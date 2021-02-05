તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચોરોએ પોલીસના ઘર નિશાન બનાવ્યા:ગોંડલમાં પોલીસના ઘર અસુરક્ષિત બન્યા, ચડ્ડી-બનિયાનધારી ગેંગ નિવૃત્ત PSIના પુત્ર અને SRPના ઘરે ત્રાટકી, ઘટના CCTVમાં કેદ

ગોંડલએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બંધ મકાનની ચડ્ડી-બનિયાનધારી ગેંગના તસ્કરો દ્વારા રેકી કરવામાં આવી હતી   - Divya Bhaskar
બંધ મકાનની ચડ્ડી-બનિયાનધારી ગેંગના તસ્કરો દ્વારા રેકી કરવામાં આવી હતી  
  • SRP મેનનો પરિવાર બહાર ગામ ગયો અને પાછળથી તસ્કરોએ બંધ મકાનમાં ચોરી કરી

પોલીસનો ખોફ ઓસરી ગયો હોય તેવી ઘટના ગોંડલમાં બની છે. છાશવારે ચોરીના અઘટિત બનાવો બન્યા જ કરે છે. છતાં ગોંડલમાં ઉલ્ટી ગંગા સમાન કિસ્સો સામે આવ્યો છે, ગોંડલની રઘુવીર સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા નિવૃત PSIના પુત્રના ઘરે તથા SRP મેનના ઘરે ચડ્ડી-બનિયાનધારી ગેંગ ત્રાટકી હતી. અને દાગીના સહિતના મુદામાલની ચોરી કરી હતી. આ સમગ્ર ઘટના CCTVમાં કેદ થઈ હતી. જેના આધારે પોલીસે તપાસ શરુ કરી છે.

બંધ મકાનમાં ચોરી કરતો તસ્કર CCTVમાં કેદ થયો હતો.
બંધ મકાનમાં ચોરી કરતો તસ્કર CCTVમાં કેદ થયો હતો.

બંધ મકાનમાં ચડ્ડી-બનિયાનધારી ગેંગના તસ્કરો દ્વારા રેકી કરવામાં આવી હતી
પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો મુજબ શહેરના કોટડાસાંગાણી રોડ પર આવેલી રઘુવીર સોસાયટીમાં ચોરીની ઘટના ઘટી છે, જ્યાં SRP કેમ્પમાં ફરજ બજાવતા રાજેન્દ્રસિંહ ગોહિલ તેઓના વતન પછેગામ પરિવાર સાથે ગયા હતા, જેથી બંધ મકાનની ચડ્ડી ગેંગના તસ્કરો દ્વારા રેકી કરવામાં આવી હતી અને ત્યાં ચોરી કરવામાં આવી હતી. પ્રથમ રાજવીર એન્ટરપ્રાઇઝ વાળા રાજભા ગોહિલ કે જેઓ નિવૃત PSI જયદેવસિંહ ગોહિલના પુત્ર છે. સૌપ્રથમ તેમના ઘરે તસ્કરો ત્રાટક્યા હતા, જ્યાં તાળું તોડીને ઘરમાં તોડફોડ કરીને મુદામાલની ચોરી કરી હતી.

તસ્કરોએ ઘર-વખરી વેર વિખેર કરી નાંખી
તસ્કરોએ ઘર-વખરી વેર વિખેર કરી નાંખી

લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ ફેલાવા પામ્યો છે
ગોંડલમાં બનેલી આ ઘટનાએ પોલીસ તંત્રને ઊંઘતું ઝડપ્યું છે, જો સુરક્ષા કર્મચારીઓના ઘરે જ મુક્તપણે કોઈનો પણ ડર રાખ્યા વિના તસ્કરો ત્રાટકીને ચોરી કરતા હોય અને તેમના ઘર જ અસુરક્ષિત બન્યા હોય તો સામાન્ય પ્રજાનું શું? આ વિચાર સાથે સ્થાનિક લોકોમાં ભયનો માહોલ ફેલાયો છે. સમગ્ર ઘટના સીસીટીવી કેમેરામાં કેદ થઇ છે. અને ઘટના અંગે સિટી પોલીસને જાણ કરવામાં આવી છે. પોલીસ તપાસ બાદ ઘરમાંથી કેટલા મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી થઇ છે તે હકીકત બહાર આવશે.

