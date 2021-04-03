તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નશાયુક્ત પીણાનું વેચાણ:પથરીના દર્દી માટેનું પીણું હોવાનું કહી નશીલા પ્રવાહીનું વેચાણ, રાજકોટમાં પાનની દુકાનમાં નશાયુક્ત પીણાનું વેચાણ થતું હતું

  • માલ મગાવનાર સહિત બેના નિવેદન લેવાયા, બોટલ FSLમાં મોકલાઇ

શહેરમાં આયુર્વેદિક દવાના નામે નશીલા દ્રવ્યોની પડીકીઓના વેચાણનો પર્દાફાશ કર્યા બાદ પોલીસે વધુ એક આયુર્વેદિક દવાના નામે નશાયુક્ત પીણાનું કૌભાંડ પકડી પાડ્યું છે.શહેરની પાનની દુકાનોમાં આયુર્વેદિક દવાના ઓઠા હેઠળ વેચાતા નશાયુક્ત પીણાનો જથ્થો ભરેલી કાર રૈયા ટેલિફોન એક્સચેન્જ પાસેથી નીકળવાની હોવાની ક્રાઇમ બ્રાંચના હેડ કોન્સ.જે.પી.મેવાડા, કોન્સ.પુષ્પરાજસિંહ જાડેજાને માહિતી મળી હતી. જેના આધારે પીએસઆઇ એમ.વી.રબારી સહિતના સ્ટાફે માહિતી મુજબના સ્થળે વોચ ગોઠવી હતી. ત્યારે અહીંથી પસાર થઇ રહેલી અમદાવાદ પાસિંગની કારને અટકાવી હતી.

ચાલકની પૂછપરછ કરતા તે મુંજકા ચોકડી, 13 માળિયા ક્વાર્ટરમાં રહેતો હાર્દિક રમેશભાઇ દૂધરેજિયા હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું. જ્યારે કારની તલાશી લેતા અંદર ચાર બોક્સ જોવા મળ્યા હતા. તે ચેક કરતા બોક્સ અંદરથી હર્બી ફ્લો આસવ લખેલી 300 એમ.એલ.ની પ્લાસ્ટિકની બોટલો મળી હતી. જેમાં આયુર્વેદિક પ્રોપ્રેટરી મેડિસિન અને રૂ.115 લખેલું જોવા મળ્યું હતું. પકડાયેલી બોટલ અંગે ચાલક હાર્દિકને પૂછતા તેને આ દવા હોવાનું અને તે ચાર બોક્સ ભાવનગર મોકલવા માટે ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટની ઓફિસે દેવા જઇ રહ્યો હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

વિશેષ પૂછપરછ કરતા આ દવાનો વધુ જથ્થો જૂના મોરબી રોડ, લાતી પ્લોટ-9માં રાજકેરિંગ કાર્ગોના ગોડાઉનમાં પડ્યો હોવાની કેફિયત આપી હતી. જેથી એક ટીમ ગોડાઉન દોડી ગઇ હતી. અને અહીંથી વધુ 47 બોક્સ મળી આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસ તપાસમાં શંકાસ્પદ જથ્થો મૂળ જામનગરના અને છેલ્લા દોઢેક વર્ષથી રાજકોટના નવા રિંગ રોડ, શ્યામાપ્રસાદ મુખર્જીનગરમાં રહેતા ગિરિરાજસિંહ કરણસિંહ સોઢાએ કલોલથી મગાવ્યો હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. જેથી પોલીસે તેને પણ પોલીસમથક બોલાવ્યો હતો.

પકડાયેલી બોટલો નશાયુક્ત હોવાની શંકાએ પોલીસે રૂ.2,39,250નો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે લઇ હાર્દિક અને ગિરિરાજસિંહના નિવેદન નોંધ્યા છે. પથરીની તકલીફ ધરાવતા લોકો માટેનું આ આયુર્વેદિક પીણું હોવાનું જણાવી પાનની દુકાને વેચતા હોવાનું પણ નિવેદનમાં ખુલ્યું છે. પથરીના દર્દીઓ માટેનું પીણું હોય તો મેડિકલમાં વેચાણ કરવાને બદલે પાનની દુકાનમાં વેચાતું હોય આ પીણું શંકાસ્પદ જણાતા પોલીસે પૃથક્કરણ માટે બોટલ ગાંધીનગર એફએસએલને મોકલી આપી છે. જેનો રિપોર્ટ આવ્યા બાદ જો આ પીણું નશાયુક્ત હશે તો ગુનો નોંધાશે તેમ પોલીસ સૂત્રએ જણાવ્યું છે.

