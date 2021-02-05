તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

એનાલિસિસ:રાજકોટમાં ભાજપની નવી ટીમ સામે કોંગ્રેસના 70 માથા મેદાને, 10થી વધુ ભણેલા 53 ઉમેદવાર, ભાજપમાંથી કોંગ્રેસમાં આવેલા એક મહિલાને ટિકિટ અપાઇ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજકોટમાં ભાજપની જેમ કોંગ્રેસે પણ ઉમેદવારોનું બેલેન્સ રાખ્યું. - Divya Bhaskar
  • યુવા વર્ગમાં 26-26 વર્ષના બે અને 30 વર્ષથી ઓછી ઉંમરના છ ઉમેદવાર
  • 30થી 40 વર્ષ વચ્ચેના 19 અને 40થી 50 વર્ષ વચ્ચેના 20 ઉમેદવારો

રાજકોટમાં મનપાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉમેદવારોના નામ જાહેર થયાં બાદ બરાબર રીતે ચૂંટણી માહોલ જામ્યો છે. ત્યારે વાત કરવામાં આવે કોંગ્રેસની તો ભાજપની નવી ટીમ સામે કોંગ્રેસના 70 માથા મેદાનમાં ઉતર્યા છે. આ 70 ઉમેદવોરમાંથી 53 ઉમેદવારો 10થી વધુ ભણેલા છે. જ્યારે ભાજપમાંથી કોંગ્રેસમાં આવેલા એક મહિલાને પણ ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. પૂર્વ મેયર, બે પૂર્વ ડે.મેયર, પૂર્વ વિપક્ષી નેતાઓ સહિતના ઉમેદવારોની આગેવાનીમાં જ આ ચૂંટણી લડવામાં આવશે.

કોંગ્રેસમાં 23 કોર્પોરેટરને આ વખતે રિપીટ કરાયા
કોંગ્રેસે જાહેર કરલા ઉમેદવારોમાં 23 કોર્પોરેટર રિપીટ છે. ભાજપમાંથી આવેલા એક મહિલાને કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. યુવા વર્ગની વાત કરીએ તો જ્યારે 26-26 વર્ષના બે, 30 વર્ષથી ઓછી ઉંમરના છ ઉમેદવાર ચૂંટણી લડે છે. 30થી 40 વર્ષ વચ્ચેના 19 અને 40 થી 50 વર્ષ વચ્ચેના 20 ઉમેદવારો ચૂંટણી જંગમાં છે. 50થી 60 વર્ષ વચ્ચેના વયસ્ક અને વડીલ ઉમેદવારોની સંખ્યા પણ 21 છે. મોટા ભાગના કોર્પોરેટરને ફરી ટિકિટ અપાય છે અને જેઓને ટિકિટ મળી નથી તેઓ અનામત ફેક્ટરના કારણે પણ કપાયા છે.

યુવા ઉમેદવારોને ઉતારવામાં આવ્યા.
કોંગ્રેસે યુવા ઉમેદવારોની મોટી ટીમ મેદાનમાં ઉતારી
કોર્પોરેશનની ચૂંટણી આગામી 21 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ યોજાશે. તે પહેલા જ રાજકીય માહોલ ગરમાયો છે. ભાજપે પોતાની નવી ગાઇડલાઇન મુજબ ઉમેદવારોની પસંદગી કરી છે. તો સામે કોંગ્રેસે પોતાના પક્ષના પૂર્વ પદાધિકારીઓ સહિતના મોટા માથાઓને જંગમાં ઉતાર્યા છે. જાણે વિપક્ષને આ વખતે સત્તા દેખાતી હોય તે રીતે પક્ષની ટિકિટ માટે છેલ્લે સુધી પડાપડી ચાલી હતી. એકંદરે શિક્ષણ, ઉંમર, રિપીટ કોર્પોરેટરોના માપદંડમાં કોંગ્રેસ પાછળ દેખાતી નથી. કોંગ્રેસે પણ યુવા ઉમેદવારોની મોટી ટીમ પસંદ કરી છે. તો અનુભવીઓને પણ ટીમમાં આગળ રાખ્યા છે. વિરોધ પક્ષે ગત 2015ની ચૂંટણીમાં 34 બેઠક જીતી હતી અને સત્તાથી માત્ર એક વોર્ડનું અંતર રહ્યું હતું. આ વખતે કોંગ્રેસે ફોર્મ ભરવાના છેલ્લા દિવસ સુધી ઉમેદવારોની ખેંચાખેચીનો સામનો કર્યો હતો.

અશોક ડાંગર કોંગ્રેસના પ્રથમ મેયર બન્યા હતા
આ ચૂંટણી કોંગ્રેસ પૂર્વ મેયર અને કોંગ્રેસના લડાયક પ્રમુખ અશોક ડાંગરની આગેવાનીમાં 19 વોર્ડમાં લડી રહી છે. ઇતિહાસમાં પહેલીવાર જ્યારે કોર્પોરેશનમાં કોંગ્રેસની સત્તા આવી ત્યારે અશોક ડાંગર કોંગ્રેસના પ્રથમ મેયર બન્યા હતા. આ વખતે તેઓ વોર્ડ નં.17માંથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે. તેઓએ બીકોમ, એલએલબી સુધીનો અભ્યાસ કરેલો છે.

રાજકોટ શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખ અશોક ડાંગર પણ આ વખતે ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યાં છે
જાણો ક્યાં ઉમેદવારો ઉચ્ચ અભ્યાસ ધરાવે છે?
કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોમાં એક ડોક્ટર છે. તો LLB, B.ed, MSW, PHD, BBA, PG કોર્સ કરેલા ઉમેદવારો પણ છે. તો PGVCLમાં અગાઉ ઇજનેર તરીકે ફરજ બજાવતા સુરેશ બથવાર વોર્ડ નં.11માંથી ચૂંટણી લડે છે. ગત ટર્મના વિરોધ પક્ષના નેતા વશરામભાઇ સાગઠીયા તેમના જ વોર્ડ નં.15માંથી ચૂંટણી લડે છે અને LLBનો અભ્યાસ કરેલો છે. અન્ય પૂર્વ વિપક્ષી નેતાઓ ગાયત્રીબા અશોકસિંહ વાઘેલા પ્રદેશ મહિલા કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખ છે અને વકીલાતનો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે. 108 જેવા કોંગ્રેસના દોડતા કોર્પોરેટર અને પૂર્વ વિપક્ષી નેતા અતુલ રાજાણી આ વખતે વોર્ડ નં.2માંથી ચૂંટણી લડે છે. આ સિવાય બે પૂર્વ ડે.મેયર મોહનભાઇ સોજીત્રા અને ભરતભાઇ મકવાણા વોર્ડ નં.6માંથી ચૂંટણી લડે છે. આ રીતે કોંગ્રેસે માથાઓ મેદાનમાં ઉતાર્યા છે.

વોર્ડ નં.2માં અનુભવી કોર્પોરેટર અતુલ રાજાણીને ઉતરાવામાં આવ્યા છે.
કોંગ્રેસે ટિકિટ આપવામાં જ્ઞાતિઓનું બેલેન્સ બનાવ્યું
કોંગ્રેસે પણ ભાજપની જેમ જ્ઞાતિઓનું બેલેન્સ કર્યુ છે અને પટેલ, ઓબીસી સહિતના સમાજને સ્થાન આપવા પ્રયત્ન કર્યો છે. કોંગ્રેસે જેઓને ટિકિટ આપી છે તેમાં લેઉવા-કડવા પટેલ, બ્રાહ્મણ, આહિર, દરજી, ક્ષત્રિય, મુસ્લિમ, વાલ્મીકી, સિંધી, ભરવાડ, દલિત, તળપદા કોળી, જૈન, લોધા, રાજગોર બ્રાહ્મણ, રાજપૂત, પ્રજાપતિ, સોની, એસટી, કડિયા, ઓબીસી પ્રતિનિધિઓનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

વોર્ડ નંબરઉમેદવારનું નામઉંમર (વર્ષમાં)લાયકાત
વોર્ડ નં. 1રેખાબેન ગેડીયા35ધો. 10
જલ્પાબેન ગોહેલ30ધો. 9
ડો. અમીત ભટ્ટ53DHMS
ભરતભાઇ શિયાળ(ફોર્મ રદ)57

ધો.10

વોર્ડ નં. 2નીમીષાબેન રાવલ32ધો.10
અતુલ રાજાણી45ધો.10
યુનુસભાઇ જુણેજા51ધો.9
દિવ્યાબા જાડેજા3232
વોર્ડ નં. 3ગાયત્રીબા વાઘેલા50એલએલબી
કાજલબેન પુરબીયા-ધો. 9
દાનાભાઇ હુંબલ46ધો.12
દિલીપભાઇ આસવાણી51

ધો. 10

વોર્ડ નં. 4સીમીબેન જાદવ37એમએબીએડ
ઠાકરશીભાઇ ગજેરા50ધો.10
નારણભાઇ સવસેતા(ફોર્મ રદ)--

શીતલબેન પરમાર

--
વોર્ડ નં. 5દક્ષાબેન ભેંસાણીયા66ધો.8
લાભુબેન ઠુંગા-ધો. 4
જીતેન્દ્રભાઇ રૈયાણી46ધો. 11
હર્ષદભાઇ અઘેરા50

ધો. 8

વોર્ડ નં. 6રતનબેન મોરવાડીયા48ધો.3
કિરણબેન સોનારા35ધો.12
ભરતભાઇ મકવાણા54ધો.11
મોહનભાઇ સોજીત્રા64

એફવાયબીકોમ

વોર્ડ નં. 7વૈશાલીબેન પંડયા34એમએસડબલ્યુ
અલ્કાબેન રવાણી57બીએ
રણજીતભાઇ મુંધવા32ધો.12
કેતન જરીયા34

બીકોમ

વોર્ડ નં. 8સવિતાબેન શ્રીમાળી57ધો.10
દ્રષ્ટિબેન પટેલ33બીએડ
ડો.જીજ્ઞેશ જોષી42લો-પીએચડી
નયનભાઇ ભોરણીયા26

ધો. 12

વોર્ડ નં. 9ધરસંડિયા ચંદ્રિકાબેન60ધો.12
પ્રતિમાબેન વ્યાસ54બીકોમ
વૈશાલીબેન દોંગા34બીએ
અર્જુનભાઇ ગુજરીયા26

એલએલબી

વોર્ડનં.10જયશ્રીબેન મહેતા43બીએડ
ભાર્ગવીબા ગોહિલ36પોસ્ટ ગ્રેજયુએટ
મનસુખભાઇ કાલરીયા55બીએસસી
અભિષેક તાળા31

ધો. 12

વોર્ડ નં. 11વસંતબેન માલવી51ધો.7
પારૂલબેન ડેર54ધો. 10
સુરેશભાઇ બથવાર52બીઇ એલએલબી
પરેશભાઇ હરસોડા51

ધો.12

વોર્ડ નં. 12મીતાબેન મારડીયા28ધો.12
ઉવર્શીબા જાડેજા30એમએ
વિજયભાઇ વાંક38ધો.10
સંજયભાઇ અજુડીયા46

બીકોમ

વોર્ડ નં. 13જાગૃતિબેન ડાંગર49ધો.12
ગીતાબેન મુછડીયા45ધો.5
રવિભાઇ વેકરીયા29ટીવાયબીકોમ
આદિત્યસિંહ ગોહિલ30

બીકોમ

વોર્ડ નં. 14ભારતીબેન સાગઠીયા27બીએ
શ્ર્વેતાબેન વાગડીયા39ધો.11
વિજયભાઇ જાની-બીકોમ
મયુરસિંહ પરમાર38

એફવાયબીકોમ

વોર્ડ નં. 15કોમલબેન ભારાઇ28ધો.8
ભાનુબેન સોરાણી-ધો.6
મકબુલ દાઉદાણી35ધો.10
વશરામભાઇ સાગઠીયા55એલએલબી
વોર્ડ નં. 16રસીલાબેન ગરૈયા38ધો.10
ગાયત્રીબેન ભટ્ટ48ધો.7
વલ્લભભાઇ પરસાણા51ધો.4
બાબુભાઇ ઠેબા--
વોર્ડ નં. 17જયાબેન ટાંક63ધો.7
વસંતબેન પીપળીયા33એમએ
ઘનશ્યામસિંહ જાડેજા43ધો.10
અશોકભાઇ ડાંગર59

બીકોમ, એલએલબી

વોર્ડ નં. 18ધર્મિષ્ઠાબા જાડેજા27ધો.9
નીતાબેન સોલંકી--
નિર્મલભાઇ મારૂ45ધો.5
હસમુખભાઇ રાંક-ધો.10
