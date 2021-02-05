તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Rajkot
  • Controversial Remarks About Hanumanji, The Saint Of Bhuj Swami Temple, Ramanandi Navnirman Sena Protests In Rajkot Chanting 'Aksharmuni Hi Hi'

આક્રોશ:ભૂજ સ્વામિ.મંદિરના સંતની હનુમાનજી વિશે વિવાદિત ટિપ્પણી, રાજકોટમાં રામાનંદી નવનિર્માણ સેનાનો વિરોધ ‘અક્ષરમુનિ હાય હાય’ના નારા લગાવ્યા

રાજકોટ38 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લોકોની ધાર્મિક લાગણીને જ ઠેંસ પહોંચાડવાનો આક્ષેપ
  • રાજકોટ CPને યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી અને પગલાં લેવા માંગ કરી હતી

રાજકોટમાં હિન્દુ સનાતન ધર્મના આરાધ્ય દેવ હનુમાનજી ઉપર ભુજ સ્વામિનારાયણ મંદિરના અક્ષરમુનિ સ્વામીએ હનુમાનજી ભગવાન નથી એવી વિવાદિત ટિપ્પણી કરતા આજે રાજકોટમાં રામાનંદી નવનિર્માણ સેનાએ વિરોધ કર્યો છે. તેમજ રાજકોટ પોલીસ કમિશનર કચેરી ખાતે રામાનંદી નવનિર્માણ સેનાના કાર્યકરોએ અક્ષરમુનિ હાય..હાય...ના નારા લગાવ્યા હતા.

લોકોની ધાર્મિક લાગણીને જ ઠેંસ પહોંચાડવાનો આક્ષેપ
આ અંગે કાર્યકરોએ જણાવ્યું કે, હિન્દુઓ જેમને ભગવાન માને છે, પોતાના ઇષ્ટદેવ માને છે. તેમને અક્ષરમુનિ સ્વામીએ અભદ્ર રીતે પ્રદર્શિત કરીને ઉશ્કેરવાનું કાર્ય કર્યું છે. આ રીતે તેઓ માત્ર હિંદુ ધર્મ-સંસ્કૃતિ તથા અન્ય સમાજના લોકોની આસ્થા શ્રદ્ધા અને ધાર્મિક લાગણીને જ ઠેંસ પહોંચાડવાનું નિંદનીય કૃત્ય કરી રહ્યાં છે. હનુમાનજી અને હિન્દુ ધર્મને અપમાનિત કરતી અક્ષરમુનિની આ ટિપ્પણીની રામાનંદી નવનિર્માણ સેના ઘોર નિંદા કરે છે.

પોલીસને યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી અને પગલાં લેવા માંગ કરી
આ ઉપરાંત પોલીસ કમિશનર કચેરી ખાતે ઉપસ્થિત રામાનંદી નવનિર્માણ સેનાના કાર્યકરોએ હાથમાં પોસ્ટર લઈને અક્ષરમુનિ હાય..હાય..ના નારા લગાવીને પોલીસ કમિશનર કચેરી ખાતે ઉગ્ર વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો હતો. અને આ અંગે પોલીસ દ્વારા યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી અને પગલાં લેવા માંગ કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો

