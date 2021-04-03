તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કોરોના અપડેટ:7 મહિનામાં કોરોનાના સૌથી ઓછા 27 જ નવા કેસ નોંધાયા, 24 કલાકમાં 1 મોત, એક્ટિવ દર્દી 247

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • 24 કલાકમાં 1 મોત, એક્ટિવ દર્દી 247

રાજકોટમાં નવા કેસની સંખ્યા છેલ્લા 7 મહિનાના તળિયે પહોંચી છે. શહેરમાં 18 અને ગ્રામ્યમાં 9 સહિત કુલ 27 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટવા ઉપરાંત ડિસ્ચાર્જ રેશિયો વધતા એક્ટિવ કેસની સંખ્યા પણ ઘટી છે. હાલ શહેર અને જિલ્લા સહિત કુલ 247 એક્ટિવ કેસ છે. જ્યારે છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 1 મોત થયાનું પણ નોંધાયું છે. ગુરુવારની સ્થિતિએ જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના કુલ કેસની સંખ્યા 22200 થઈ છે.

રાજકોટમાં કોરોનાની સારવાર માટે સમરસ હોસ્ટેલ મહત્ત્વનું કેન્દ્ર બની હતી. ત્યાં પહેલા ક્વોરન્ટાઈન સેન્ટર બન્યું હતું અને ત્યારબાદ કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટર અને પછી ઓક્સિજન લાઈન નાખીને હેલ્થ સેન્ટર પણ બનાવાયું હતું અને એક સાથે 3 સેન્ટર થયા હતા. જ્યાં 6000થી વધુ દર્દીની સારવાર કરાઈ હતી. હાલ કેસની સંખ્યા ઘટતા કોવિડ કેર સેન્ટર પણ બંધ કરાયું હતું. છેલ્લા દિવસે સમરસમાં ફરજ બજાવનાર કર્મચારી અને કોરોના વોરિયર્સનું પ્રાંત અધિકારી શહેર-2 ચરણસિંહ ગોહિલે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટર રેમ્યા મોહન વતી સન્માન કર્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો