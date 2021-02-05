તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિરોધ:રાજકોટના બિલ્ડરો આંદોલનના માર્ગે, સ્ટીલમાં 16 હજાર અને સિમેન્ટમાં 70 રૂ.નો ભાવ વધારો આવતા 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ 700 સાઇટ બંધ રહેશે

રાજકોટ41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખ પરેશ ગજેરાની ફાઈલ તસવીર - Divya Bhaskar
બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખ પરેશ ગજેરાની ફાઈલ તસવીર
  • હડતાળ પાડવી કે નહીં તેનો નિર્ણય કાલે લેવાશે
  • બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપશે

રાજકોટ સહિત ગુજરાતના બિલ્ડરોએ હવે આંદોલનનો માર્ગ અપનાવ્યો છે. સ્ટીલ અને સિમેન્ટના ભાવમાં વધારો થતાં 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રાજકોટના બિલ્ડરો 700 જેટલી સાઈટ બંધ રાખશે. આ સાથે બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન દ્વારા કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપી રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવશે.

સિમેન્ટની થેલીમાં 70 રૂપિયાનો વધારો થયો
સ્ટીલના ભાવ 42 હજારથી 58 હજાર અનેને સિમેન્ટની થેલીના ભાવ 180થી 350 થતાં 70 રૂપિયાનો ભાવ એક થેલીએ વધી ગયો છે. જેથી બિલ્ડરોને મુશ્કેલી વેઠવાનો વારો આવ્યો છે. જેથી રાજકોટના બિલ્ડરો કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપશે. આ સાથે જ હડતાળ પાડવી કે નહીં તેનો નિર્ણય આવતીકાલે લેવાશે.

બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપશે
બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન કલેક્ટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપશે

ગુજરાત બિલ્ડર એસો. પણ બંધમાં જોડાશે- બિલ્ડર એસો.ના પ્રમુખ
બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશનના પ્રમુખ પરેશ ગજેરાએ નિવેદન આપતા કહ્યું હતું કે, સિમેન્ટની કંપનીઓ અને સ્ટીલ કંપનીઓ પોતાની મનમાની બંધ નહીં કરે તો જલદ આંદોલન કરવામાં આવશે. સિમેન્ટ અને સ્ટીલની કંપનીઓ સિન્ડિકેટ બંધ નહીં કરે તો ગુજરાતના બિલ્ડર એસોસિએશન પણ બંધમાં જોડાશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓજૂનાગઢમાં રાજકોટ હાઇવે પરની હોટલમાં વહેલી સવારે સિંહ આવી ચડ્યો, સીસીટીવી ફૂટેજ સામે આવ્યા - જુનાગઢ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો