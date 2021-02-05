તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં ખેંચાખેંચી:ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારો પાછળ રહ્યું અને કોંગ્રેસે એનસીપીનો સંપર્ક કરી 4 ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાવ્યા

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
જીત માટે ગાયના શરણે - મનપાની ચૂંટણીના પ્રચાર બન્ને મુખ્ય પક્ષોએ શરૂ કરી દીધા છે. એક વોર્ડમાં તો ઉમેદવારોએ ગાયનું પૂજન કરી પ્રચાર શરૂ કર્યો હતો. - Divya Bhaskar
જીત માટે ગાયના શરણે - મનપાની ચૂંટણીના પ્રચાર બન્ને મુખ્ય પક્ષોએ શરૂ કરી દીધા છે. એક વોર્ડમાં તો ઉમેદવારોએ ગાયનું પૂજન કરી પ્રચાર શરૂ કર્યો હતો.
  • વોર્ડ નં.1 અને 12માં કોંગ્રેસથી નારાજ કાર્યકરોએ પક્ષ છોડ્યો
  • છ લાખ રૂપિયાની જ ખર્ચ મર્યાદા હોવાથી ક્યા તાવા પાર્ટી કરવી અને ક્યા ન કરવી તે બાબતે ઉમેદવારો અવઢવમાં
  • વધુ એક ઉમેદવાર ભાજપના સંપર્કમાં હોવાની વાતથી કોંગ્રેસે 12 ઉમેદવારના મોબાઇલ બંધ કરાવ્યા, ફાર્મ પર રાખ્યા

રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં બન્ને મુખ્ય પક્ષ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસ પોતાના ઉમેદવારોને વિજેતા બનાવવા અને બિનહરીફ કરવા માટે સામ, દામ, દંડ અને ભેદની નીતિ અપનાવી રહ્યા છે. ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે ભાજપ કોંગ્રેસની નબળી કડી પાછળ મહેનત કરી રહ્યું હતું, કોંગ્રેસ પોતાના નબળા ઉમેદવારોને ફાર્મહાઉસ પર નજર કેદ કરી રાખ્યા હતા તો બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસની બીજી ટીમે એનસીપીના ઉમેદવારોને ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચાવવા પ્રયાસો કર્યા હતા.

આ પ્રયાસોમાં કોંગ્રેસને સફળતા મળી હતી અને એનસીપીના ચાર ઉમેદવારે છેલ્લી ઘડીએ ફોર્મ પાછા ખેંચી લીધા હતા. ​​​​​​​રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી જીતવા માટે ભાજપે પ્રચાર શરૂ થાય તે પહેલાં જ કોંગ્રેસની બે વિકેટ પાડી નાખી હતી. ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ અને એનસીપીના આગેવાનો સતત દોડતા રહ્યા હતા. ભાજપના આગેવાનો કોંગ્રેસના વધુ એક ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પાછું ખેંચે તે માટે છેલ્લી ઘડી સુધી પ્રયાસો કર્યા હતા.

તો બીજી તરફ રાજકોટ શહેર કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખે કોંગ્રેસના 70માંથી નબળા ઉમેદવારોને પોતાના ફાર્મ પર રાખ્યા હતા અને અન્ય ઉમેદવારોના દિવસ દરમિયાન સતત સંપર્કમાં રહ્યા હતા. જેના પગલે કોંગ્રેસના એક પણ ઉમેદવારે છેલ્લા દિવસે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યું નથી, તો બીજી તરફ કોંગ્રેસના આગેવાનો એનસીપીના ચાર ઉમેદવારના ફોર્મ ખેંચવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા. જેમાં વોર્ડ નં.3માં ધવલ રાવલ, વોર્ડ નં.5માં મચ્છાભાઇ જાદવ, વોર્ડ નં.18માં નિલેશ વીરડિયા અને વોર્ડ નં.6માંથી દેવશીભાઇ પરમારએ ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચ્યું હતું.

72 બેઠક માટે 293 ઉમેદવાર વચ્ચે ચૂંટણીનો જંગ
રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ખેંચવાની છેલ્લી મુદ્દતે 15 દાવેદારે પોતાની ઉમેદવારી પરત ખેંચી લેતા હવે કુલ 293 ઉમેદવાર વચ્ચે ચૂંટણીનો જંગ થશે. માન્ય ઉમેદવારોમાંથી 15 દાવેદારે ફોર્મ પરત લેતા 293 વધ્યા છે. આ પૈકી અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારો માત્ર 20 જ છે જ્યારે બાકીના ચાર મુખ્ય પાર્ટી ભાજપ, કોંગ્રેસ, આપ અને એનસીપીના છે. અપક્ષ ઉમેદવારોને ચૂંટણી ચિહ્ન ફાળવી દેવાયા છે અને હવે બેલેટ પેપર છાપવાની કાર્યવાહી થશે.

