  Cabinet Minister Bawliya And The 92 year old Vaccinated, Saying, "This Vaccine Produces Antibodies. By 1 Pm, A Total Of 2578 People Have Been Vaccinated.

વેક્સિનેશન:કેબિનેટ મંત્રી બાવળિયા અને 92 વર્ષના વૃદ્ધાએ વેક્સિન મુકાવી, કહ્યું- આ રસી એન્ટીબોડી પેદા કરે છે

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • સ્વામિનારાયણ ગુરુકુળના દેવકૃષ્ણદાસજી સ્વામી સહિતના સંતોએ પણ વેક્સિનેશનનો લાભ લીધો
  • વેક્સિનની કોઈ આડઅસરના કિસ્સા હજુ સુધી નોંધાયા નથી

રાજકોટમાં હાલ કોરોના વેક્સિનનો ત્રીજો તબક્કો ચાલી રહ્યો છે. જેમાં સિનિયર સિટીઝનો હોંશે હોંશે કોરોના વેક્સિન મૂકાવી રહ્યાં છે. યુવાનોને પાછળ રાખી તે પ્રકારે સિનિયર સિટીઝનો રસી મૂકાવા માટે ઉમટી રહ્યાં છે. જ્યાં કેબિનેટ મંત્રી કુંવરજી બાવળિયા એ વીંછિયા ખાતે વેક્સિનનો પહેલો ડોઝ લીધો હતો, 92 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા મુકતાબેન દેસાઈએ વ્હીલચેરમાં આવીને સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે વેક્સિન મુકાવી હતી. અને સ્વામિનારાયણ ગુરુકુળના દેવકૃષ્ણદાસજી સ્વામી સહિતના સંતોએ પણ વેક્સિનેશનનો લાભ લીધો હતો.રાજકોટ શહેરમાં આજે બપોરે 1 વાગ્યા સુધીમાં 24 સરકારી અને 14 ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલો એમ કુલ 38 હોસ્પિટલોમાં પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં 114, પ્રથમ તબક્કાના બીજા ડોઝમાં 253, 60 વર્ષથી મોટી ઉંમરના 2011 અને 45 થી 59 વર્ષના કોમોર્બીડીટી ધરાવતા 200 લોકો સહિત કુલ 2578 નાગરિકોએ રસી લીધી.

દરેક લોકોએ અચૂક વેક્સિન લવી જ જોઈએ- કુંવરજી બાવળિયા
વેક્સિન અંગે કેબિનેટ મંત્રી કુંવરજી બાવળિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોરોના વિરુદ્ધ વૈશ્વિક લડાઇને મજબૂત કરવામાં આપણા ડોક્ટર્સ અને વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ જે ઝડપથી કામ કર્યું છે એ અસાધારણ છે. વેક્સિનની કોઈ આડ અસર નથી, માટે દરેક વડીલોએ વેક્સિન લેવી જ જોઈએ, આજે મેં વિછિયા ખાતે વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો છે. માટે હું સર્વેને એક જ વાત કરીશ કે તમે વેક્સિનથી ડરો નહીં, સરકારને સપોર્ટ કરી અચૂક વેક્સિન મુકાવો.

સરકારને સપોર્ટ કરી અચૂક વેક્સિન મુકાવો - કુંવરજી બાવળિયા
આ રસી એન્ટીબોડી પેદા કરે છે - 92 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા
હાલ રાજકોટની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં પણ વેક્સિનેશન શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે ત્યારે 92 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા મુકતાબેન દેસાઈએ વ્હીલ ચેરમાં આવીને આજ રોજ સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં વેક્સિન લીધી હતી અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ રસી શરીરમાં પ્રવેશ્યા બાદ કોરોનાના ચેપ વિરુદ્ધ એન્ટીબોડી પેદા કરે છે. કોરોના સામેની લડાઈમાં વેક્સિનેશન એ ભારતનું સફળ કદમ છે. માટે મારી સર્વે રાજકોટવાસીઓને વિનંતી છે કે તમે પણ વેક્સિન જરૂરથી લેજો.

રાજકોટવાસીઓને વિનંતી છે કે તમે પણ વેક્સિન જરૂરથી લેજો - 92 વર્ષીય વૃદ્ધા
સૌ સાથે મળીને કોરોનાને હરાવીએ - સ્વામી દેવકૃષ્ણદાસજી
આ ઉપરાંત આજે સ્વામિનારાયણ ગુરુકુળના સ્વામી દેવકૃષ્ણદાસજી સંતોએ પણ વેકસીન મુકાવી શહેરીજનોને સંદેશ પણ આપ્યો કે સૌ સાથે મળીને કોરોનાને હરાવીએ અને સૌ લોકો વેકસીન લઈ કોરોનાથી બચીએ. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે હાલ રાજકોટમાં વેક્સિનેશનના બીજા તબક્કામાં 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમરના વૃદ્ધોને રસી આપવામાં આવશે, 45-59 વર્ષથી વધુની વયના ગંભીર બીમારી ધરાવતા લોકો રસી અપાશે, સરકાર દ્વારા ગંભીર બીમારીની યાદી પણ જાહેર કરવામાં આવી છે. ગંભીર બીમારી ધરાવતા આ લોકો માટે ડોક્ટરનું પ્રમાણપત્ર આવશ્યક રહેશે. આ માટે કેન્દ્ર સરકારે આ પ્રમાણપત્રનું ફોર્મેટ પણ બહાર પાડ્યું છે.

સ્વામિનારાયણ ગુરુકુળના સંતોએ પણ વેકસીન મુકાવી
