કોરોના રાજકોટ LIVE:રાજકોટમાં કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 16360 પર પહોંચી, 220 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ

રાજકોટ8 મિનિટ પહેલા
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • ગુરૂવારે રાજકોટમાં 39 દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થતા ડિસ્ચાર્જ આપવામાં આવ્યો

રાજકોટમાં કોરોના કેસની સંખ્યામાં વધારો નોંધાય રહ્યો છે. શહેરમાં હાલ કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 16360 પર પહોંચી છે. તેમજ અલગ અલગ હોસ્પિટલમાં હાલ 220 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ છે. ગઇકાલે ગુરૂવારે 39 દર્દી કોરોનામુક્ત થતા ડિસ્ચાર્જ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

રાજકોટ મેડિકલ કોલેજમાં 10 વિદ્યાર્થીને કોરોના, ક્લાસ બંધ
રાજકોટની પીડીયુ મેડિકલ કોલેજના પ્રથમ વર્ષમાં અભ્યાસ કરતા 200માંથી 10 વિદ્યાર્થી માત્ર બે જ દિવસમાં કોરોનાગ્રસ્ત થતા ક્લાસરૂમ બંધ કરી દેવાયા છે અને વિદ્યાર્થીઓને માત્ર ઓનલાઈન અભ્યાસ કરાવવા તેમજ હોસ્ટેલમાં જ રહેવાની સૂચના અપાઈ છે. આ બધા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને એક જ લેક્ચર હોલમાં બેસાડવાનું ચાલુ કર્યા બાદ ચેપ લાગ્યાનું બહાર આવતા સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સિંગ ન રાખ્યાની ગંભીર બેદરકારી સામે આવી છે.

રાજકોટમાં 21 હજારથી વધુ હેલ્થ વર્કરને રસી અપાઇ
​​​​​​​શહેરમાં અગાઉ 21 હજારથી વધુ હેલ્થ વર્કર, કર્મચારીઓને કોવિશિલ્ડ વેક્સીન અપાઇ છે અને ગત ત્રણ દિવસમાં જ 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના આશરે 10 હજારથી વધુ સિનિયર સિટીઝનોને વેક્સિન અપાય છે. એક મહિનામાં 60થી મોટી વયના લોકોનું રસીકરણ પૂરૂ થઈ જશે તેવી આશા છે. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે મનપાના કેન્દ્રોમાં આ વેક્સિન હવે સ્થળ ઉપર જ નોંધણી કરીને તદ્દન વિનામૂલ્યે અપાય છે. જ્યારે પ્રાઈવેટ હોસ્પિટલોમાં આ માટે રૂ.250નો ચાર્જ લેવા સરકારે છૂટ આપી છે. જો કે 50 વર્ષથી મોટી વયના ઘણા લોકો રસી લેવા ઈચ્છે છે પરંતુ આ માટે હજુ સરકારે નિર્ણય લીધો નથી.

