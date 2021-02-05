તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આત્મહત્યાના બનાવ:ઘરેથી નીકળી ગયેલા યુવાને ટ્રેન હેઠળ પડતું મૂકી આપઘાત કર્યો, આપઘાતના 4 બનાવ, ત્રણ યુવાન અને એક વૃદ્ધે જિંદગી ટૂંકાવી

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
  • નાકરાવાડીના યુવાને ધંધામાં મંદીથી કંટાળી ફાંસો ખાધો

મોરબી રોડ પાસેના પુલ નીચેથી મંગળવારે સવારે પસાર થયેલી ટ્રેન હેઠળ એક યુવાને પડતું મૂક્યાની રેલવે પોલીસને જાણ થઇ હતી. ગાંધીગ્રામ પોલીસને જાણ કરતા સ્ટાફ બનાવ સ્થળે દોડી ગયો હતો. યુવાનની ઓળખ મેળવવા મૃતકના ખિસ્સા તપાસતા આધારકાર્ડ મળી આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં તે રેલનગર, નીલકંઠપાર્ક-1માં રહેતો દર્શન પ્રદીપભાઇ મહેતા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. જેથી પોલીસે મૃતકના પરિવારજનોને ઓળખ કરાવવા માટે બોલાવ્યા હતા. જાણ થતાની સાથે જ ઘટનાસ્થળે દોડી ગયેલી મૃતકની પત્ની પ્રિયંકાએ મૃતદેહ પતિ દર્શનનો હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.

પૂછપરછમાં એક બહેનથી નાના દર્શન મોબાઇલના શો-રૂમમાં એકાઉન્ટ મેનેજર તરીકે નોકરી કરતો હતો. તે સોમવારે સવારે નોકરીએ જવાનું કહી ઘરેથી નીકળ્યા બાદ રાત સુધી પરત આવ્યો ન હતો. શોધખોળ કરવા છતાં ભાળ નહીં મળતા પ્રદ્યુમ્નનગર પોલીસમાં ગુમ થયાની જાણ કરી હતી. અને પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

બીજા બનાવમાં નવાગામ, નાકરાવાડીમાં રહેતા સાગર વેરસીભાઇ બહુકિયા નામના યુવાને ચૂંદડી વડે ગળાફાંસો ખાઇ આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. ખેતમજૂરી સાથે શાકભાજીનો ધંધો કરતો સાગર બે ભાઇ અને ત્રણ બહેનમાં નાનો હતો. તેને સંતાનમાં બે પુત્ર છે. આજે સવારે ઘર માટે દૂધ લઇ આવ્યા બાદ તેને પગલું ભરી લીધાનું પરિવારજનોએ જણાવ્યું છે. ઘણા સમયથી ધંધામાં મંદી હોય કંટાળીને પગલું ભર્યાનું પૂછપરછમાં પરિવારે કુવાડવા રોડ પોલીસને જણાવ્યું છે.

ત્રીજા બનાવમાં ગાંધીગ્રામમાં રહેતા દિલીપભાઇ જમનાદાસ વાઢિયા નામના વૃદ્ધે એકલતાથી કંટાળી ફાંસો ખાઇ જિંદગી ટૂંકાવી લીધી હતી. ગોંડલ રોડ, આંબેડકરનગરમાં રહેતા મુળજી ઉકાભાઇ પરમાર નામના યુવાને તેના ઘરે ગળાફાંસો ખાઇ આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. મુળજીભાઇ બપોર સુધી કારખાનામાં કામ કર્યા બાદ ઘરે આવ્યા હતા. અને જમીને રૂમમાં જઇ પગલું ભરી લીધાનું પરિવારે માલવિયાનગર પોલીસને જણાવ્યું છે.

