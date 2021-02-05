તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:રાજકોટમાં બહેન સાથે પ્રેમ લગ્ન કરનાર બનેવીનું ઢીમ ઢાળી દેનાર ત્રણ સાળા સહિત 7ની ધરપકડ

રાજકોટએક કલાક પહેલા
પોલીસે ટેકનોલોજીની મદદથી આરોપીઓના લોકેશન મેળવી તેમની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
  • હત્યા કર્યા બાદ 6 આરોપીઓ ફરાર થઇ ગયા હતા, એક હોસ્પિટલ બિછાને હતો

રાજકોટના ખોખડદળ નદીના પુલ પાસે સંસ્કાર ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ એરિયામાં રહેતા સલીમ દાઉદભાઇ અજમેરી (ઉં.વ.32)ની તેના જ સાળાઓએ હત્યા નિપજાવી હતી. આ મામલે પોલીસે સલીમભાઇના ત્રણ સાળા સહિત 7 શખ્સોને ઝડપી લીધા છે. આજે પોલીસ કમિશનર કચેરી ખાતે ઝોન-1 DCP પ્રવિણકુમારે પત્રકાર પરિષદમાં હત્યાના બનાવ અંગે માહિતી આપી હતી. હત્યાના બનાવ બાદ ફરાર આરોપીઓને ઝડપી લેવા પોલીસ કમિશનર મનોજ અગ્રવાલે ACP રાઠોડની આગેવાનીમાં એક ટીમની રચના કરી હતી અને ટેકનોલોજીની મદદથી આરોપીઓના લોકેશન મેળવી તેમની ધરપકડ કરી હતી.

આરોપીઓ હત્યા કરી ભાયાવદર નાસી ગયા હતા ​​​​​​​
આરોપીઓનું મૂળ વતન ભાયાવદર બાજુ હોય તેથી અમુક આરોપીઓ તે દિશામાં ભાગી છૂટ્યા હતા. જ્યારે કેટલાક આરોપીઓ સીમ વિસ્તારોમાં છૂપાયા હતાં. ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીઓમાં સલીમભાઇના કૌટુંબિક ત્રણ સાળા કે જેઓ મજૂરી કામ કરે છે. તેમાં વિજય ઉર્ફે વિજલો પ્રભાતભાઇ સોલંકી તેનો ભાઇ આજન, અનિલ ઉર્ફે બચુની પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી છે. સાજનને બનાવ વખતે સલીમે છરી મારી હોવાથી તે હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ હતો. જ્યારે મંડપ સર્વિસનું કામ કરતો સંજય ઉમેશભાઇ ભંગારની ફેરી કરતા કેવલ ભરતભાઇ કાવઠીયા, અશ્વિન ઉર્ફે અની સુરેશભાઇ સોલંકી, અને દિનેશ ઉર્ફે કાળીયો કિશનભાઇ સોલંકીને ઝડપી લીધા છે.​​​​​​​

આરોપી વિજય સગીર હતો ત્યારે બે હત્યાના ગુનામાં સંડોવાયો હતો
સલીમની હત્યામાં ઝડપાયેલો વિજય અગાઉ 17 વખત પોલીસ ચોપડે ચડી ચૂક્યો છે. તે સગીર હતો ત્યારથી જ ગુનાઓ આચરવા લાગ્યો હતો. 1997-98માં રાજકોટ તાલુકા પોલીસ અને બી-ડીવીઝન પોલીસમાં નોંધાયેલા હત્યાના બનાવમાં તે સંડોવાયેલો હતો. 1999માં હત્યાના પ્રયાસમાં તેની સામે ભક્તિનગર પોલીસ મથકે ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો. આ સિવાય, દારૂ, મારામારીના પણ કેટલાક ગુના તેની સામે નોંધાયા છે. 2015માં હથિયાર સાથે ઝડપાતા આર્મ્સ એક્ટ હેઠળ તેની સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો હતો.

શું હતી ઘટના
મૃતક સલીમે આઠેક વર્ષ પહેલા યુવતી મીરા સાથે લવમેરેજ કર્યા હતાં. ત્યારથી પિયર સાથે વ્યવહાર નહોતો. પરંતુ મીરા સલીમને કહ્યા વગર તેના ભાઇની સગાઇમાં ગઇ હોવાથી બંને વચ્ચે ઝઘડો થયો હતો. જેથી મીરાએ તેમના મામાના દિકરાઓને પતિ ત્રાસ આપતો હોવાની જાણ કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ ફોન પર સલીમ અને તેના સાળાઓ વચ્ચે બોલાચાલી થયા પછી આરોપીઓ છરી, તલવાર, ધારીયા સહિતના હથિયારો સાથે સલીમના ઘરે આવી તેની હત્યા નિપજાવી હતી. આ ઘટના દરમિયાન સલીમના ભાણેજ બીલાલ અને અક્રમને પણ ઇજા પહોંચી હતી. જેથી પોલીસે હત્યા સાથે મારામારીની કલમો પણ ઉમેરી છે.

પત્રકાર પરિષદને સંબોધતા ACP એચ.એલ.રાઠોડ
