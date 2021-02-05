તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Rajkot
  • Chairman Of Four Boards Of Pre election Education Final; Dr. Choice Of Kambalia, Dr. Gosai, Mahendra Pandya, Gajendrasinh Jhala

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નિમણૂક:ચૂંટણી પૂર્વે શિક્ષણ વિદ્યાશાખાના ચાર બોર્ડના ચેરમેન ફાઇનલ; ડૉ. કાંબલિયા, ડૉ.ગોસાઈ, મહેન્દ્ર પંડ્યા, ગજેન્દ્રસિંહ ઝાલાની વરણી

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કન્ટેન્ટ ટીચિંગ સમિતિના ચેરમેન તરીકે ડૉ. ભાનુપરી ગોસાઈની નિયુક્તિ

સૌરાષ્ટ્ર યુનિવર્સિટીમાં શિક્ષણ વિદ્યાશાખાના જુદા જુદા ચાર બોર્ડના ચેરમેન અને અધરધેન ચેરમેનની મંગળવારે ન વાદ-વિવાદ, ન સંઘર્ષ, ન કચવાટ, અને ન ચૂંટણી પરંતુ સર્વાનુમતે નિયુક્તિ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

શિક્ષણ વિદ્યાશાખાના જુદા જુદા ચાર બોર્ડના ચેરમેન અને અધરધેન ચેરમેન ચૂંટણીના 15 દિવસ પહેલા જ ફાઈનલ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. તારીખ 9મી ફેબ્રુઆરીએ આ વિદ્યાશાખાના ફોર્મ પાછા ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે જ ચારેય બોર્ડના હોદ્દેદારો નક્કી કરી લેવાયા હતા. જેમાં શિક્ષણ શાસ્ત્ર સમિતિના ચેરમેન તરીકે ડૉ.ધરમ કાંબલિયા અને અધરધેન ચેરમેન તરીકે ડૉ. ઉર્વિબેન બલદાણિયાની નિયુક્તિ કરવામાં આવી છે.

જ્યારે કન્ટેન્ટ ટીચિંગ સમિતિના ચેરમેન તરીકે ડૉ. ભાનુપરી ગોસાઈ અને અધરધેન ચેરમેન તરીકે જામનગરના દિનાબેન ત્રિવેદી નિયુક્ત થયા છે. પ્રેક્ટિસ ઇન એજ્યુકેશન સમિતિના ચેરમેન તરીકે મહેન્દ્ર પંડ્યા અને અધરધેન ચેરમેન તરીકે ડૉ. નિદત્ત બારોટની વરણી કરવામાં આવી છે. આ ઉપરાંત મેથડ ટીચિંગ સમિતિમાં ચેરમેન તરીકે સુરેન્દ્રનગરના ગજેન્દ્રસિંહ ઝાલા અને અધરધેન ચેરમેન તરીકે નીતાબેન કનેરિયાની વરણી કરવામાં આવી છે. આગામી તારીખ 23 મે 2021થી અમલમાં આવનારી વિવિધ વિદ્યાશાખા હેઠળની અભ્યાસ સમિતિઓની નવરચના માટેની ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા કરવામાં આવી રહી છે જેના અંતર્ગત શિક્ષણ વિદ્યાશાખામાં 8મીએ ફોર્મ ભરવાનો અને 9મી ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધીમાં ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાનો સમય નક્કી કરાયો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો