દુર્દશા:વીરનગર ગામે 25 વર્ષ પહેલાં બનેલા આવાસ યોજનાના 20 મકાન ઉજાસ વગરના બની ગયા

જસદણ
ઈન્દિરા આવાસ યોજના અંતર્ગત આશરે 25 વર્ષ પહેલાં ઘર વિહોણા લોકો માટે આવાસ બનાવ્યા પરંતુ હાલ તે તમામ ખંડેર હાલતમાં છે અને આસપાસ ગંદકી ફેલાયેલી જોવા મળી રહી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • સરકારે બનાવેલા આ આવાસ હાલ પ્રજાને બદલે પશુના આવાસ બનીને રહી ગયા છે

જસદણના વિરનગર ગામે ઈન્દીરા આવાસ યોજના અંતર્ગત આશરે 25 વર્ષ પહેલાં ઘર વિહોણા લોકો માટે આવાસ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. પરંતુ આ ગામમાં કોઈ ગરીબ ન હોય તેવો તમાશો જોવા મળ્યો હોય તેવું આ આવાસમાં જોવા મળ્યું હતું. રહેવા જેમને ઘર નથી તેવા લોકો માટે ઘરનું ઘર મળે તે બાબત સરકાર પણ ચિંતા કરી રહી છે. ત્યારે અહીં ઘર વિહોણા લોકોને ઘર મળ્યા પરંતુ રહેનાર કોઈ નથી.

હાલ આ આવાસ યોજના પ્રજા માટે બન્યા હતા કે પશુ માટે તે નક્કી કરવું પણ મુશ્કેલ બની ગયું છે. જાણવા મળતી માહીતી અનુસાર જસદણ તાલુકાના વિરનગર ગામે આવેલ ચિતલીયા રોડ પર અંદાજે 25 વર્ષ પહેલાં 20 થી 25 આવાસ તો બનાવાયા હતા. પરંતુ આ આવાસ ગરીબના બદલે શ્રીમંતને મળ્યા હોય તેવું ચોક્કસ જણાઈ આવે છે. કારણ કે 25 વર્ષના વાણા વાઈ ગયા છતાં આ આવાસનો સદુપયોગ થયો નથી.

સરકારે બનાવેલા આ આવાસ રહેવા માટે કે કમાવા માટે આપ્યાં છે તે નક્કી કરવું પણ મુશ્કેલ બની ગયું છે. આ દરેક આવાસની હાલત હાલ તો ખંઢેર ચોક્કસ બની ગયા છે. પરંતુ અહીં ઘર વિહોણા લોકોને રહેવાને બદલે ગાયો, ભેંસો બેસાડવાના ભાડા વસુલાતા હોય તેવું લોકમુખે ચર્ચાઈ રહ્યું છે. આ સરકારી આવાસ હાલ તો માત્ર પશુ માટે જ બન્યાં હોય તેવું જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે. જો સરકાર દ્વારા આ આવાસ અંગે ઝીણવટભરી તપાસ હાથ ધરવામાં આવે તો અનેક ખુલાસાઓ થઈ શકે તેમ છે.

