 ફાયર ફાઇટર સ્ટેન્ડ બાય રાખવામાં આવ્યા હતાં.
