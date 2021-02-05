તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ગોંડલના વાસાવડમાં રાજકોટથી ભાવનગર વેક્સિન ભરવા જતી બોલેરોએ બાઇકને ઉલાળ્યું, પતિની નજર સામે પત્નીનું મોત

ગોંડલ19 મિનિટ પહેલા
રાજકોટથી ભાવનગર વેક્સિન ભરવા જતી બોલેરોએ વૃદ્ધ દંપતીને અડફેટે લેતા પત્નીનું મોત - Divya Bhaskar
રાજકોટથી ભાવનગર વેક્સિન ભરવા જતી બોલેરોએ વૃદ્ધ દંપતીને અડફેટે લેતા પત્નીનું મોત
  • વૃદ્ધ દંપતી દેરડીકુંભાજીથી દવા લઈને વાસાવડ પરત આવી રહ્યું હતું

ગોંડલ તાલુકાના વાસાવડ ગામે આવેલી વાસાવડી નદીના પુલ ઉપર બોલેરો ચાલકે બાઈકને અડફેટે લીધું હતું. અકસ્માતમાં વૃદ્ધ દંપતી ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાયું હતું. બાદમાં સારવાર દરમિયાન વૃદ્ધાનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે ગંભીર ઇજા સાથે વૃદ્ધને ગોંડલ બાદ રાજકોટ હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડાયા હતા. બોલેરો રાજકોટથી ભાવનગર વેક્સિન ભરવા માટે જતી ત્યારે વાસાવડ પાસે બાઇકને ઉલાળ્યું હતું અને પતિની નજર સામે પત્નીનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

વૃદ્ધ દંપતી દવા લઇ પરત વાસાવડ આવી રહ્યું હતું
વાસાવડ ગામે ખાંડીયાપરા વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા ઠાકરશીભાઈ મેર પત્ની હંસાબેનની દેરડી કુંભાજીથી દવા લઈ પરત વાસાવડ બાઈક GJ-5DP-4540 ઉપર આવી રહ્યાં હતા. ત્યારે વાસાવડી નદીના પુલ ઉપર માતેલા સાંઢની માફક દોડી આવી રહેલા બોલેરો GJ-18GA-0753ના ચાલકે અડફેટે લીધા હતા. અકસ્માતમાં વૃદ્ધ દંપતી રોડ પર પટકાતા ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાયું હતું. બાદમાં 108 ઇમરજન્સી સેવાની મદદથી ગોંડલ ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયા હતા.

બાઇકને પણ નુકસાન પહોંચ્યું.
બાઇકને પણ નુકસાન પહોંચ્યું.

ગોંડલની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં વૃદ્ધાનું મોત
ગોંડલની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં વૃદ્ધા હંસાબેનનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે ગંભીર હાલતમાં ઠાકરશીભાઈને રાજકોટ હોસ્પિટલે ખસેડાયા હતા. આ બનાવ અંગે તાલુકા પોલીસે વિજયભાઈ ઠાકરશીભાઈ મેરની ફરિયાદ પરથી બોલેરો ચાલક વિરુદ્ધ IPC કલમ 279, 337, 338, 304 એમવી એક્ટ કલમ 177, 184 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

વૃદ્ધ દંપતીને સંતાનમાં ત્રણ પુત્ર
વૃદ્ધ દંપતીને સંતાનમાં ત્રણ દિકરાઓ છે. જેમાંથી બે દિકરા સુરેશભાઈ અને જગદીશભાઈ પરિવાર સાથે સુરત રહે છે. ત્રીજા નંબરના દિકરા વિજયભાઈ સાથે વૃદ્ધ દંપતી જીવન નિર્વાહ કરી રહ્યું હતું.

(હિમાંશુ પુરોહિત, ગોંડલ)

