‘ઊંચી ઉડાન’:રાજકોટમાં એકમાંથી બે ફ્લાઇટ ચાલુ કરવા વર્ષો લાગ્યાં, હવે દિવસમાં મુંબઈ, દિલ્હી, બેંગ્લુરુ, હૈદરાબાદ, ગોવા સહિત 11 ફ્લાઇટ ઉડાન ભરશે

રાજકોટ26 મિનિટ પહેલા
રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ પર દિવસભર 11 ફ્લાઇટ ઉડાન ભરશે.
  • એર ઇન્ડિયા, સ્પાઇસ જેટ કંપનીએ મુંબઈ, દિલ્હી અને બેંગ્લુુરુ જેવાં મેટ્રો શહેરને જોડતી હવાઈ સેવા શરૂ કરી
  • ઇન્ડિગો એરલાઇન્સ કંપની પણ મુંબઈ, દિલ્હી, બેંગ્લુરુ, હૈદરાબાદની સીધી વિમાની સેવા શરૂ કરવા તત્પર

લોકડાઉન બાદ અનલોકમાં બસ, ટ્રેન, હવાઇ સેવા પુન: શરૂ થયા બાદ ગત જાન્યુઆરી માસથી રાજકોટ સહિતના સૌરાષ્ટ્રભરમાં હવાઇ મુસાફરોની સંખ્યા વધવા લાગી છે, જેમાં સૌરાષ્ટ્રના પાટનગર ગણાતા રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટની હવાઇ સેવામાં ઉત્તરોત્તર વધારો થતાં રાજકોટથી મુંબઇ-દિલ્હી, બેંગ્લુરુની સીધી વિમાની સેવા હાલ કાર્યરત છે. આગામી દિવસો હજુ હૈદરાબાદ, ગોવા સહિતની ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ થવાની શક્યતા છે. રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટમાં એકમાંથી બે ફ્લાઇટ ચાલુ કરાવવામાં વર્ષો લાગી ગયાં, પરંતુ હવે દિવસમાં 11 ફ્લાઇટ ઉડાન ભરશે. આગામી એપ્રિલ મહિનામાં રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટને વધુ 4 ફ્લાઇટ મળશે.

એપ્રિલના પ્રારંભમાં ઇન્ડિગો એરલાઇન્સ કંપની પણ ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ કરશે
રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટના ડાયરેક્ટર દિગંતા બારોટ દ્વારા વિવિધ વેપારી સંગઠનોની રજૂઆતોને ધ્યાને લઇ એરલાઇન્સ કંપનીઓને સંચાલન માટે જણાવતા એર ઇન્ડિયા, સ્પાઇસ જેટ કંપનીએ મુંબઇ, દિલ્હી અને બેંગ્લુરુ જેવાં મેટ્રો શહેરને જોડતી હવાઇ સેવા કાર્યરત થતાં રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ એર ફિકવન્સીમાં વધારાથી ધમધમતું થયું છે. રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ પર હવાઇ મુસાફરોનો સારો ટ્રાફિક થતાં ચાલુ માસના અંતમાં અને એપ્રિલના પ્રારંભે ઇન્ડિગો એરલાઇન્સ કંપની પણ રાજકોટથી મુંબઈ, દિલ્હી, બેંગ્લુરુ, હૈદરાબાદની સીધી વિમાની સેવા શરૂ કરવા તત્પર બની છે.

દિવસભર ઊડનાર વિવિધ ફ્લાઇટના સમય સાથેનું શિડ્યૂલ

ફલાઇટ રૂટસમયએરલાઇન્સનું નામ
રાજકોટ-મુંબઈ6.40એર ઇન્ડિયા
રાજકોટ-દિલ્હી7.40સ્પાઇસ જેટ
રાજકોટ-મુંબઈ8.40સ્પાઇસ જેટ
રાજકોટ-હૈદરાબાદ9.40સ્પાઇસ જેટ
રાજકોટ-મુંબઈ12.15ઈન્ડિગો
રાજકોટ-દિલ્હી13.00ઈન્ડિગો
રાજકોટ-બેંગ્લુરુ15.00સ્પાઇસ જેટ
રાજકોટ-હૈદરાબાદ16.00ઈન્ડિગો

રાજકોટ-દિલ્હી		17.00એર ઇન્ડિયા
રાજકોટ-મુંબઈ18.15એર ઇન્ડિયા
રાજકોટ-મુંબઈ19.40સ્પાઇસ જેટ
રાજકોટ-બેંગ્લુરુ20.15ઇન્ડિગો

એરક્રાફ્ટ, બોઇંગ સહિત પાંચ વિમાન પાર્કિંગ થઈ શકે એવી પાર્કિંગ વ્યવસ્થા
ગત જાન્યુઆરી માસમાં હવાઇ મુસાફરોની સંખ્યા વધવા લાગતાં ડેઇલી 34 ફ્લાઇટના ઉડ્ડયન બાદ 13મી ફેબ્રુઆરીથી મુંબઇ-દિલ્હી 2-2 મળી ડેઇલી સવાર-સાંજ 4 ફ્લાઇટના ઉડ્ડયન બાદ બેંગ્લુરુની ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ થતાં હાલ ડેઇલી પાંચ ફ્લાઇટના ઉડ્ડયનથી એરપોર્ટ ધમધમી ઊઠ્યું છે. રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટના રન-વે લંબાઇના વધારા સાથે એરક્રાફ્ટ, બોઇંગ સહિત પાંચ વિમાનો પાર્કિંગ થઇ શકે તેવા પાર્કિંગ એરિયાની સવલત થતાં રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ પર એકથી વધુ વિમાનો લેન્ડિંગ-ટેક-ઓફ થઇ શકે છે.

રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ પર રન-વેની લંબાઈ વધારવામાં આવી.
સવાર-સાંજ મુંબઇ-દિલ્હીની 2-2 ફ્લાઇટ ઉડાન ભરે છે
એરપોર્ટમાં ટર્મિનલ બિલ્ડિંગમાં હાલ 150 મુસાફરો બેસી શકે એવી કેપેસિટી સાથે લગેજ સ્ક્રીનિંગ સહિતની તમામ વ્યવસ્થા અને જરૂરી બંદોબસ્તની સુવિધા ઉપલબ્ધ હોવાથી એરપોર્ટ ફ્લાઇટમાં આવતા-જતા મુસાફરોને કોઇ અગવડતા નથી. કોરોના મહામારીના સંક્રમણને ઘ્યાને લઇ ફલાઇટમાં આવતા-જતા મુસાફરોનું ટ્રેપસેટ ગનથી સ્ક્રેનિંગ સાથે સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ જાળવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. ચાલુ માર્ચ માસમાં રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટમાં હવાઇ સેવામાં વધારો નોંધાઇ રહ્યો છે. સવાર-સાંજ મુંબઇ-દિલ્હીની 2-2 ફ્લાઇટ ઉપરાંત બેંગ્લુરુની ડેઇલી ફ્લાઇટ મળી પાંચ ફ્લાઇટનું ઉડ્ડયન શરૂ છે.

7મી માર્ચથી સ્પાઇસ જેટની રાજકોટ-હૈદરાબાદ ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ થશે
આગામી 7મી માર્ચ સ્પાઇસ જેટની રાજકોટ-હૈદરાબાદ, 12મીથી સ્પાઇસ જેટની રાજકોટ-મુંબઇ અને 28મી માર્ચથી એર ઇન્ડિયાની રાજકોટ મુંબઇની ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ થવાની છે. આ ઉપરાંત મહિનાના અંતે અને એપ્રિલના પ્રારંભથી ઇન્ડિગો કંપનીની મુંબઇ, દિલ્હી, બેંગ્લુરુ હૈદરાબાદની ફ્લાઇટનું ઉડ્ડયન શરૂ થતાં રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ પરથી દિવસભર એક-બે ત્રણ કલાકે અન્ય મેટ્રો શહેરોને જોડતી હવાઇ સેવા કાર્યાન્વિત થવાની છે. રાજકોટમાં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય એરપોર્ટ શરૂ થાય એ પહેલાં હાલના કાર્યરત એરપોર્ટની નામના વધવા લાગી છે. એક સમયે એકમાંથી બે ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ કરાવવા વર્ષો લાગી જતાં હતાં. ત્યારે હવે ધડાધડ નવા રૂટની વિમાની સેવા શરૂ થવા લાગતાં રાજકોટવાસીઓમાં આનંદની લાગણી છવાઇ ગઇ છે.

17 માર્ચથી સીધી ગોવાની ફ્લાઇટની સંભાવના
રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટની એર ફિક્રવન્સીમાં સતત વધારા સાથે રાજકોટને દેશનાં અન્ય મેટ્રો શહેર સાથે જોડાણ થવા લાગ્યું છે. સ્પાઇસ જેટ કંપનીએ સૌપ્રથમવાર બેંગ્લુરુની ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ કરતાં તેમાં ટ્રાફિક મળતાં આગામી દિવસોમાં હૈદરાબાદ અને ગોવાની ફ્લાઇટ માટે તજવીજ ગતિશીલ બનાવી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. સ્પાઇસ જેટ કંપની આગામી 7મી માર્ચે હૈદરાબાદ ફ્લાઇટ અને 17મી માર્ચથી ગોવાની ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ કરવા શિડ્યૂલ જાહેર કર્યો છે. ગોવા માટે 72 સીટનું એરક્રાફ્ટ સોમ, બુધ, શુક્ર, શનિવારે ઉડ્ડયન માટે કંપની તત્પર હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે. આગામી દિવસોમાં ગોવા ફ્લાઇટના આખરી શિડ્યૂલ સાથે બુકિંગ વિન્ડો ઓપન થવાની શક્યતા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું છે.

રાજકોટ એરપોર્ટ પર મુસાફરોનો ટ્રાફિક વધ્યો.
હૈદરાબાદની ફ્લાઇટ ગણતરીના દિવસોમાં શરૂ
રાજકોટ મહાનગરને દેશનાં અન્ય મેટ્રો શહેરને જોડતી હવાઇ સેવામાં વધારો થઇ રહ્યો છે. સ્પાઇસ જેટ કંપનીએ સૌપ્રથમ વખત રાજકોટ-બેંગ્લુરુ ફ્લાઇટનું ઉડ્ડયન શરૂ કર્યા બાદ આગામી તા.7મી માર્ચથી રાજકોટ-હૈદરાબાદની ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ થવાની છે. રાજકોટ-બેંગ્લુરુ ફ્લાઇટ શરૂ થતાં આ ડેઇલી ફ્લાઇટને ટ્રાફિક કેવો મળશે? એ મોટો પ્રશ્ન હતો, પરંતુ આ ડેઇલી ફ્લાઇટમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે 120થી વધુ મુસાફરોના આવાગમન બાદ ડેઇલી સરેરાશ 70થી 80 મુસાફરોનું બુકિંગ રહેતાં આ ફ્લાઇટના ઉડ્ડયનને સફળતા મળી છે. આ સફળતા બાદ સ્પાઇસ જેટ કંપની આગામી તા.7મીથી રાજકોટ-હૈદરાબાદની સીધી ફલાઇટ સેવા માટેનું શિડયૂલ બહાર પાડ્યું છે.

