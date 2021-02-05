તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બાવળિયા V/S બોઘરા:ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ ભાજપ ઉપાધ્યક્ષ બોઘરાએ કોંગ્રેસને જીતાડવા પૈસા સહિતની સવલતો આપીઃ જસદણના કમળાપુરમાં હારેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારનો આક્ષેપ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ ભાજપ ઉપાધ્યક્ષ ભરત બોઘરા (ડાબી બાજુ) અને કેબિનેટ મંત્રી કુંવરજી બાવળિયા (જમણી બાજુ) ની ફાઇલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ ભાજપ ઉપાધ્યક્ષ ભરત બોઘરા (ડાબી બાજુ) અને કેબિનેટ મંત્રી કુંવરજી બાવળિયા (જમણી બાજુ) ની ફાઇલ તસવીર.
  • જસદણ અને વીંછિયા પંથકમાં કેબિનેટ મંત્રીના આક્રોશના કારણે જનતાએ ભાજપને જાકારો આપ્યો-બોઘરા
  • ભાજપ વિરૂદ્ધ નાના આગેવાનોને ભડકાવી, ફોંસલાવી, પૈસાની લાલચ આપી ભાજપ વિરૂદ્ધ મતદાન કરાવ્યાનો આક્ષેપ

તાજેતરમાં જ સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ચૂંટણી યોજાઇ હતી. જેમાં કેબિનેટ મંત્રી કુંવરજી બાવળિયાના ગઢમાં ગાબડું પડ્યું હતું. જસદણમાં ભાજપના જ બે દિગ્ગજ નેતાનો આંતરિક અસંતોષ સપાટી પર આવ્યો છે. આજે કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠકના હારી ગયેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર રામભાઇ સાકળિયાએ જિલ્લા પ્રમુખને પત્ર લખ્યો છે. જેમાં ગુજરાત પ્રદેશ ભાજપના ઉપપ્રમુખ ભરત બોઘરા પર આક્ષેપો કર્યા છે. તેઓએ પત્રમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કમળાપુર બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારને જીતાડવા માટે ભરત બોઘરાએ પૈસા સહિતની તમામ સવલતો પુરી પાડી છે.

બોઘરાએ ભાજપને હરાવવા અને કોંગ્રેસને જીતાડવા તમામ મદદ કરી
પત્રમાં વધુમાં લખ્યું છે કે, રાજકોટ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની કમળાપર બેઠક પર ભાજપને હરાવવા માટે ખુદ ભાજપના જ આગેવાનો મેદાનમાં હતા. જેમાં ભાજપ પ્રદેશ ઉપાધ્યક્ષ ડો.ભરત બોઘરા અને રાજકોટ જિલ્લા પંચાયતના મહામંત્રી મનસુખ રામાણી સહિતના ઉચ્ચ હોદ્દેદારો આ બેઠક પર ભાજપને હરાવવા અને કોંગ્રેસને જીતાડવા તમામ મદદ કરી હતી. કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારને જીતાડવા પૈસાની મદદ અને ભાજપને લીડ ન મળે તે માટે અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારને પણ મદદ કરી હોવાનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે.

કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક પર હારેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે લખેલો પત્ર
કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક પર હારેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે લખેલો પત્ર

ભરત બોઘરાના કમળાપુર ગામમાં કોંગ્રેસને લીડ મળી
ભરત બોઘરાના કમળાપુર ગામમાં જ બુથ નં.6માં કોંગ્રેસને લીડ નીકળી છે. બુથ નં.5માં પણ કોંગ્રેસને લીડ મળી છે. ભાજપને માત્ર 98 મત જ નીકળ્યા હતા. આ સિવાય લીલાપુર ગામ જસદણ તાલુકા ભાજપ પ્રમુખનું છે. અહીં પણ કોંગ્રેસને લીડ મળી હતી. કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારને જીતાડવા મતદાનના દિવસે ભાજપના જ લોકો મતદાન કેન્દ્રની બહાર ખુલ્લેઆમ કોંગ્રેસ માટે મત માગતા હતા.

કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયતના ભાજપના હારેલા ઉમેદવાર રામભાઇ સાકળિયા.
કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયતના ભાજપના હારેલા ઉમેદવાર રામભાઇ સાકળિયા.

બોઘરાએ બાવળિયા વિરૂદ્ધની ટીમ ઉભી કરી
પત્રમાં વધુમાં જણાવ્યું છે કે,ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન ભાજપના નેતાઓએ પક્ષનો જ પ્રચાર કર્યો નથી. તેમજ ભાજપ વિરૂદ્ધ નાના આગેવાનોને ભડકાવી, ફોંસલાવી, પૈસાની લાલચ આપી ભાજપ વિરૂદ્ધ મતદાન કરાવ્યું છે. આવા લોકોને પદ પરથી હટાવવાની માંગ કરતા પત્રમાં વધુમાં લખ્યું છે કે, સાચા આગેવાનોને સ્થાન આપવું જોઇએ. જેથી ભવિષ્યમાં ભાજપને નુકસાન ન પહોંચે. જસદણ તાલુકા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ વલ્લભ રામાણીએ 2018ની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ વિરૂદ્ધ કામ કર્યું હતું. ફરી તેમને તાલુકા ભાજપ પ્રમુખ બનાવી ભરત બોઘરાએ બાવળિયા વિરૂદ્ધની ટીમ ઉભી કરી ભાજપને હરાવવા માટે કામ કરે છે તે વાત જગજાહેર છે.

કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક પર હારેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે લખેલો પત્ર
કમળાપુર જિલ્લા પંચાયત બેઠક પર હારેલા ભાજપના ઉમેદવારે લખેલો પત્ર

કેબિનેટ મંત્રીના આક્રોશના કારણે જનતાએ ભાજપને જાકારો આપ્યો-ભરત બોઘરા
ભરત બોઘરાએ DivyaBhaskarને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હારનો દોષનો ટોપલો મારા પર ઢોળવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. ન માત્ર કમળાપુર પરંતુ જસદણ અને વીંછિયા પંથકમાં કેબિનેટ મંત્રીના આક્રોશના કારણે જનતાએ ભાજપને જાકારો આપ્યો છે. આ ઉપરાંત આ વિસ્તારમાં કોળી સમાજના 9 જેટલા ગામો છે. અને જે તમામ ગામોમાં કેબિનેટ મંત્રી બાવળિયાના રોષ અને વિસ્તારમા વિકાસના કામો ન થયા હોવાથી લોકોએ કોંગ્રેસને તક આપી છે.

