તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના રાજકોટ LIVE:રાજકોટમાં આજે બપોર સુધીમાં નવા 14 કેસ નોંધાયા, કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 16529 પર પહોંચી

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • હાલ રાજકોટમાં 1880 જેટલા બેડ જ સારવાર માટે ઉપલબ્ધ

રાજકોટમાં કોરોના કેસની સંખ્યામાં દિવસેને દિવસે નોંધપાત્ર વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. શહેરમાં આજે બપોર સુધીમાં નવા 14 પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. રાજકોટમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 16529 પર પહોંચી છે. જેમાંથી અત્યાર સુધીમાં 16107 દર્દીને ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

રાજકોટમાં બપોર સુધીમાં 2578 લોકોએ વેક્સિન લીધી
રાજકોટ શહેરમાં આજે 24 સરકારી અને 14 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં વેક્સિનેશનની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે. આજે બપોર સુધીમાં પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં 114, પ્રથમ તબક્કાના બીજા ડોઝમાં 253, 60 વર્ષથી મોટી ઉંમરના 2011 અને 45થી 59 વર્ષના કોમોર્બીડીટી ધરાવતા 200 લોકો સહિત કુલ 2578 લોકોએ વેક્સિન લીધી છે.

એક્ટિવ કેસ 300એ આંબવા લાગ્યા
​​​​​​​રાજકોટમાં કોરોનાની સારવાર માટે 2500 બેડ ઉપલબ્ધ છે જેમાંથી હાલ 1880 જેટલા બેડ જ સારવાર માટે ઉપલબ્ધ હોવાનું તંત્રની યાદીમાં જાહેર કરાયું છે. જે સાબિત કરે છે હાલમાં રાજકોટમાં 400 જેટલા દર્દીઓ સારવાર હેઠળ છે. આ દર્દીઓમાંથી ઘણા અન્ય જિલ્લાના પણ હોવાથી તેમની ગણતરી ક્યાંય દર્શાવવામાં આવી નથી. બીજી તરફ જે નવા કેસ આવી રહ્યાં છે તેની સાથે ડિસ્ચાર્જ પણ થઈ રહ્યાં છે પણ ડિસ્ચાર્જ રેશિયો ઓછો હોવાથી એક્ટિવ કેસ કે જે 15 દિવસ પહેલા 150ની નજીક આવી ગયા હતા તે વધીને 300એ આંબવા લાગ્યા છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં ફેરફાર કર્યો છે; એક અવાજ આપતાં લાખો લોકો ઊમટી પડશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો