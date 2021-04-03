તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દર્દીઓમાં નિરાશા:જસદણની હોસ્પિટલને સિવિલનો દરજ્જો તો મળી ગયો, નિષ્ણાત તબીબો ન મળ્યા

જસદણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
અહી માત્ર પ્રાથમિક સારવાર જ મળે છે. - Divya Bhaskar
અહી માત્ર પ્રાથમિક સારવાર જ મળે છે.
  • સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં ત્રણ મેડિકલ ઓફિસરથી જ કામ ચલાવાઇ રહ્યું છે, બાકી દર્દીઓને રાજકોટના ધક્કા
  • સ્ત્રીરોગ, બાળરોગ, હાડકાં, એમ.ડી., એમ.એસ.સર્જન, કાન-નાક ગળા સહિતના મહત્ત્વના તબીબોની જગ્યાઓ ખાલી

જસદણની સરકારી હોસ્પિટલને અંદાજે એકાદ વર્ષ પહેલા સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલનો દરજ્જો મળ્યો હતો. પરંતુ આજદિન સુધી ક્લાસ-1 તબીબોની જગ્યાઓ ભરવામાં આવી ન હોવાથી હાલ માત્ર ત્રણ મેડિકલ ઓફિસરથી જ ગાડું ગબડાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. દાયકાઓથી આ હોસ્પિટલમાં સ્ત્રીરોગ, બાળરોગ, હાડકા, એમ.ડી., એમ.એસ. સર્જન અને કાન-નાક ગળા સહિતના મહત્વના તબીબોની જગ્યાઓ ખાલી પડી હોવાથી દર્દીઓને સારવાર મેળવવા ના છૂટકે અહીંની ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલનો અથવા રાજકોટની હોસ્પિટલનો સહારો લેવો પડી રહ્યો છે.

આ હોસ્પિટલમાં કરોડો રૂપિયાના સાધનો પણ પડ્યા છે પણ તબીબોના અભાવે હાલ ધૂળ ખાઈ રહ્યા છે. આ હોસ્પિટલમાં સરકાર દ્વારા નવી એમ્બ્યુલન્સની સુવિધા પણ આપવામાં આવી છે. પરંતુ આ નિષ્ણાંત તબીબોના અભાવે ઈમરજન્સી સહિતના દર્દીઓને ભારે હાલાકીનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે.

દર્દીઓને સાંપડે છે નિરાશા
આ હોસ્પિટલમાં દરરોજ આશરે 400 જેટલા દર્દી સારવાર લેવા માટે આવે છે. પરંતુ પુરતી સારવાર મળતી ન હોવાથી નિરાશવદને પાછું ફરવું પડે છે.

54 ગામ વચ્ચે એક હોસ્પિટલ
54 ગામડાના દર્દીઓ વચ્ચે આ હોસ્પિટલ આશીર્વાદ સમાન છે. ત્રણ મેડિકલ ઓફિસર હોવાથી દર્દીઓ અનેક મુશ્કેલી ભોગવી રહ્યા છે. આ હોસ્પીટલમાં ખાસ કરીને સોનોગ્રાફી મશીન તેમજ લેબોરેટરીમાં માઈક્રોસ્કોપ મશીન નથી.

ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલને બખાં
​​​​​​​આ વિસ્તારના દર્દીઓને 108 એમ્બ્યુલન્સની સેવાનો લાભ તો મળ્યો છે. પણ ગંભીર હાલતમાં આવતા દર્દીઓને હોસ્પીટલમાં યોગ્ય સારવારનો લાભ ન મળે તો એમ્બ્યુલન્સ શું કામની? અત્રેની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમાં દર્દીઓને પુરતી સારવાર મળતી ન હોવાથી તેનો લાભ વર્ષોથી ખાનગી ડોકટરો લઈ રહ્યા છે અને ગરીબ દર્દીઓ આર્થિક ભીંસ ભોગવી રહ્યા છે. આરોગ્ય વિભાગના ઉચ્ચ અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક જસદણની સિવિલ હોસ્પીટલની મુલાકાત લેવામાં આવે અને ખાલી પડેલી તબીબોની જગ્યા ભરવામાં આવે તેવી જસદણ શહેર અને પંથકની ગરીબ દર્દીઓની માંગણી છે.