ક્યા વોર્ડમાં કેટલા ઉમેદવાર

વોર્ડઉમેદવાર
121
212
315
419
514
614
714
819
916
1014
1117
1215
1320
1414
1519
1615
1716
1819

​​​​​​​કઇ પાર્ટીના કેટલા ઉમેદવાર મેદાનમાં

ભાજપ72
કોંગ્રેસ70
આપ72
બસપા26
એનસીપી26
અન્ય7
અપક્ષ20
કુલ293

મનપામાં કંટ્રોલરૂમ શરૂ - 18 વોર્ડની ફોટાવાળી મતદાર યાદીની હાર્ડકોપી મળશે
રાજકોટ મહાનગરપાલિકાની આગામી ચૂંટણી નવા વિસ્તારો સહિત થવાની છે ત્યારે મહાપાલિકા દ્વારા લોકોને મતદાન અંગે માર્ગદર્શન આપવા કંટ્રોલરૂમ શરૂ કરવા નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. રાજકોટના તમામ 18 વોર્ડના 10.50 લાખથી વધુ મતદારોએ ક્યા મતદાન કરવાનું છે તેની માહિતી મળી રહે તે માટે ચૂંટણી શાખા (કોર્પો.)એ કંટ્રોલરૂમ શરૂ કરવા વ્યવસ્થા કરી છે. ફોટાવાળી મતદાર યાદી પણ કોઇને જોઇતી હોય તો ચૂંટણી શાખામાંથી મળી શકશે. તેની હાર્ડકોપીની (પ્રિન્ટ) કિંમત રૂ.30483 રાખવામાં આવી છે. સીડીમાં ફોટા વગરની મતદાર યાદી રૂ.100માં આપવામાં આવશે. રાજકોટમાં આ ચૂંટણીમાં માધાપર, મોટામવા, મુંજકા, ઘંટેશ્વર, મનહરપુર-1 ગામ ભળ્યા છે.

પક્ષ પલટાની ભીતિ - કોંગ્રેસે છ કચેરી બહાર માણસોને વોચ પર રાખ્યા
સોમવારે કોંગ્રેસના એક ઉમેદવારે ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચી લેતા મંગળવારે ફોર્મ ખેંચવાના અંતિમ દિવસે વધુ વિકેટ ન પડે તે માટે કોંગ્રેસના આગેવાનોએ તૈયારી કરી રાખી હતી. મંગળવારે સવારથી નવી કલેક્ટર કચેરી, જૂની કલેક્ટર કચેરી, બહુમાળી ભવન અને જામનગર રોડ પર સિટી સરવે કચેરી ખાતે પોતાના કાર્યકરોને વોચ પર રાખ્યા હતા. જો કોઇ ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવા આવે તો તુરંત કોંગ્રેસ પ્રમુખના મોબાઇલ પર ફોન કરવા સૂચના આપવામાં આવી હતી, પરંતુ બપોરે 3 વાગ્યા સુધીમાં એક પણ કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવાર ફોર્મ પરત ખેંચવા આવ્યું ન હતું. અગાઉ તકેદારી ન રાખનારા કોંગ્રેસના નેતાઓએ ફોર્મ ખેંચવાના છેલ્લા દિવસે છાશ ફૂંકી ફૂંકીને પીધી હતી.

વીડિયો દૂર કરવા સૂચના - રાજકોટ શહેર પોલીસે કર્યો આચારસંહિતાનો ભંગ
રાજકોટમાં પ્રથમ વખત શહેર પોલીસને આચારસંહિતાના ભંગ બદલ સામગ્રી દૂર કરવી પડી હોય તેવું નોંધાયું છે. મહાનગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી જાહેર થતાં જ 23 જાન્યુઆરીથી આચારસંહિતા અમલી બની હતી. ત્યારબાદ 29 તારીખે અચાનક રાજકોટ શહેર પોલીસના અધિકૃત ટ્વીટર એકાઉન્ટ પર એક વીડિયો મુકાયો હતો. આ વીડિયો ક્લિપ ચૂંટણી જાહેર થયા પહેલાના એક ઉદઘાટન કાર્યક્રમનો હતો જેમાં રાજકીય અગ્રણીઓ અને નેતા હતા. આ વીડિયો ક્લિપ દૂર કરવા માટે સૂચના આવી હતી જેથી શહેર પોલીસને જાણ કરાતા ટ્વીટર પરથી આ વીડિયો ક્લિપ હટાવી દેવાઈ હતી. આચારસંહિતા બાદ આવા કાર્યક્રમોનું પ્રસાર પસાર થયું હોય અને પછી તે હટાવી દેવું પડ્યું હોય તેવી આ પ્રથમ ઘટના છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો