અકસ્માત:રીબડા સડક પીપળિયા વચ્ચે ટ્રક પલટી ગઇ

ગોંડલએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • નેશનલ હાઇવે પર વાહનોના થપ્પા લાગી ગયા, ટ્રક હટાવવા ચાર ક્રેનની મદદ લેવી પડી]
  • ચાર કિમી લાંબો ટ્રાફિકજામ, અપડાઉન કરતા લોકો કોટડા સાંગાણી થઇને ગોંડલ પહોંચ્યા

ગોંડલ રાજકોટ નેશનલ હાઇવે પર રિબડા - સડક પીપળીયા વચ્ચે એક ટ્રક પલ્ટી જતા હાઇવે પર ત્રણ થી ચાર કિલોમીટરનો ટ્રાફિક જામ સર્જાયો હતો અને અનેક લોકો આ મસમોટા ટ્રાફિક જામમાં ફસાયા હતા. રાજકોટથી ગોંડલ અપડાઉન કરતા વાહન ચાલકોએ લાંબી રાહ જોયા બાદ પણ ટ્રાફિક ક્લિઅર ન થતાં અંતે માર્ગ બદલવાની ફરજ પડી હતી અને કોટડા સાંગાણી થઇને ગોંડલ પહોંચ્યા હતા.

ગોંડલ રાજકોટ નેશનલ હાઇવે ફોર લેન હોવા છતાં અહીં છાશવારે જમ્બો ટ્રાફિક જામ કારણ વગર પણ સર્જાતો હોય છે. સોમવારે મોડી સાંજે એક મહાકાય ટ્રક કોઇ કારણોસર પલટી મારી જતાં રીબડા સડક પીપળિયા વચ્ચે હાઇવે પર ટ્રાફિકને જબરો અવરોધ થયો હતો અને ચાર કિમી લાંબી વાહનોની કતારો લાગી ગઇ હતી. અંતે અમુક વાહનચાલકોની ધીરજ ખૂટી જતાં તેમણે કોટડા સાંગાણી થઇને ગોંડલનો માર્ગ પકડ્યો હતો. ટ્રક ક્યા કારણોસર પલટી મારી ગયો એ જાણવા તજવીજ શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે પરંતુ મહાકાય ટ્રકને માર્ગ પરથી હટાવવા માટે 4 જેટલી ક્રેઇનની મદદ માંગવામાં આવી હતી. હાઇવે ઓથોરિટીનો સ્ટાફ ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચ્યો હતો. અને ટ્રાફિક પોલીસને પણ ક્લિઅરન્સ માટે નાકે દમ આવી ગયો હતો.

