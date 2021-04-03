તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફોજદારી:આંબેડકરનગરના શખ્સ સામે બે દિવસમાં બીજી ફરિયાદ,દારૂની 74 બોટલ સાથે ત્રણ પકડાયા

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

શહેરના ગોંડલ રોડ, આંબેડકરનગર-10માં ભાડાના મકાનમાં રહી મજૂરીકામ કરતા પરપ્રાંતીય યુવાન મહેન્દ્રપ્રતાપ પુનવી નામના શખ્સે મોબાઇલ દેવાની ના પાડતા આ જ વિસ્તારના અસામાજિક તત્ત્વ સંજય ઉર્ફે સાંગો રમેશ પરમાર નામના શખ્સે તેના બે સાગરીત સાથે મળી શ્રમિક યુવાનને માર માર્યો હતો. શ્રમિક યુવાનને તેના ઘર પાસે ગાળો ભાંડી માર માર્યાનો બનાવ બન્યો હોય તેના મકાનમાલિક માવજીભાઇ નારણભાઇ વાઘેલા તુરંત શ્રમિક યુવાનને બચાવી સંજય ઉર્ફે સાંગાને ટપાર્યો હતો. અને ગાળો બોલવાની ના પાડી હતી. અને પોલીસ બોલાવવાની વાત કરી હતી.

જેથી સંજય ઉર્ફે સાંગો તેમની તેની સાથેના સંજય ઉર્ફે ચંદો હકા મકવાણાએ માવજીભાઇને ફડાકા ઝીંકી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપી હતી. માલવિયાનગર પોલીસે વિસ્તારમાં અવારનવાર મારામારીના બનાવોને અંજામ આપતા સંજય ઉર્ફે સાંગા અને તેના સાગરીત સામે બીજો ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી કરી છે.

જ્યારે અન્ય બનાવમાં પોલીસે પેટ્રોલિંગ દરમિયાન કોઠારિયા રોડ, રણુજા ચોકડી પાસેથી એક શંકાસ્પદ કારની તલાશી લેતા અંદરથી રૂ.30 હજારના કિંમતની વિદેશી દારૂની 60 બોટલ મળી આવી હતી. ચાલકની પૂછપરછ કરતા તે કોઠારિયા રોડ, ભોજલરામ સોસાયટી-7માં રહેતો અજય ચીમનભાઇ ખૂંટ હોવાનું જણાવતા પોલીસે કાર અને દારૂ કબજે કરી કાર્યવાહી કરી છે.

તેમજ ભાવનગર રોડ, મયૂરનગર-1માં રહેતી વનિતા વલ્લભ ચૌહાણ નામની મહિલાને તેના ઘરેથી વિદેશી દારૂની 12 બોટલ સાથે, જ્યારે આંબેડકરનગર-11ના જયેશ ઉર્ફે બટુક મનસુખ પરમારને તેની પ્રોવિઝન સ્ટોરની દુકાનમાંથી બે બોટલ સાથે પકડી પાડ્યો છે.

