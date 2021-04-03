તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Rajkot
  • Colleges Start Before 8th Semester, Exams From 25th !, First Semester Starts Six Months Late Due To Epidemic: Held In June July Every Year

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:8મીથી પહેલા સેમેસ્ટરની કોલેજો શરૂ, 25મીથી પરીક્ષા!, મહામારીને લીધે પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટર છ માસ મોડું શરૂ થયું: દર વર્ષે જૂન-જુલાઈમાં કરાય છે

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

શિક્ષણ વિભાગે આગામી તા.8 ફેબ્રુઆરીને સોમવારથી રાજ્યની કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ માટે વર્ગખંડ શિક્ષણ પુન: શરૂ કરવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે. કોરોના મહામારી દરમિયાન આટલા મહિના શિક્ષણ કાર્ય બંધ રહ્યા બાદ તાજેતરમાં જ શાળાઓ ખુલ્યા બાદ કોલેજો શરૂ કરવા પણ તબક્કાવાર જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટરના વર્ગો સોમવારથી શરૂ થઇ રહ્યા છે ત્યારે સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટી સંલગ્ન 237 કોલેજના જુદા જુદા કોર્સના 48000 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થી સોમવારથી પરોક્ષને બદલે પ્રત્યક્ષ અભ્યાસ કરી શકશે, પરંતુ 8મીથી કોલેજો શરૂ થયાના માત્ર 17 દિવસ પછી જ એટલે કે 25મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટરના જુદા જુદા કોર્સની પરીક્ષાઓ શરૂ થવાની છે. એટલે કે કોલેજ શરૂ થયા પહેલા પરીક્ષાની તારીખો જાહેર થઇ ગઈ હતી.

જોકે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અત્યાર સુધી ઓનલાઈન અભ્યાસ તો કરી જ રહ્યા હતા, પરંતુ ક્લાસરૂમ જેવું વાતાવરણ ઓનલાઈનમાં શક્ય નહીં હોવાને કારણે મહદંશે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ગુણવત્તાયુક્ત શિક્ષણ મેળવી શક્યા નથી.સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટી અને સંલગ્ન કોલેજોમાં બીએસસી, બીસીએ, બીબીએ, એલએલબી, બીએઆઈડી, એમએ, એમકોમ, એમએસસી સહિતની જુદી જુદી વિદ્યાશાખાની પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટરની પરીક્ષાઓ આગામી તારીખ 25મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી શરૂ થવા યુનિવર્સિટીનો પરીક્ષા વિભાગ તૈયારીઓ કરી રહ્યું છે.

યુનિવર્સિટી અને સંલગ્ન કોલેજોમાં પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટરમાં કુલ 48 હજારથી વધુ એનરોલમેન્ટ થયા છે. આ તમામ ફેકલ્ટીના પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટરના વિદ્યાર્થીઓની પરીક્ષા આગામી 25મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ગોઠવવાનું આયોજન થયું છે. એટલે કે બીએ અને બીકોમ સિવાયની તમામ વિદ્યાશાખાના પ્રથમ સેમેસ્ટરના વિદ્યાર્થીઓની પરીક્ષા 25મીએ લેવાય ગયા બાદ બીએ, બીકોમ જેમાં સૌથી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ હોય છે તેની પરીક્ષા 10 માર્ચે લેવાશે.

હોસ્ટેલના એક રૂમમાં 2થી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થી નહીં રહી શકે
હોસ્ટેલ પુન: શરૂ કરતાં પહેલા તકેદારીના પગલાંરૂપે હાથની સ્વચ્છતા, સામાજિક અંતર અને અન્ય આવશ્યક પગલાંઓ સુનિશ્ચિત કરવાના રહેશે. SOPમાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર હોસ્ટેલમાં એક રૂમમાં બેથી વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સાથે રહેવા મંજૂરી નહીં અપાય એટલું જ નહીં કોવિડ-19ના લક્ષણો ધરાવતા વિદ્યાર્થીને કોઇ પણ સંજોગોમાં હોસ્ટેલમાં પ્રવેશ કે રહેવાની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવશે નહીં.

જ્યારે પરિક્ષા દરમીયાન પ્રથમ વર્ષના શૈક્ષણિક અભ્યાસક્રમ માટેના વર્ગખંડો શરૂ કરવામાં આવે ત્યારે બે વિદ્યાર્થીઓ વચ્ચે સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનું પાલન તેમજ વિદ્યાર્થીઓની બેઠક વ્યવસ્થા ઝિગ-ઝેગ પદ્ધતિથી કરાશે. કોલેજો અને ક્લાસરૂમમાં પણ સેનિટાઈઝરની વ્યવસ્થા રાખવી પડશે, વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ ક્લાસરૂમમાં ફરજિયાત માસ્ક પહેરીને આવવું પડશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો